Best deals: Get up to 81% off on IPL jerseys of your favourite teams

If you are an avid cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL) fan, nothing works better than donning a jersey of your favourite team or one with your favourite star's number embossed on it. The sense of identification and the ability to relate to fortune's of one's favourite team gives an unmatched high. If you agree with us, then we would suggest that you pick up one such an IPL jersey from Amazon. The online e-commerce platform has a plethora of deals and offers running every now and then. Availing mega discounts can make the experience even more pleasurable. IPL Jerseys: Pick up one of these ahead of the new season's start and enjoy mega discounts.

Getting an IPL jerseys ahead of the new season is more than just a purchase; it's a way to show support and enthusiasm for your favourite team. It's like donning a symbol of unity with fellow fans worldwide. Plus, grabbing it early not only ensures you're prepared for the season kickoff but also gives you the chance to snag discounts and exclusive offers. It's a thrill to wear your team's colours proudly, igniting the excitement for the upcoming matches.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Amazon India offers an extensive array of IPL jerseys catering to diverse tastes. From official team jerseys adorned with vibrant team colours to replicas, the selection is vast. Fans can snag jerseys representing their favourite franchises, sporting authentic team logos and designs. Moreover, Amazon stocks jerseys featuring players' names and numbers, enabling enthusiasts to don their beloved stars' attire. With various sizes and styles available, cricket aficionados can easily find the perfect fit. Whether it's Chennai Super Kings' vibrant yellow, Mumbai Indians' bold blue, or Kolkata Knight Riders' striking purple and gold, Amazon India ensures fans can proudly flaunt their team allegiance.

Buying an IPL jersey early isn't just about the attire; it's about embracing the spirit of the game and joining the vibrant community of fans ahead of the action-packed season.

We have curated a list just for you. Take a look and add them to your cart as well.

1) Sports Chennai Thala Dhoni 7 CSK Jersey 2023 (Kids & Men)

The Sports Chennai Thala Dhoni 7 CSK Jersey 2023, available for both kids and men, embodies the spirit of Chennai Super Kings. Crafted with quality materials, it showcases the iconic number 7, synonymous with the legendary "Thala" MS Dhoni. This jersey mirrors the team's vibrant yellow hue, boasting authentic team logos and meticulous detailing. Perfect for passionate CSK supporters, this jersey allows fans to channel their admiration for Dhoni and express unwavering allegiance to the Chennai Super Kings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Authentic Representation: Reflects the essence of Chennai Super Kings with accurate team colours, logos, and the iconic number 7 associated with MS Dhoni. Limited Sizing: Availability in specific sizes might limit options for some fans, especially those requiring less common or specialized sizes. Quality Material: Crafted with high-quality fabric ensuring durability and comfort, ideal for both kids and men supporting their favourite team. Price Range: While reflecting quality, the cost might be higher compared to other generic jerseys, potentially impacting affordability for some customers.

B0C174R6YZ

2) LSG IPL Jersey 2023

The LSG IPL Jersey 2023 embodies the spirit of Lucknow Super Giants. This jersey encapsulates the team's essence with its distinct design, boasting the team's colors and logos. Crafted from quality materials, it ensures comfort and durability for supporters. The jersey celebrates the team's identity, offering fans an opportunity to showcase their allegiance to the Lucknow Super Giants. With its authentic detailing and vibrant appeal, this jersey becomes a symbol of pride for supporters of the team, encapsulating their enthusiasm for the IPL franchise.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique Design: Reflects the distinctive identity of Lucknow Super Giants with team-specific colours, logos, and detailing, allowing fans to proudly represent their favourite team. Limited Availability: Depending on demand and stock, certain sizes or variants might be limited, potentially restricting options for some fans. Comfortable and Durable: Crafted from quality materials, ensuring both comfort and durability during wear, making it suitable for enthusiastic supporters. Price Range: The cost might be relatively higher compared to generic jerseys, impacting affordability for certain customers.

