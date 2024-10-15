Best Chic & Contemporary Picks: Elegant Choices from W, Libas & many more at Myntra

Imagine stepping out in a sleek dress that turns heads or donning a beautifully crafted kurta that exudes grace. Picture yourself in a trendy skirt that's perfect for both casual outings and dressier affairs. These flexible ranges are going to elevate your style quotient without much fuss. Best Chic & Contemporary Picks: Elegant Choices from W, Libas & many more

To look glamorous and modern, it's all about having the right pieces of beauty that bring an air of classic elegance together with the latest fashion trends. Well, you don't need to look hard and far for these great fashion must-haves! We have put together a list of the best chic picks for women, where each and every piece brings within it a style balance of classic elegance and contemporary charm. Be it just brunch, lunch, or a high-profile dinner date with these top products, you will always look classy. From sleek dresses to sophisticated kurtas and trendy skirts, explore our list of best chic picks that feature top products from Myntra’s finest brands.

Best Chic Picks: Elegant Choices for Women

Let's dive into these must-have styles, which will promise to take your wardrobe to the next level, ensuring you are dressed to impress at every turn!

Add this W Women Mustard Yellow & Golden Floral Printed Maxi Dress to your ethnic wear collection. This beautiful woven maxi dress has an ethnic motif print and three-quarter sleeves, making it perfect for casual daily wear. It has flared hems for the elegance and ethnic motif print, giving it a traditional feel, while the viscose rayon fabric ensures comfort all day long. Ideal for casual outings or festive occasions, this dress is one of the best chic picks that blends style and ease effortlessly.

Key Highlights

Mustard yellow and golden printed maxi dress with a flared hem and ethnic motifs for a vibrant, graceful look.

Made from breathable viscose rayon fabric, perfect for daily comfort and style.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Gold-toned ethnic flats Bright neon accessories A statement jhumka or ethnic earrings Heavy statement belts

Look effortlessly chic in one of our other best chic picks, the SASSAFRAS White Blouson Top with extended sleeves. This blouse features a classic round neck and trendy tie-up detail on the three-quarter sleeves. The loose fit and semi-sheer fabric adds a touch of elegance, making it perfect for casual outings or a night out. Pair it with a flowing skirt or high-waisted trousers to create a sophisticated yet relaxed look.

Key Highlights

Loose-fit white blouse with three-quarter sleeves featuring stylish tie-up details for a contemporary vibe.

Made from lightweight polyester, perfect for keeping it casual yet chic.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with High-waisted trousers or a maxi skirt Oversized jackets that may hide the A pair of neutral-toned wedges Clashing patterned bottoms

If you need a piece that screams elegance, you should look no further than the Indya Teal Blue Embellished Maxi Skirt. What makes this maxi skirt one of the best chic picks is its lavish embellishments all around the waistline, giving it a touch of glamour that is needed for weddings or any other festival occasion where you want to shine. The teal blue colour gives it a chic and effortless look with easy movement.

Key Highlights

Embellished waistline

Made from Chiffon for a luxe finish

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A fitted crop top or an embellished blouse Casual T-shirts or overly relaxed tops Strappy sandals or heels Flats or casual slippers

Step into the limelight in these FOREVER 21 Women Yellow Off-Shoulder Top. This vibrant yellow top boasts a solid design with long, regular sleeves, perfectly crafted to highlight your collarbones and add a playful touch to your wardrobe. The top’s comfortable and stretchy-knitted fabric makes it perfect for casual outings to brunch or beach days. Get your hands on the best chic picks before they run out of stock!

Key Highlights

Eye-catching off-shoulder design in a bright yellow hue that brings a cheerful vibe to any outfit.

Crafted from a soft blend of viscose and nylon for a comfortable fit that moves with you.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Denim shorts or a flowy maxi skirt Overly bold accessories that might overshadow the top’s vibrant colour Strappy sandals or ankle boots Heavily layered outfits that could detract from the off-shoulder appeal

Add a touch of tradition to your everyday wardrobe with the Libas Ethnic Motifs Printed Crepe Straight Kurta. Another of our best chic picks, this kurta features a round-neck with three-quarter sleeves, perfect in comfort and style and adding ethnic motifs to the fabrics. The stunning kurta has just the right fit at the calf-length cut and also features a flared hem to adorn any festivity or just a casual outing.

Key Highlights

Elegant black straight kurta adorned with ethnic motifs, blending modern style with traditional aesthetics.

Made from machine-woven crepe for a lightweight, comfortable wear that’s perfect for warm days.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Ethnic palazzo pants or churidars Loud, contemporary prints that clash with the ethnic design Traditional juttis or embellished sandals Casual sneakers

The Vero Moda Pure Cotton A-Line Denim Mini Skirt is the perfect way to update your casual wardrobe. This classic blue A-line mini skirt, by way of a button closure and a straight hem, manages to bring together style and comfort in one well-crafted piece. With its vintage design and 100% cotton fabric, this skirt is undoubtedly one of the best chic picks that gives you the ability to create a number of different looks - from laid-back weekend outings to trendy evening events.

Key Highlights

Classic A-line design in solid blue denim that flatters any body type and provides a versatile styling option.

