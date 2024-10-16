Best ethnic wear fusion flair: Trendsetting looks from Anouk, Sangria & More on Myntra

Kurtas, kurtis, and ethnic sets remain fashion must-haves for every season and occasion. Women love these wardrobe staples because of their versatility as they finely balance the casual and traditional look. The best part about these tops today is how they blend modern trends with traditional designs, giving the best fusion flair. They can be worn for a casual day out, to an office meeting, festive gathering or even while traveling. Best Fusion Flair

The kurta is a favourite for its long and flowing silhouette, which exudes elegance, while the shorter, trendier kurti gives a playful twist to the traditional attire. Ethnic two-piece sets, on the other hand, give the best of both worlds by perfectly blending style with comfort. Women adore them for the range of vibrant colours and prints and the comfortable fabrics that exude class. The fusion pieces radiate a timeless appeal through their chic geometric prints and delicate embroidery.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the best fusion flair outfits from these brands and why they are must-haves in your wardrobe!

Best Fusion Flair Picks That You Shouldn’t Miss

Here are some of our top picks in the best fusion flair category that you must not miss. Grab these styles before someone else does!

The Sangria Navy Blue Printed Kurti is a must-have addition to your wardrobe. The straight-cut kurti features a chic mandarin collar and three-quarter sleeves to blend style and comfort for your daily wear. Crafted from lightweight, breathable viscose rayon, it’s comfortable for all-day wear regardless of the weather. One of the things that makes it stand out is the elegant design that is perfect for both casual outings and semi-formal occasions. The kurti’s solid navy blue fabric offers the best fusion flair, giving you a sophisticated touch while the flattering fit complements any body type. You can pair it with jeans, leggings, or traditional Indian bottoms for a refined look.

Key Highlights:

The Navy blue solid printed design makes it an elegant outfit for all occasions, formal and semi-formal.

It features a sophisticated look with the mandarin collar and three-quarter sleeves.

Key Features:

Hemline Curved Sleeves Regular, three-quartered Fabric Viscose Rayon Pattern Type Solid Neck Mandarin Collar

The Bandhani Printed Kurta is well-designed to brighten up your summer wardrobe. The dress is made from soft and lightweight viscose rayon and offers unbeatable comfort on warm sunny days. If you love sleeveless designs, then you’ll find the round neck and straight shape create a stylish silhouette that’s perfect for casual or dressy occasions. What’s more, is that the bandhani print adds a traditional touch while the calf-length hem and side slits allow you to move easily. You’ll find that the armhole is perfectly aligned with regular fit, and it feels comfortable all day long. The kurta brings the best fusion flair to your collection and blends elegance with everyday comfortable wear.

Key Highlights:

Soft and lightweight fabric crafted from 100% viscose-rayon for comfort and breathability.

Elegant design with traditional Bandhani print and features a sleeveless, straight-cut style with side slits

Key Features:

Hemline Straight Sleeves Sleeveless Fabric Viscose Rayon Pattern Type Bandhani Neck Round Neck

The two-piece set by Sangria is a great addition to your casual wardrobe. Crafted from 100% cotton, this stylish set offers a comfortable fit that is perfect for warm days. The lapel collar and button placket add a refined touch to the shirt, while the three-quarter sleeves and straight hem keep it effortlessly chic. The trousers have a partially elasticated waistband and come with 2 pockets big enough to hold your essentials. The shirt and trousers are perfect for a casual day out or an airport look for your travels. The set brings the best fusion flair by mixing and matching with other casual pieces in your collection.

Key Highlights:

Comfortable and breathable set made from 100% cotton for soft comfort and perfect for summer wear.

Ethnic print, lapel collar, and easy slip-on trousers make it great for casual days.

