Best ethnic wear for women: Eye-catching picks from FabIndia, BIBA and W at Myntra

Every woman’s wardrobe for celebration can be perfectly complemented by ethnic wear. Explore FabIndia, BIBA and W on Myntra for the best ethnic wear for women.

The role of your attractive woman’s outfit is indispensable in every moment you enjoy at any celebration or festival. Whether you are available only for hours or the whole day of a celebration, your garment should speak your elegance and presence. For this, the choice of an ideal ethnic wear would greatly complement your wardrobe collection. Each ethnic wear will feature a timeless blend of heritage and contemporary fashion in its unique way. However, in today’s trend, there are also ethnic wear for women that will make a fashion statement even for your casual day out.

With the availability of various ethnic wear for women that exhibit your unique style and preferences, you can definitely get yours that perfectly caters for your needs. The most attractive part of women’s ethnic wear is its craftsmanship in elevating your look. Ranging from embroidered, mirror worked, and stone embellished to printed motifs and woven designs, there are diverse ethnic collections for women.

However, you can experience the traditional touch in every ethnic wear for women you get from premium brands. Three iconic brands, FabIndia, BIBA and W, possess exceptional collections of women’s ethnic wear. Get ready to dive into the finest collection of ethnic wear for women from these top brands.

Curated Collection of Ethnic Wear for Women From Fabindia

Do you know that the ethnicity of the brand FabIndia lies in its garment fashion made from hand-woven and hand-printed fabrics? Yes, this brand exceptionally focuses on traditional techniques and skills it involves in designing each of its outfits. Whether you are looking for a simple and elegant ethnic kurta for your casual day out or a decorated lehenga for festive occasions, FabIndia will be a great platform. The nuances that the brand handles in every ethnic wear for women reflect the ultimate comfort and style. Also, it employs luxurious fabrics like cotton, silk or blends that make its every ethnic collection a sought-after choice in every woman’s wardrobe. Let's dive into its wide range of collections of ethnic wear for women.

Are you searching for an ideal ethnic wear for women that can be elegantly styled in diverse ways? Then, this cotton silk kurta will be an ideal choice. Featuring an eye-catching lime green colour, this kurta gives a unique shade of ethnic addition to your wardrobe. This kurta is made of cotton silk fabric that gives a lustrous finish and elegant fit, exhibiting a rich look. The combination of the fabrics also gives excellent comfort to wear all day, while its straight shape makes it suitable for women with various body types. To elevate its ethnic look, the fabric adorns impressive woven designs with traditional motifs and intricate sequinned detailing. Also, its round neck with a notch bears a functional button closure that also finely supports its elegant look.

Ethnic Ornamentation Ethnic Motifs, woven design and Sequinned detail Luxurious Fabric Choice Cotton Silk Washing Method Dry Clean Possible Matching Garment Fabindia Women Cigarette TrousersOrFabindia Women Gold-Toned Ethnic Slip On Palazzos Styling Footwear Metro Women Embellished Block Sandals

When you wish to be ethnic in your celebration with a traditional outfit, then this saree would greatly complement your expectations. Made of pure cotton material, this saree embraces a luxurious quality and finish, making it a valuable ethnic wear for women. Also, the fabric is finely handled to give you a clean and sharp look with perfect pleats without losing its ethnicity. In addition, you can remain relaxed with the breathability the fabric offers. Thus, you can comfortably retain your ethnic look throughout a long celebration. The gold-toned Zari weaving in its borders and pallu elevates its ethnic look, which makes you look more gorgeous amidst the gathering.

Ethnic Ornamentation Woven Zari design Luxurious Fabric Choice Pure Cotton Washing Method Dry Clean Possible Matching Garment Studio Shringaar Golden Brocade Saree Blouse Styling Footwear Metro Embroidered Block Heels

Get this complete set of ethnic wear for women by eliminating the need to search for a matching garment. With an adorable combination of rust and magenta colours embracing gold tone designs, you can definitely own the festive gathering. The cotton and silk blended fabric of this kurta and pyjama set gives you an elegant draping with a shining look. Also, you can wear it conveniently all day, as the fabric remains soft on your skin with fine breathability. In addition, the fabric’s silk nature goes well with its straight cut for a flawless look. Adorning gold-toned woven designs all over the fabric it excellently promotes an ethnic look. By pairing a solid finished pyjamas this kurta complete the ethnic look. It features an elasticated waistband with drawstring closure to offer a cosy wear.