Made from 100% cotton, offering durability and comfort for everyday wear.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A fitted graphic tee or a casual button-down shirt Heavy layering that may overwhelm the mini-length Ankle boots or trendy sneakers Tight-fitting tops that don’t balance the A-line shape

Global Desi Women Black & White Printed Straight Fit Trousers presents another one of the best chic picks on this list with a twist to your casual wear. These stylish black woven trousers feature an ethnic motif print, delivering a touch of sophistication to your casual wear. The straight fit and mid-rise design provides comfort and versatility, making them an ideal choice for both work and leisure. The cropped length and flat-front-style trousers are perfect for matching with your favourite tops.

Key Highlights

Chic black trousers adorned with ethnic motifs, blending traditional charm with modern style.

Crafted from 100% viscose-rayon for a soft, breathable fit, ensuring comfort throughout the day.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A solid-coloured blouse or a fitted tee Overly busy patterns that clash with the ethnic design Classic loafers or stylish ankle boots Excessively loose or baggy tops that may disrupt the streamlined silhouette

Stay warm and stylish with the H&M Women's Grey Ribbed Acrylic Pullover—a perfect piece for your wardrobe, which perfectly shows its classic round neck and long sleeves. On top of this best chic pick is a ribbed pattern providing texture and dimensions, and then it has a flattering straight hem. Made out of 100% acrylic, it is crafted to be versatile and perfect as it can be effortlessly layered or worn on its own for that chic casual look.

Key Highlights

Timeless grey pullover with a ribbed design that offers both warmth and style.

Made in 100% acrylic, this guarantees that it will remain stylish for several years to come and can be worn often.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Skinny jeans or tailored trousers for a balanced silhouette Bulky outerwear that may add unnecessary volume Ankle boots or slip-on sneakers Brightly coloured bottoms that distract from the pullover’s subtle elegance

Give an elegant look to your ethnic wear with the Soch Women Maroon Embroidered Thread Work Anarkali Kurta. This is a stunningly beautiful kurta, also one of our best chic picks on this list, that stands out for its rich maroon colour as well as its intricately embroidered thread work. The outfit is combined with a square neck and gorgeously elevates your ethnic ensemble. With its calf-length silhouette and side slits, this kurta is perfect for festive occasions as well as casual gatherings, paired with a flared hem to boot.

Key Highlights

Beautifully embroidered anarkali kurta in maroon, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style.

Made from a blend of knitted and woven regular cotton for a comfortable fit that flatters any figure.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Contrast churidars or palazzos for a cohesive look Overly casual footwear that doesn’t complement the kurta’s elegance Jhumka earrings and embellished sandals Loud accessories that might overshadow

Add a splash of colour to your wardrobe with the lat one of our best chic picks, the Biba Floral Printed Ethnic Palazzos. These teal and yellow-woven palazzos will be a chic statement for casual occasions with their vibrant floral print. They are designed to offer ultimate comfort and freedom of movement through a wide-leg fit and partially elasticated waistband. With its regular length and great fit, you'll be sure to make anything you pair with it absolutely chic.

Key Highlights

Eye-catching palazzos with a beautiful floral print, perfect for embracing ethnic style with a modern twist.

Crafted from woven viscose rayon fabric, offering breathability and a soft feel against the skin.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A solid white or yellow kurta for a coordinated ensemble Clashing prints or patterns that may compete with the floral design Strappy sandals or ethnic juttis for a traditional touch Tight-fitting tops that can disrupt the relaxed, flowy silhouette

Elevate your wardrobe with these best chic picks that blend contemporary style and timeless elegance. From special occasions shopping to refreshing your everyday wardrobe, these chic selections from Myntra ensure keeping you stay fashion-forward while looking effortlessly stylish. So, what’s the wait? Hurry and grab them today before someone else does!

What to Consider for Buying the Best Chic Picks?

When choosing the best chic picks, keep in mind the following criteria to make sure your purchases are not only stylish but also functional:

Occasion

Think about the events you will be attending, and choose pieces that will suit those settings. Whether it's work, casual outings, or special occasions, versatility is the key. Select items that easily can transition from day to night.

Fit

Among the most important aspects is the fit; it is what an elegant attire requires. Always try things on or review size guides before buying, as proper fitting can modify how an outfit looks. Notice the cut and structure of the pieces such that they flatter your body shape.

Versatility

Opt for pieces that can be styled in multiple ways. For instance, a classic blazer can be dressed up for formal occasions or paired with jeans for everyday use. Consider how you might combine each piece with items you already have in your wardrobe-an option that can lead to infinite outfit combinations.

Quality

Invest in good quality materials that not only look great but also pass the test of time. Look into the details, especially for stitching, fabric weight, and overall construction. Of course, you'll be tempted by cheaper items, but they say, "quality is more expensive," so invest in high-quality ones for ultimate savings since they don't easily wear out.

Frequently Asked Questions What are the best brands for chic women’s fashion? Brands like Dressberry, Forever New and Biba offer highly stylish options for trendy women’s clothes.

How do I style an off-shoulder top? Style it with high-waist pants or a skirt for a balanced look and minimalist jewellery.

How can I style an ethnic kurta for a chic look? Add that chic factor to your ethnic kurta by styling it with straight-cut pants or palazzo in a contrasting colour. Accessorise with statement earrings or a choker, and choose embellished flats or heels to complete the look.

Are palazzos considered chic and contemporary? Absolutely! Palazzos offer a relaxed yet stylish vibe, making them one of the best chic picks for both casual and formal occasions. Pair them with a fitted top or kurta for a sophisticated look.

What should I avoid when styling chic outfits? Avoid over-accessorizing or combining too many bold patterns. Chic outfits thrive on simplicity and elegance, so stick to minimalistic accessories and neutral or complementary colours.