Key Features:

Hemline Straight Sleeves Three-Quarter Sleeves Fabric 100% Cotton Pattern Type Ethnic Printed Neck Shirt Collar

If you’re looking to add the best fusion flair with a touch of elegance to your wardrobe then this empire top by Anouk just might be what you’re looking for. It’s designed with a flattering empire silhouette that fits most body types. The top features three-quarter sleeves and a mandarin collar, which gives it a sophisticated yet trendy appeal, plus the gathered detailing adds a chic element. The top is lightweight and breathable, made from pure viscose fabric, and you can wear it comfortably all day. Being solid white, it is perfect for summer wear, and the top is quite versatile and can be paired with jeans, cotton pants, or tights. It’s great for college, casual outings, or a desi-chic vibe.

Key Highlights:

Lightweight and breathable fabric made from 100% viscose for a comfortable fit, perfect for warm weather.

Mandarin collar and gathered details blend casual and sophisticated style for any occasion.

Key Features:

Hemline Straight Sleeves Regular Sleeves Fabric 100% Viscose Pattern Type Solid with Floral Print Neck Mandarin Collar

This A-line top from Sangria can be a chic addition to your wardrobe with a stunning blend of style and comfort. Crafted from soft viscose rayon, this black top features intricate yoke embroidery and gathered detailing, which adds a touch of elegance to your look. You’ll love the chic silhouette the round neck and long sleeves provide, while the button closure at the back adds a functional flair. With its ethnic motifs, this top is perfect for pairing with printed jeans for a trendy look. This versatile piece can become your go-to outfit for any occasion.

Key Highlights:

Intricate yoke embroidery and gathered design create the best fusion flair for various occasions.

Soft and comfortable fabric made from viscose rayon gives a soft touch against the skin and an opaque finish for confident wear.

Key Features:

Hemline Straight Sleeves Regular Sleeves Fabric Viscose Rayon Pattern Type Ethnic Motifs Neck Round Neck

When you’re looking to create the best fusion flair, this A-line fusion kurta from Anouk offers an eclectic blend of tradition and modernity. It’s made from a soft cotton-linen blend that feels good on the skin. The calf-length kurta features a chic geometric print that adds a contemporary flair to your wardrobe. Its mandarin collar and three-quarter sleeves give an elegant silhouette, while the flared hem provides a flattering shape that matches your body. With two convenient pockets and a versatile design, this kurta can be styled as a dress for festive gatherings or dressed up with accessories for weddings.

Key Highlights:

The A-line shape and pockets make it functional for casual wear and festive occasions alike.

Crafted from 87% cotton and 13% linen it is comfortable and durable, perfect for all weather.

Key Features:

Hemline Flared Sleeves Three- Quarter Sleeves Fabric 87% Cotton and 13% Linen Pattern Type Geometric Neck Mandarin Collar

Here’s one more piece that should be in your casual wardrobe for travelling, outing with friends and even attending events. The beautifully crafted A-line top features intricate ethnic motifs embroidered along the neckline to add a touch of sophistication to your look. Made from a durable viscose blend, the fabric is soft and breathable, which is suitable for any occasion. The round neck and three-quarter sleeves provide a relaxed fit, but the gathered detailing still manages its chic aesthetic. You can pair it with leggings for a bright summer outing or dress it up for a special event.

Key Highlights

Elegant embroidery and design give the best fusion flair and add a classy touch for casual and semi-formal occasions.

Comfortable and durable fabric made from a viscose blend gives a soft feel and long-lasting wear.

Key Features:

Hemline Flared Sleeves Three - Quarter Sleeves Fabric Viscose Blend Pattern Type Ethnic Motifs Neck Round Neck

Anouk’s A-line kurta is just what you need to step out in style, as it’s designed for comfort and elegance. The calf-length kurta features intricate ethnic motifs and a flattering A-line shape. It’s a must-have addition to your wardrobe with the rest of your semi formal collection. The mandarin collar and gathered detailing enhance its chic appeal, while the flared hem and front slit give a trendy touch. The kurta is made from a comfortable fabric that’s just right for hot summer days and works wonderfully for both college and office wear. You can pair it effortlessly with jeans for a chic look or wear formal bottoms for special occasions.

