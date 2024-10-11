Best Formal Wear for Women from Myntra: Top Picks From Allen Solly and Van Heusen

For every woman, it is necessary to make a powerful impression in the workplace with the right choice of outfit. Your wardrobe must possess unique outfits that prepare you professionally for your daily work, a board meeting or a presentation. For this, it is necessary to refine your outfit shopping to get the best formal wear for women. Various clothing brands have opened their platform to help you reach out to the best formal wear. Best Formal Wear for Women

From crisp women’s shirts in muted colours to well-tailored women’s blazers, many collections cater to your needs for a professional look. Among those collections, certain top brands excel in availing you of the best choices of formal wear for women. Allen Solly and Van Heusen are two brands that always blend fashion elements with practicality. To make the formal look adapt to every fashionable woman, these brands have worked to provide you with the best formal outfits that exude a sharp and polished look. Get ready to explore many such formal wear for women from these two brands on Myntra.

Allen Solly’s Formal Wear For Women

Opting for Allen Solly to get the top picks of women’s formal wear is a great decision. As a well-established fashion brand, Allen Solly has been the reason to revolutionise formal wear with a blend of unique style and comfort. Every piece of formal wear for women that you get from this brand strongly reflects its practical design and effortless elegance. With a wide array of stylish options available in women’s formal wear, you can definitely get your preferences fulfilled. Here are some formal collections for women from Allen Solly that are definitely worth purchasing.

Do you want to make your regular formal outfit ready for your board meetings? Layer your formal dress under this blazer and make a bold statement. More than being just an addition to your regular attire, this blazer is also an ideal formal wear for women because of its polished look. With the combination of polyester, viscose rayon and elastane fabrics, this blazer will conveniently complement your longer working hours. Featuring a regular fit, this blazer is suitable for various women of different body types. Its notched lapel collar and single-breasted button allow you to style your attire more formally. In addition, this blazer exhibits a clean look with its long sleeves and flap pockets.

Suitable to Pair With Light-coloured formal shirts and regular-fit black trousers Washing Method Dry clean Type of Fit Regular fit

Apart from a regular formal shirt for your office, you can also try this shirt-style top to make a professional presence. Made of complete polyester fabric, this top goes well with your office hours and also gives a smooth transition to your after-work events. It also gives you a fine breathability that keeps you cool and dry all day long, making it an essential formal wear for women. With long sleeves and a cuff button, this top not only exerts a formal look but also gives you unrestricted movement throughout your working time. The mandarin collar with button closure perfectly complements your formal look when paired with appropriate trousers.

Suitable to Pair With Slim fit or regular fit black trousers or pleated trousers. Washing Method Machine wash Type of Fit Regular fit

Make your everyday office wear more formal by accompanying this cotton shirt with matching trousers. Featuring a subtle pink shade, the solid finish of this formal shirt exerts a clean look. This enables you to layer it under a blazer when you need to go for an unplanned client meeting. The spread collar and its long sleeves with cuff buttons add a more formal touch of sophistication to this shirt. Whether you tuck this shirt or not, its curved hem exudes a seamless style without affecting its formal finish, making it an ideal formal wear for women.

Suitable to Pair With Slim fit, regular fit, pleated or chequered trousers in black or brown Washing Method Machine wash Type of Fit Regular fit

Style your formal look with a modern touch by using these mid-rise trousers. Be it your shirt-style top or a formal shirt, these trousers make a perfect pairing. Provided with two button closures, this formal wear for women offers a comfortable fit without the need for a waist belt. Its cropped length finely stops above your ankle, giving a modern style to your formal attire. Also, this length allows you to wear your shoes easily, eliminating the need to roll the hem up while wearing. Spacious side pockets allow you to carry smartphones, Pendrive, keys and other belongings.

Suitable to Pair With Formal shirt or cropped top or shirt-style top Washing Method Machine wash Type of Fit Mid-rise, Regular fit

Sheath dress is an essential staple in the officewear collection of every fashion-forward woman. With a blend of style and professionalism, this sheath dress features a clean look with a unique solid colour. The best part of this formal wear for women is its tailored fit that gives a flattering silhouette. In addition, the shirt-type collar with a notch gives an elegant formal touch to this sheath dress. Its three-quarter sleeves and knee length hem allow you to have easy movement without any restrictions. The blend of polyester and spandex goes well with the natural curves of your body and also lets you remain cool all day long.

Suitable to Pair With Pointed toe block pumps Washing Method Machine wash Type of Fit Regular fit

Also read: Best women’s wear: Office refresh and more from Mango and Trendyol at Myntra

Formal Wear For Women - A Van Heusen Series

Another premium brand that always works to provide you with the appropriate formal wear is Van Heusen. It is renowned for its timeless elegance and sophisticated approach to fashion every outfit. When it comes to formal wear for women, this brand perfectly balances comfort, style and sophistication to provide you with the best choices. Whether you are looking for a sleek look or a bold, commanding finish, there is formal wear for women in Van Heusen. Let’s look at some of these options.