Ethnic Ornamentation Gold-tone Woven design Luxurious Fabric Choice Cotton Silk blend Washing Method Dry Clean Styling Footwear House of Pataudi Rust Red & Off- White Embellished Handcrafted Block Heels

BIBA’s Ethnic Wear for Women - Stunning Picks

A one-stop shopping destination that exhibits ethnic wear exclusively for women is BIBA. It is the first-ever brand to emerge with the idea of ready-made ethnic wear for women. Each piece of its clothing is designed thoughtfully and stylishly to blend tradition with its modern elegance. It employs vibrant fabrics and intricate cultural artistry to give you the best additions to your ethnic wardrobe. With the changing trends in fashion, BIBA also evolves its ethnic collection with impressive designs and fashionable styles. Also, this brand provides you with the opportunity to embrace the diverse types of trendsetting ethnic dresses. No more waiting! Shop at BIBA for your ideal ethnic costume.

If you wish to try an ethnic dress without any heavy embellishments that still turn heads in a festive gathering, this printed lehenga set will be perfect. Highlighting an elegant polyester fabric, this ready-to-wear lehenga set adheres to comfortable cuts that flawlessly flow along the natural curves of your body. Its ready-made blouse piece adorning gold prints furnishes a flattering fit with a round neck and short sleeves, thus supporting your ethnic look elegantly. Another impressive work in this blouse is its hidden zipper closure at the side and adjustable rope design with fine tassels hanging behind. In addition, the lehenga is provided with a drawstring closure that ensures a comfortable fit on your waist. The skirt’s flared hem enhances its bouncy look. With a matching dupatta backing golden prints at its borders, your ethnic look is complete.

Ethnic Ornamentation Golden-tone prints Luxurious Fabric Choice Polyester Washing Method Hand Wash without bleach Styling Footwear Metro Women Ethnic Mojaris Flats

Dress up in this A-line kurta set and give your ethnic look a modern flair. Presenting high-grade viscose rayon fabric, the entire kurta set gives you a lasting ethnicity even after multiple wears. Also, this fabric works elegantly with the kurta’s A-line cut and gives you a commending fit. Thus, you can have comfortable yet stylish wear all day long. By adorning intricate embroidery detailing with sequins below the neck and sleeve hem, it makes a suitable ethnic wear for women on festive occasions. Its adorable look is finely complemented by matching viscose rayon trousers and a dupatta made of net fabric. The trousers bear a sturdy waistband with zip closure for your convenient accessibility.

Ethnic Ornamentation Embroidered with sequin detailing Luxurious Fabric Choice Viscose Rayon Washing Method Hand Wash Styling Footwear Kiana House Of Fashion Embellished Pointed Toe Block Heeled Pumps

Make your presence more adorable by going in this ideal ethnic wear for women - Off white maxi dress. With its maxi length and flared hem, this dress flows elegantly and enhances your ethnic look. Being made of cotton material, the fabric remains smooth on your skin. Thus, you can enjoy wearing it conveniently for a long time with the fabric’s fine breathability. Embracing a mandarin collar with a notch and three-quarter sleeves, this maxi dress perfectly blends its modernity with a traditional touch. To make this dress look more subtle yet pleasant without losing its ethnicity, fine prints are carefully endorsed in silver with a golden Zari in the hem. This thoughtful handling makes its ethnic look more alluring.

Ethnic Ornamentation Ethnic motif prints Luxurious Fabric Choice Cotton Washing Method Hand Wash Possible Matching Garment Soch Ethnic Motifs Woven Design Dupatta with Zari Styling Footwear Anouk Silver-Toned Embellished Open Toe Block Heels

Ethnic Wear for Women From the Brand W

The brand name W itself elaborates its focus on women's outfits. Being a fusion wear brand, its clothing embraces distinctive design and styling. Whether you are after casual wear, a formal outfit or ethnic wear for women, you can get every collection in this brand, W. A perfect solution to your wardrobe collection is met effectively by this brand’s garments. Also, it keeps on improving its collection by incorporating innovative shades like pastels, fresh and impressive designs and comfortable patterns. Your search for ideal ethnic wear for women can be satisfied by exploring this W brand. Start your shopping and grab many ethnic wear for your festivals.

Get a perfect addition of ethnic wear for women by shopping this A-line kurta that can be styled with various bottoms. Being made of viscose rayon fabric, you can have a lustrous and rich finish that gives a complete ethnic look. Also, this fabric allows the A-line cut to embrace your body elegantly without being too stiff or sharp. The subtle beige look of this kurta makes a pleasant attire and beautifully endorses colourful floral prints. Its A-line cut in panelled style features a tasselled adjustment rope at the sides of the waist, making it functional and stylish. In addition, its boat-shaped neckline and asymmetric hem greatly complement its overall appearance.

