Best hair care products: Maintain your hair colour for longer results with these products at Myntra

Getting your hair coloured is one of the most exciting experiences. It really doesn’t matter whether it's the red, the dark brunette, or the platinum blonde—you can completely transform your look with a brand-new hair colour. But as much as we are in love with these salon-fresh shades, we know all too well how quickly they can leave us. How to Keep Your Hair Colour Longer: Best Products and Tips

Top picks to maintain long-lasting Hair Colour

Continue reading this blog to see the top product picks and tips that will keep your hair colour looking fresh and vibrant for weeks to come.

Just imagine parading in a head-turning red shade that doesn't lose its lustre for a good number of weeks—looking to rock a vibrant red hair colour? Garnier Color Naturals Creme Intense Red has got you covered! It promises to give you that striking, vibrant red shade, taking your look to a whole new level. It is more than a hair colour; it is an ammonia-free nourishing hair treatment. Packed with almond, olive, and avocado oils, the product deeply nourishes the hair.

Key Features

•Ammonia-free formula

•3 nourishing oils for infusion

•Superior colour Lock Technology keeps colours fresh and vibrant

•Easy to apply in just 30 minutes

The Revlon Outrageous Colour Protection Hair Conditioner does just what it says: it provides outrageous great protection for your coloured hair. This colour-protecting formula will seal in colour, prevent fading, and leave your hair soft and manageable. Through its unique formulation, this conditioner will give your coloured hair special treatment; it will pamper and protect each strand. Plus, the sumptuous feel of this conditioner makes each wash feel like a salon treatment.

Key Features

•Prevent coloured hair colour from fading

•Moisturise to detangle and add smoothness to facilitate easy styling

•For all-coloured hair, be it porous, overprocessed, or fragile

•Use regularly for intense, vivid colours that will last

L'Oréal's Serie Expert Resveratrol Vitamino Colour Shampoo is not just a shampoo; instead, it is a professional treatment for coloured hair. Enriched with Resveratrol, a very strong antioxidant said to protect colour from fading, this shampoo cleanses and further strengthens each strand of hair to cut colour fade and keep vibrancy fresh from the salon. It acts like armour that battles off the dullness of your hair and keeps the colour fresh.

Key Features

•Resveratrol-infused formula for vibrant colour protection

•Light, sulphate-free formulation to avoid stripping colour

•Gently cleanses without colour fading

•Suitable for use on normal to coloured hair

Introducing the quick and easy solution for daily colour protection: the fabulous Schwarzkopf Bonacure Colour Freeze pH 4.5 Leave-in Spray Conditioner. The conditioner has a vegan formula that contains keratin for strengthening and nourishing coloured hair, while the pH level of the hair is stabilised at 4.5 to lock colour pigments in. And its spray format? Super convenient—just spray and go, and your hair will be protected all day long from fading.

Key Features

•pH 4.5 balancing technology to lock in colour pigments

•Keratin-infused formula to strengthen and repair

•Leave-in spray for easy application and protection of colour daily

•Vegan formulation: sulphate-free, silicone-free

KOKILA Highlights Long-Lasting Hair Color Shampoo comes in a pack of 400 ml. This Dark Brown hair colour shampoo provides long-lasting coverage for grey hair, formulated with herbal extracts, including Neem, Bhringraj, Amla, Hibiscus, Reetha, Shikakai, and Noni. Enriched with Argan oil and Almond oil, it also nourishes the hair while colouring. The product is ammonia-free and paraben-free, ensuring gentleness on hair and scalp. It comes with 10 pairs of gloves for application.

Key Features:

Dark Brown colour

Provides satisfactory grey coverage

Ammonia-free

Sustainable

Enriched with herbal extract

No parabens, no ammonia





Also Read: Men’s shirt styling: Your guide to a polished casual aesthetic look

Cultivators Long-Lasting Organic Hair Colour Powder is the organic hair colour powder in the shade Dark Blonde provides long-lasting grey coverage. It is formulated with 100% certified organic herbs, including Aloe Vera, and is free from chemicals like peroxide and parabens. The product is dermatologically tested in Europe and holds certifications for being fair trade and sustainable. Suitable for regular use, it caters to individuals seeking a natural and eco-friendly hair colour option.

Key Features:

Grey coverage

Easy to use

Chemical free

Eco-friendly hair colour

Also Read: Best Miraggio bags for stylish women: 10 affordable and trendy choices

Rated 4.5 out of 5 at Myntra, Biolage Colorlast Shampoo is designed to protect and maintain the vibrancy of coloured hair, helping salon-treated hair stay vibrant for up to 20 washes. Its formula includes natural ingredients like Bergamot, Mandarin, Green Accord, Rose, Ylang, Peach, Musk, and Sandalwood. It is paraben-free, ensuring a gentle, safe wash for colour-treated hair.

Key Features:

Grey coverage

Keeps vibrancy

Paraben-free

Chemical free

How to keep hair colour last longer

Colour-protecting shampoo and conditioner: One should use a type of shampoo and conditioner that is odour-protective. They tend to prevent the fading of colour.

Do not Overstyle in Heat: Too much using heating appliances like straighteners and curling irons draws colours out. It is better to avoid them. In case this cannot be helped, a heat-protectant spray may be sprayed on beforehand.

Avoid using hot water: This is a must, girl! The hot water opens up the hair cuticle, causing colour loss. Use cold water instead; this may help in sealing the colour.

Avoid Over-Washing: Too much washing will strip the hair of its natural oils and colour. Limit your hair washing up to only 2-3 times a week.

Also Read: Best Victoria's Secret fragrance: 10 long-lasting and top-rated perfumes to own

Key Takeaways

Maintenance of your hair colour doesn't have to be such an ordeal. With the right products and a few changes to your daily hair care routine, you can keep your colour looking vibrant and fresh longer. There is surely something out there for your every need. Now ready to accept a more long-lasting colour? Choose any one from our top recommendations and enjoy every single day with confidence in vibrant, beautiful hair!

Frequently Asked Questions About Colour Lasting Products What are colour-lasting products? They are specially formulated products that help retain or enhance the colour.

How do colour-lasting products work? Colour-lasting products typically include advanced ingredients that bind colour pigments more effectively, creating a protective layer.

Are colour-lasting products safe for sensitive skin? There are several colours that are formulated to last the colour for sensitive skin. However, it’s essential to read labels for hypoallergenic or dermatologist-tested claims, and if unsure, perform a patch test before full use.

Can colour-lasting products damage hair? Most quality colour-lasting products are designed to be gentle. However, overuse or choosing a product that’s not suitable for your specific need or hair type can lead to damage.

How long do colour-lasting products typically last? The longevity varies from product to product. In the case of hair dye, it can last from a few weeks (semi-permanent) to several months (permanent).

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.