Best celebratory styles for women: Ethnic collections from Biba, W & more at Myntra

Dazzling hues, intricate embellishments, and rich fabrics are just a few words that come close to describing the attraction of the best celebratory styles. The time has come, now that the festival season is within reach, to stylishly update your wardrobe with the show-stopping pieces that bring in celebration. Best Celebratory Styles for Women: Ethnic Collections from Biba, W & many more brands at Myntra

Enter a world where tradition meets modern edge, and every outfit is a weaving of tales about artisanal craftsmanship. From Biba's lavish anarkalis to W's fusion-inspired tunics, this collection is sure to raise heads and fill hearts full of glee. Picture yourself spread out in luxurious silk, worked on in mirror work that shimmers with every movement. Envision the elegance of a hand-embroidered kurta tender design of fine patterns testifying to techniques passed through centuries.

Whether you are heading to a glamorous soiree or an intimate gathering, these best celebratory styles ensure confidence and grace accompany you throughout. Now, join us as we help you discover your festive look. Your fashion story begins here.

Ethnic Collections: Top Picks for Women

Let’s start by looking at some of the best celebratory styles for women that you should most definitely explore. Grab them before they run out of stock!

Experience comfort and style with the Anouk Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Cotton Panelled Straight Kurta. This fabulous pastel pink and off-white readymade kurta comes with intricate ethnic motifs embroidery. Decked in ethnic motifs embroidered in pink and pastel off-white shades, this top is perfect for a fun day out in the out and even for a semi-formal occasion. The classic round neck and three-quarter sleeves timeless kurta details completely elevate the comfy factor of this one piece. Crafted from machine-woven cotton, this kurta is one of the best celebratory styles and is lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for warm weather. With side slits and a panelled style, this piece beautifully blends tradition and modernity.

Key Highlights

Lovely pink and off-white colour scheme that embodies an earthy vibe

Panelled style with side slits enhances the overall look and comfort

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Churidar or slim-fit pants in neutral shades for a polished appearance Busy prints or overly detailed bottoms Casual footwear like sandals or flats for everyday wear Heavy accessories that might weigh down the light, breezy look.

Step into any festive occasion in the Libas Women Teal Blue Floral Yoke Design Regular Sequinned Straight Kurta With Trousers & Dupatta, and you're bound to cause a stir. This outfit has a refreshing floral yoke embroidery and sequinned detail, making it one of the best celebratory styles. The calf-length straight kurta is crafted in a silk blend fabric, making it soft on your skin and ideal for a day out. Style the ensemble with the solid trousers and help yourself to the printed dupatta and you will find it's a fine balance of ethnic mood and modernity.

Key Highlights

Beautiful teal blue kurta elegantly draped with a golden floral yoke design gives a fashionable look.

Made from a soft silk blend, offering a comfortable and stylish fit throughout the day.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Simple gold-toned jhumkas for an elegant touch. Overly elaborate accessories that may compete with the kurta's detailing. Classic block-heeled sandals for added height and comfort. Baggy trousers can disrupt the streamlined look of the outfit.

Embrace everyday elegance from AURELIA Women Peach-Coloured & White Floral Printed Kurta. Look radiant for your day ahead in the peach-coloured and off-white floral printed kurta that recalls those colours and memories of Spring in full bloom. Soft and flowing with a relaxed style, this piece is your go-to outfit on a bright and sunny morning, casual, everyday events, or just lounging in your social circles. The 100% viscose-rayon fabric makes it an ideal choice for warm weather, as it is breathable and lightweight. Whether you're heading out for a casual day or a relaxed gathering, this kurta from the best celebratory styles collection will keep you looking stylish and feeling at ease.

Key Highlights

Soft peach colour combined with white floral prints for a cheerful aesthetic.

Kaftan design that allows for ease of movement while maintaining a fashionable appearance.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit pants or churidars for a polished look Dark-coloured bottoms may clash with the light tones of the kurta Simple sandals or juttis to complete the ensemble Heavy jewellery could overwhelm the delicate floral pattern

Introduce a splash of colour into your best celebratory styles collection with the Biba Floral Printed Tiered Anarkali Kurta. This captivating maroon kurta features a beautiful floral print and a tiered design that adds both volume and grace. A round-necked, tiered Anarkali kurta with three-quarter sleeves, it echoes sublime effortless beauty. The hem elegantly flares at the calf and drops gently, functioning well for festive occasions or casual outings. The lightest weight georgette makes it lovely for breathability and comfort, flowing gently along your figure, with its chic and sleek performance for all-day wear.