B0C9PV42LV

Also read: Stylish formal shirts: 5 options that promise comfort too

3) GROTALE GUJARAT Titan 2023 IPL Jersey Half Sleeves

The GROTALE GUJARAT Titan 2023 IPL Jersey, with its half sleeves design, captures the essence of the Gujarat Titans. Boasting the team's distinctive colors and logos, this jersey is a testament to the franchise's identity. Crafted for comfort and durability, it ensures a snug fit for fans. Its authentic detailing resonates with supporters, allowing them to showcase allegiance to the Gujarat Titans with pride. This jersey stands as a symbol of enthusiasm and dedication for fans supporting the IPL team.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Authentic Representation: Reflects Gujarat Titans' identity with accurate team colours, logos, and design, allowing fans to proudly support their favourite IPL team. Size Availability: Limited availability in certain sizes might restrict options for fans looking for specific fits, potentially leading to size-related challenges. Comfortable Design: The half sleeves offer comfort during warmer weather or active moments, ensuring ease of movement for wearers while showcasing team loyalty. Pricing Range: Depending on the quality and specifics, the cost might be relatively higher compared to generic jerseys, impacting affordability for some supporters.

B09WVRGT3J

4) JUSBALL - VIRAT BANGLORE Cricket Jersey 2023-24 -(Mens & Kids) Cricket

The JUSBALL - VIRAT BANGLORE Cricket Jersey 2023-24, available for both men and kids, embodies the fervor of Bangalore cricket. With impeccable detailing, it proudly displays the team's association with Virat Kohli. Crafted for comfort and endurance, it bears the team's vibrant colors and logos, reflecting the essence of Bangalore's cricket spirit. This jersey serves as a badge of honor for fans, symbolizing their unwavering support for the team and their admiration for Virat Kohli's leadership in the cricketing arena.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Authentic Representation: Reflects Bangalore's cricket fervour with precise team colors, logos, and design, featuring Virat Kohli's association, appealing to dedicated fans. Potential Pricing: Depending on the quality and specifics, the cost might be relatively higher compared to generic jerseys, affecting affordability for some fans. Size Variants: Available for both men and kids, catering to diverse age groups, ensuring fans of different ages can showcase their support for the team. Limited Availability: Certain sizes or variants might have limited stock, potentially restricting options for fans seeking specific sizes or designs.

B0BWNSWKVG

5) AYBTIC rcb Jersey 2023 ipl

The AYBTIC RCB Jersey 2023 IPL epitomizes the fervent spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Adorned with the team's vibrant colors and logos, it mirrors the essence of RCB's identity. Crafted with quality materials, this jersey ensures comfort and durability for fans. Its authentic design allows enthusiasts to proudly exhibit their allegiance to the team. With meticulous detailing, this jersey becomes a symbol of dedication for RCB supporters, reflecting their unwavering passion for the IPL franchise.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Authentic Representation: Reflects Royal Challengers Bangalore's identity with accurate team colors, logos, and design, appealing to dedicated RCB fans. Limited Sizing: Availability in specific sizes might limit options for some fans, especially those requiring less common or specialized sizes. Quality Material: Crafted with durable materials, ensuring comfort and longevity, making it suitable for enthusiastic supporters. Potential Pricing: Depending on the quality and specifics, the cost might be relatively higher compared to generic jerseys, impacting affordability for some customers.

B0BZZ67BQ4

6) KKR Jersey IPL-2023

The KKR Jersey IPL-2023 encapsulates the essence of Kolkata Knight Riders with its distinctive design. Adorned in the team's vibrant colors and logos, this jersey is a tribute to the franchise's identity. Crafted meticulously, it ensures both comfort and durability, catering to the passionate fan base. With its authentic detailing, this jersey becomes a symbol of allegiance for KKR supporters, allowing them to proudly display their loyalty and enthusiasm for the IPL team throughout the season.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Authentic Representation: Reflects Kolkata Knight Riders' identity with accurate team colours, logos, and design, appealing to dedicated KKR enthusiasts. Limited Sizing: Availability in specific sizes might restrict options for fans seeking particular fits, potentially causing size-related challenges. Comfortable and Durable: Crafted from quality materials, ensuring comfort during wear and longevity, suitable for enthusiastic supporters. Potential Pricing: Depending on quality and specifics, the cost might be relatively higher compared to generic jerseys, impacting affordability for certain customers.