Key Highlights:

The intricate embroidery and relaxed fit offer the best fusion flair suitable for both casual outings and dressy occasions.

The breathable material ensures comfort all day, while pockets add practicality to this stylish kurta.

Key Features:

Hemline Flared Sleeves Short Sleeves Fabric 100% Cotton Pattern Type Ethnic Motifs Neck Mandarin Collar

When looking for the best fusion flair in black, this mandarin collar regular top really stands out in the crowd. It showcases a chic mandarin collar and three-quarter sleeves. So although it’s black, you can still wear it comfortably outside on sunny days. When it comes to the style quotient, the geometric yoke embroidery adds a touch of sophistication, while the straight hem ensures a clean fit regardless of the body type. The top is made from breathable fabric and is designed for comfort. Whether you’re dressing it down with jeans or creating an indo-western look with dhoti pants, it goes well with the occasion. The subtle yet striking design makes it a versatile piece for both casual outings and stylish gatherings.

Key Highlights:

Perfect for casual or indo-western styling, easily paired with jeans or traditional bottoms.

The breathable fabric provides all-day comfort, making it a great choice for summer wear.

Key Features:

Hemline Straight Sleeves Three- Quarter Sleeves Fabric Cotton Blend Pattern Type Geometric Neck Mandarin Collar

This multicoloured floral printed shirt from Sangria is sure to make a bright piece in your casual wardrobe. The lightweight and breathable shirt is made from crepe, which makes it perfect for summer days. The shirt features a spread collar, button placket, and long regular sleeves to offer a relaxed and stylish look. The curved hem adds a chic finish, so you can wear it for both casual outings and weekend getaways. Pair it with jeans, skirts, or any fashionable pants for the best fusion flair look.

Key Highlights:

Lightweight crepe material, perfect for staying cool and comfortable.

The vibrant floral design adds a fun, stylish touch to your casual looks.

Key Features:

Hemline Curved Sleeves Long Sleeves Fabric Crepe Pattern Type Floral Print Neck Spread Collar

Whether you’re looking for tops for a social gathering, a day out or a casual day at work, Anouk and Sangria offer many options in the best fusion flair that cater to every style. The brands have mastered the art of fusing traditional designs with modern fashion elements to create exquisite pieces. Pick as many different styles as you like to complete your wardrobe!

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Fusion Flair What is an A-line top, and when should I choose one? An A-line kurta gives a silhouette that flares out gently from the waist. A-line tops can be worn for multiple occasions, like casual outings and even semi-formal events. You can choose one when you want a stylish look that’s still comfortable and allows for easy movement if the even you are in involves a lot of activity.

How should I care for my viscose rayon kurta? Ideally, you should hand wash it in cold water with a gentle detergent, rinse gently and put it out for drying. If you’re machine washing it, use a delicate cycle and wash it in a mesh bag. Always wash in cold water and never use warm or hot water.

Should I buy a size larger kurta for the right fit? Buying one size larger for a viscose rayon kurta might be necessary because the material tends to shrink after the first wash. Look for areas such as the shoulders, arm holes and waist for sizes that are a little bigger than yours. Check the size on Myntra and reviews for guidance on how it runs before making a decision. You’ll find plenty of tips on what to expect in the reviews.

Can I return my Kurta if it doesn’t fit? Yes, you can return your kurta within 30 days on Myntra, provided you send it back in the original condition with tags attached. Myntra has an easy return policy in case the size you buy is too tight or doesn’t fit properly.

How do I choose the right Kurta? The type of kurta that best suits you depends on your body type and the occasion you’re looking forward to. If you have an apple-shaped body, an A-line kurta with palazzo pants or trousers can give a balanced look. If you have a pear-shaped body with curvy hips, opt for kurtas that have collar patterns. If you have an hour-shaped body, opt for designs that are form-fitting with collar patterns and floral prints.