Key Highlights

An eye-catching maroon floral print that brings a touch of brightness to your outfit.

The tiered design adds volume and flair, ensuring a standout look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Straight pants or palazzos in coordinating shades for a cohesive ensemble Heavy or dark-coloured bottoms may overwhelm the floral print Classic gold jewellery for a touch of elegance. Tops with excessive detailing that can clash

Channel a vibrant and playful look with the Anayna Red Floral Ethnic A-Line Cotton Midi Dress. Designed with a bold red floral pattern, this dress features a flattering A-line silhouette and a V-neckline. The short puff sleeves are fun, along with the flared hemline allowing for movement. This midi dress is perfect for casual get-togethers or energetic parties while keeping the best celebratory styles and comfort in mind. The cotton is breathable, soft against your skin, and perfect for hot days. Accessorise it, and you are good to go for a chic, comfortable style.

Key Highlights

Striking red floral pattern that makes a bold statement.

A-line silhouette that flatters all body types and enhances your curves.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Wedge sandals for a stylish yet comfortable look. Heavy accessories that may distract from the floral design. A denim jacket for a trendy layered appearance. Dark, solid-coloured shoes that do not complement the vibrant dress.

Liven up your dressing style with the Global Desi Blue & Orange Viscose Rayon Shirt Collar Printed Tunic. This tunic has been designed for effortless movement from work to weekend getaways, with gorgeous print patterns in blue and orange that deliver the best celebratory styles. The shirt collar and three-quarter sleeves undoubtedly add a sophisticated touch, while viscose rayon offers a lightweight sensation and breathability. Thanks to its versatility, you can wear it with fitted jeans or leggings for a relaxed look or dress it up for a casual evening.

Key Highlights

Striking blue and orange print that adds a pop of colour to your outfit.

Timeless shirt collar design for a sophisticated touch.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Fitted jeans or leggings for a laid-back yet stylish look. Complicated patterns that might clash with the tunic's design. Statement earrings to elevate your ensemble. Bulky jackets that can conceal the tunic's lovely silhouette.

Steal the show in the Indo Era Women Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Sequinned Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta. The mustard yellow kurta is both stunning and attractive, boasting ethnic motifs embroidery and delicate sequinned work, making it an excellent party-wear outfit. The fitted straight silhouette is accompanied by a short calf-length hem, which makes it one of the best celebratory styles, while the comfort quotient remains with its lightweight fabric. The matching trousers and dupatta set will make an excellent combination for any occasion. A very stunning, vibrant hue and exquisite, beautiful, intricate embroidery make this ensemble sure to be a show-stealer in any ethnic collection.

Key Highlights

A bright mustard yellow hue that radiates warmth and positivity.

Elegant sequinned detailing adds a touch of sparkle for festive occasions.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Strappy heels or embellished sandals to complete the look Dark or dull accessories that may clash with the vibrant colour Statement earrings to accentuate your features Casual bags that may underplay the outfit’s festive appeal

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the W Festive Solid Rayon Kurta With Slim Pant & Dupatta. This elegant ensemble features an Anarkali-shaped kurta adorned with ethnic motifs embroidery, delivering a classic yet trendy vibe. A round neck and long sleeves are nicely embellished with threadwork for a rounded silhouette. The calf-length style will look perfect for any festive occasion. The silhouette is balanced and elegant, and the slimmer pants are designed for easy wear with an elasticated waistband on one side, allowing free flow for movement. The delicate dupatta makes for one of the best celebratory styles, exuding festive charm where tradition gathers a touch of modern flair.

Key Highlights

Beautifully embroidered kurta with ethnic motifs, combining tradition and modernity.