B0C9PYHJB7

7) PRO'STATIC Cricket Jerseys for Men Delhi DC IPL-2023

The PRO'STATIC Cricket Jerseys for Men representing Delhi Capitals in IPL-2023 are a testament to team pride. These jerseys boast the vibrant colors and logos synonymous with Delhi Capitals' identity. Crafted for comfort and endurance, they cater specifically to male fans. With meticulous detailing, these jerseys allow enthusiasts to exhibit unwavering support for Delhi Capitals, symbolizing their passion for the team throughout the IPL season. Embracing authenticity, these jerseys become a cherished piece for dedicated supporters of the franchise.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Authentic Team Representation: Showcases Delhi Capitals' identity with accurate colours, logos, and design, appealing to devoted fans. Limited Range: Potential constraints in size availability might limit options for fans seeking specific fits, potentially causing size-related issues. Gender-Specific Design: Tailored specifically for men, ensuring a comfortable fit and style that resonates with male supporters of the team. Pricing Variation: Depending on quality and specifics, the cost might vary, potentially affecting affordability for some customers.

B0C2L6FQY1

Also read: Shirts for men: 5 picks that promise flattering fits

8) Mubmai Cricket Team Jersey Rohit Sharma 45 Tshirt 2023-24 for (Kids,Men,Boys)

The Mumbai Cricket Team Jersey, featuring Rohit Sharma's iconic number 45, caters to kids, men, and boys in the 2023-24 collection. This jersey resonates with Mumbai Indians' essence, sporting team colors, logos, and Sharma's renowned number. Crafted for comfort and endurance, it allows fans of different ages to flaunt their allegiance. The meticulous detailing and association with Rohit Sharma make this jersey a symbol of pride, representing the unwavering support for the Mumbai Indians' IPL campaign.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Player Specific: Features Rohit Sharma's iconic number 45, appealing to fans who admire the player's contribution to the Mumbai Indians. Potential Price Range: Depending on quality and specifics, the cost might vary, potentially impacting affordability for some customers. Diverse Sizing: Available for kids, men, and boys, catering to various age groups, ensuring fans of different ages can support the team. Limited Availability: Certain sizes or variants might have limited stock, potentially restricting options for fans seeking specific sizes or designs.

B0CRH82HND

9) Cricket Jersey for Men RAJASTAN_Roy IPL-2023

The Cricket Jersey for Men representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL-2023 embodies team loyalty. Reflecting Rajasthan Royals' vibrant identity with team colors and logos, this jersey signifies unwavering support. Crafted for comfort and durability, it caters specifically to male fans. With authentic detailing, this jersey allows enthusiasts to proudly exhibit their allegiance, symbolizing their passion for the Rajasthan Royals throughout the IPL season. Embracing authenticity, it becomes an essential piece for dedicated supporters, reflecting their fervour for the franchise.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Team Representation: Reflects Rajasthan Royals' identity with accurate team colours, logos, and design, appealing to dedicated fans of the franchise. Limited Sizing: Availability in specific sizes might limit options for fans seeking particular fits, potentially causing size-related challenges. Gender-Specific: Tailored specifically for men, ensuring a comfortable and stylish fit for male supporters of the team. Pricing Variation: Depending on quality and specifics, the cost might vary, potentially impacting affordability for some customers.

B0C9PXRXD5

Best value for money

The Sports Chennai Thala Dhoni 7 CSK Jersey 2023 (Kids & Men) stands out as the best value for money product. It offers authenticity, quality, and the iconic association with MS Dhoni, making it a cherished choice for Chennai Super Kings' fans while providing good value in terms of quality and representation.

Best overall product

The best overall product among these options would likely be the Sports Chennai Thala Dhoni 7 CSK Jersey 2023 (Kids & Men). It holds appeal due to its association with MS Dhoni, the quality, authenticity, and the iconic representation of Chennai Super Kings, making it a standout choice for fans seeking an excellent combination of authenticity and design.

How to buy best IPL jersey in India

To purchase the best IPL jersey in India, consider authenticity, quality, and personal preferences. Opt for official merchandise from trusted sellers or the team's official stores to ensure authenticity. Check for quality materials and accurate team branding. Prioritize comfort and sizing, and consider a player-specific jersey for added personal connection. Reading reviews and comparing prices can help find the ideal one.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.