Enhance your office wardrobe with this formal shirt, exuding a solid colour that finely complements any trousers. With a spread collar, you can easily layer this shirt under any blazer. Its long sleeve with a cuff button enables you to adjust the fitting to have unrestricted movements, making it a desirable choice of formal wear for women. Also, its polyester fabric gives a comfortable fit and breathability that lets you stay cool and dry all day long. Whether you tuck this shirt or not, its straight hem goes well with diverse styles. In addition, its button placket allows you to wear it easily, even when you are in a hurry.

Suitable to Pair With Slim-fit chequered or striped trousers Washing Method Machine wash Type of Fit Regular fit

Be it your formal shirt or casual shirt, you can elevate it to your board meeting by accompanying this checked blazer. You can either button up or leave this blazer free with its single-breasted button closure. With its slim-fit tailoring, you can get a flattering silhouette. The combination of polyester and viscose rayon fabric remains smooth on your skin and gives you cool and dry wear even for extended working hours. The presence of a flap pocket allows you to carry your small belongings wherever you go. Its mandarin collar and long sleeves with a cuff button enhance your stylish wear with comfort.

Suitable to Pair With Solid shirt Washing Method Machine wash Type of Fit Slim fit

A single outfit can embrace your formal look more professionally with this sheath dress in white. With vertical stripes and knee length, you can maintain a sleek look. The presence of a waist belt allows you to adjust the fitting as per your comfort. Its shirt-type collar with sleeveless design embraces your stylish outfit elegantly. The concealed zip at the back gives a better fit while also maintaining the shape of the dress. Also, the side pocket gives you enough space to store your smartphone, keys and other belongings.

Suitable to Pair With Pointed-toe kitten heels in white Washing Method Machine wash Type of Fit Straight fit

Make your formal look more stylish with the checked pattern of these parallel trousers in blue. Its mid-rise regular fit gives you a flattering silhouette and stays comfortable on your waist without the need for a belt. The blend of polyester, viscose rayon and spandex material remains smooth on your skin and also exerts a flexible behaviour. Thus, you can carry on with your office work without any restrictions on your movement. In addition, the length of these trousers stands above your ankle, featuring a fashionable addition to your formal top.

Suitable to Pair With Solid colour shirt Washing Method Machine wash Type of Fit Mid-rise, regular fit

Embracing smartness with this opaque shirt in a solid pink colour from Van Heusen. The button placket of this shirt ends halfway, making it easy to wear while adorning a stylish finish. In addition, its spread collar and three-quarter sleeves make this shirt even more formal and comfortable. Made of pure cotton material, this shirt feels lightweight and luxurious, making it the best formal wear for women in every climate. The straight hem in the front with a curve at the back gives you a fashionable look when untucked.

Suitable to Pair With Mid-rise trousers in black or brown Washing Method Machine wash Type of Fit Regular fit

Product Ratings

Products Ratings Allen Solly Woman Notched Lapel Collar Single-Breasted Formal Blazer 4.4 Allen Solly Woman Mandarin Collar Long Sleeves Shirt Style Top 4.4 Allen Solly Woman Spread Collar Cotton Formal Shirt 4.6 Allen Solly Woman Mid-Rise Regular Fit Cropped Formal Trousers 4.3 Allen Solly Woman Shirt Collar Formal Sheath Dress 4.9 Van Heusen Woman Spread Collar Long Cuffed Sleeves Formal Shirt 4.4 Van Heusen Woman Checked Single-Breasted Slim-Fit Formal Blazer 3.8 Van Heusen Woman Striped Mandarin Collar Belted Formal Sheath Dress 3.1 Van Heusen Woman Checked Formal Trousers 3.8 Van Heusen Woman Women Opaque Formal Shirt 3.5

Also read: Best elegant kurtas for office wear from Soch, Aurelia and more at Myntra bff’24

Whether you're attending a meeting, presenting a project, or simply making an impression at work, there is a curated selection of formal wear for women. With brands like Allen Solly and Van Heusen, mastering the art of formal wear has never been easier. From sleek blazers to elegant dresses, these collections blend comfort, sophistication, and confidence. So, step into the boardroom with style, knowing your attire reflects both your professionalism and individuality. Explore the collection on Myntra today and redefine your work wardrobe with timeless elegance.

FAQs Does formal wear go along with the latest trends? Yes, they do. Some of the popular trends in formal wear for women include tailored pantsuits, belted blazers, monochromatic outfits, and structured dresses with minimalistic designs.

How to style a blazer for a formal look? Pair a well-tailored blazer with matching trousers, a blouse, or a formal dress. Make sure the blazer fits properly at the shoulders and waist for a polished look.

Are maxi dresses formal or casual? While maxi dresses can be elegant, they are more suited to casual or semi-formal occasions. A structured midi dress is more appropriate for formal settings.

Can I wear skirts for a formal look? Yes, you can accompany skirts like pencil skirts, A-line skirts, and midi skirts that are made of formal fabrics like corduroy, cotton, or polyester blends.

Does embroidery work go well with formal attire? Embroidery can work with formal attire if kept subtle and minimal. Delicate, fine embroidery on blouses, dresses, or blazers adds elegance without overwhelming the professional look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.