Ethnic Ornamentation Ethnic floral prints Luxurious Fabric Choice Viscose Rayon Washing Method Machine Wash Possible Matching Garment De Moza Plus Size Mid-Rise Ankle Length Leggings Styling Footwear Lavie Kitten Sandals with Tassels

Give a colourful impression at any festival or celebration you visit by dressing in this fit and flare choice. Its knitted polyester fabric makes a stylish statement by adorning beautiful colourful prints all over the fabric. Also, this knitted fabric makes the perfect choice to give you a flattering fit that defines your waist and then flows elegantly down the hem. With this knitted model, you can also have breathable wear all day. Thus, you can be free from irritating sweats during your happy celebration. Its V-neck and long sleeves make this fit and flare addition more elegant, making it a must-have ethnic wear for women's wardrobe.

Ethnic Ornamentation Abstract prints Luxurious Fabric Choice Polyester Washing Method Machine Wash Styling Footwear Shoestail Embellished Ethnic Mules

Ready to try a traditional look in a modern style? Get this Insta saree dress that elegantly coordinates a saree with the contemporary maxi style. Exhibiting a maxi length, this dress reflects a finish in the modern way of saree draping. The entire dress endorses a polyester fabric to give you a comfortable and flattering fit. Also, this fabric allows you to have an elegant drape with perfect pleats like a real saree. With a maxi look, it features clean and arranged front pleats. The flawless flow of the side cowl model makes it more elegant. As it drapes sharply as a perfect pallu, you can feel the ethnicity of a saree. To elevate its appearance, an embroidered waist belt is added to it.

Ethnic Ornamentation Embellished Luxurious Fabric Choice Polyester Washing Method Machine Wash Styling Footwear JM Looks Embellished Slip-On Mojaris

Get a gorgeous appearance in the white colour of this A-line maxi dress, making it an adorable choice of ethnic wear for women. With a thoughtful crafting of chanderi and polyester fabric, this dress gives you a rich yet comfortable wear. The overcoat model of this dress gives a lustrous finish to maintain a rich look all through your wear. However, the inner maxi-length material of this dress exhibits a crushed finish that gives a contrasting and elevating complement. By adorning golden floral embroidery all over the fabric, your ethnic look is not compromised. In addition, the presence of an embroidered waist belt gives you a flattering fit, while the open slits in the front make a stylish statement.

Ethnic Ornamentation Embroidered Luxurious Fabric Choice Polyester and Chanderi Washing Method Hand Wash Styling Footwear Anouk Ethnic Embellished Block Heels

On the whole, ethnic wear is more than just fashion. It's a careful blend of heritage, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty. With stunning collections from FabIndia, BIBA, and W, you can embrace your ethnic looks while staying stylishly modern. Whether it's a vibrant kurta, an elegant saree, or an innovative outfit like an instant saree, these brands offer something for every woman’s ethnic wardrobe. Explore bold prints, delicate embroideries, and rich fabrics that tell a story with every thread. Elevate your wardrobe with these eye-catching ethnic wear for women and maintain an effortless elegance.

Similar articles for you:

Best celebratory styles for women: Ethnic collections from Biba, W & more

Best Ethnic Wear Fusion Flair: Trendsetting Looks from Anouk, Sangria & More

Best Chic & Contemporary Picks: Elegant Choices from W, Libas & many more

Frequently Asked Questions About Ethnic Wear for Women Which ethnic wear for women is ideal for wedding functions? For wedding functions, sarees, lehengas, and anarkalis are the most popular ethnic wear for women. Rich fabrics like silk, velvet, and brocade, adorned with intricate embroidery, zari, and sequins, make these outfits ideal.

Which fabric perfectly complements the ethnic look of women's dresses? Fabrics like silk, cotton, chiffon, and georgette perfectly complement the ethnic look of women's dresses. Each fabric exerts its unique quality and way of elevating your look.

Mention some tips to store my ethnic outfits. To store ethnic outfits, keep them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Use breathable fabric covers or cotton bags to prevent moisture. Fold heavy garments like sarees and lehengas with tissue paper to maintain their shape.

Can I use ethnic wear on a daily basis? Yes, you can. Go for comfortable fabrics like cotton, linen, or light silks in simple designs such as kurtis, salwar suits, or sarees with minimal embellishments.

How can I give a modern touch to my ethnic wear? To give a modern touch to ethnic wear, pair traditional outfits with contemporary accessories like statement belts, chic handbags, or minimalist jewellery.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.