Crafted from 100% viscose-rayon, ensuring a soft, breathable experience.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional juttis or embellished sandals for a complete festive look Casual sneakers or overly casual footwear A statement necklace or earrings to enhance elegance Plain tops or accessories that may underplay the intricate design of the kurta.

Indulge yourself in the luxury of the best celebratory styles with the Inddus Women's Magenta & Gold Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta. This bold magenta outfit worn with luxe gold embroidery makes the wearer look like a queen. The straight cut and calf length flatters every figure, and the tie neck, along with long sleeves showcasing zari work, gives a festive look. It can be worn along with embroidered trousers and the matching dupatta for special occasions. The rich magenta and gold combination creates a stunning look that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Key Highlights

Vibrant magenta hue complemented by luxurious gold embroidery.

Versatile straight shape that flatters all body types while providing comfort.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Traditional chandbalis and a potli bag for a complete festive look. Overly casual footwear that can detract from the outfit's elegance. Chic heels to elevate your style. Plain or solid-coloured accessories that do not match the richness of the outfit.

Bring a jolt of colour and elegance to your festive collection with the KALINI Ethnic Motif Embroidered Georgette Straight Kurta. Blocked in a stunning orange colour brought to life with delicate ethnic motifs representing traditional craftsmanship. It has a modern yet traditional look with a knee length, along with a straight silhouette and three-quarter sleeves. The high-quality georgette fabric used ensures that it is light in weight and truly absorbing for your comfort all day. Wear it to a festive occasion or casual gathering, and be assured of the best celebratory styles with elegance and vibrancy.

Key Highlights

Bright orange colour adorned with ethnic motifs and thread work, embodying a festive spirit.

Crafted from high-quality georgette fabric, ensuring a flowy and breathable feel for all-day comfort.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with White palazzos or straight trousers for a chic and cohesive look. Dark-coloured bottoms that may clash with the vibrant orange shade. Delicate gold jewellery enhances the ethnic charm of the ensemble. Overly busy prints that could detract from the beauty of the embroidered details

These best celebratory styles have you covered no matter the occasion, from light pastels and delicate embroidery for daytime events to bold, royal boldness for an evening function or a gamut of colourful designs that can fit into one's taste and purpose for any celebration. Be it the simple yet ancient Anarkali style, the sleek, modern straight kurta or the peppy, flared version, the right assembly of accessories and complementing bottoms will add wings to the overall look. Get the best celebratory styles from Myntra today!

Frequently Asked Questions About Best Ethnic Styles for Women How to wear the right ethnic outfit for various celebrations? It all depends upon what kind of ceremony it is and what time of the day besides, of course, personal preferences. If it is a day function like a puja or family gathering, then opt for light-coloured kurtas with little or no embroidery, soft pastel shades, and simple jewellery. Evening events or parties can call for vibrant colours, bold prints, and heavy embroidery.

What fabrics work best for ethnic wear during festive occasions? Festive occasions definitely demand luxurious, eye-catching fabrics. For a grand celebration, the rich feel of a fabric like silk, velvet, or brocade can be very impressive. If you want it lighter, then chanderi, cotton, and linen work wonderfully for day events or relaxed parties, as these are comfortable and graceful.

How can I accessorise ethnic outfits for celebrations? The general rule is to balance the outfit with the accessories. For a heavily embroidered or embellished kurta, let go of the chandelier long earrings, thick bangles, and chunky necklaces and go for stud earrings, a dainty bracelet, or a sleek watch. For simple outfits, go bold on chunky jewellery, big jhumkas, statement necklaces, and bangles.

What are the best ways to mix and match ethnic outfits for different looks? Mixing and matching ethnic outfits is a great way to create multiple looks from a few key pieces. A solid-coloured kurta can be paired with printed or embroidered palazzos, skirts, or churidars for variety. Try pairing kurtas with jeans or cigarette pants for a modern, chic look while still maintaining the ethnic essence.

Can ethnic outfits be styled for casual and semi-formal events too? Yes, ethnic outfits can be styled for both casual and semi-formal events. For casual events, go for simpler kurtas in soft fabrics like cotton with minimal detailing. For semi-formal events, you can opt for slightly more elaborate designs, like kurtas with delicate embroidery or prints paired with palazzos or churidars.

