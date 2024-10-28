Men’s shirt styling: Your guide to a polished casual aesthetic look only on Myntra
Uncover the secrets to styling men's shirts for a casual yet refined appearance. Delve into our curated selections for crafting a versatile and chic wardrobe.
Crafting a casual yet polished look with men's shirts is all about striking the right balance between comfort and style. Whether you're aiming for a laid-back weekend vibe or a more refined appearance for a casual outing, the key lies in choosing the right shirts and pairing them with the perfect accessories and bottoms. In this guide, we’ve curated top shirt options that blend ease with elegance, along with styling tips to help you achieve that effortlessly sophisticated look.
Top choices for men’s shirts:
The U.S. Polo Assn. White Cotton Classic Everyday Shirt is the lineal prerequisite to every man's wardrobe. Its pristine white shade gives it the versatility to match, without a fuss, almost any type of bottom, while the spread collar adds a touch of sophistication. This shirt creates the perfect look to get polished and fresh for wear during formal and casual events. The opaque fabric also lends a clean appearance.
- Regular fit for comfort and ease of movement
- 100% cotton for breathability and comfort
- Spread the collar for a classic look
- Long sleeves make it suitable for various settings
- A button placket for easy wear
- The curved hem adds a polished touch
|Sleeve Length
|Long sleeves
|Collar
|Spread Collar
|Occasion
|Casual
|Hemline
|Curved
|Length
|Regular
Van Heusen's Navy Blue Formal Shirt is an excellent choice for those who want to maintain a polished appearance without sacrificing comfort. The custom fit ensures that the shirt contours to your body, creating a sleek silhouette. Pair it with chinos for a casual day out or with dress pants for a more formal look.
- Tailored to make a modern, sophisticated statement
- 100% cotton material for all-day comfort
- The spread collar imparts a formal elegance
- Long sleeves for any occasion
- Button Placket for a Clean Finish
- The flared hem greatly enhances the look
|Sleeve Length
|Long sleeve
|Fit
|Regular fit
|Collar
|Spread Collar
|Length
|Regular
|Hemline
|Curved
For those who believe less is more, Levi's Slim Fit Floral Printed Shirt is perfect. The maroon and white floral print is striking but doesn't have a loud effect, so it's good for informal environments. A slimmer-fit style introduction brings it bang up-to-date to make you look sharp and fashionable.
- 100% cotton allows breathability and comfort
- Cutaway collars offer a modern and stylish vibe
- Short sleeves are perfect for balmy days
- A rounded hem lends a little polish
|Fit
|Slim Fit
|Occasion
|Casual
|Placket
|Button Placket
|Floral
Jack & Jones’ Cuban Collar Shirt epitomises a relaxed and polished style. Its Cuban collar introduces a retro flair, while the solid black hue ensures versatility. This shirt is ideal for leisurely weekends or casual evenings spent out and about. The relaxed fit promises comfort without sacrificing an ounce of style.
- A relaxed fit provides a loose and free-willed feel
- Viscose rayon is soft to the hand and smooth
- The short sleeves make it very versatile
- The button placket guarantees effortless wearability
|Fit
|Relaxed
|Collar
|Cuban collar
|Hemline
|Curved
|Placket
|Button Placket
If you are looking for something comfortable then this one is a must have in your wardrobe. The Allen Solly Pure Cotton Sport Fit Opaque Casual Shirt is crafted from 100% cotton for comfort and breathability. It features a stylish blue solid design, a cutaway collar, and a button placket. The shirt includes one patch pocket and long regular sleeves, finished with a curved hem for a modern look. Machine washable for easy care.
- 100% cotton with sport fit
- Cutaway collar for a stylish touch
- Button placket and one patch pocket
|Sleeve Length
|Long sleeve
|Fit
|Regular fit
|Brand Fit Name
|Sport
|Hemline
|Curved
The Roadster Men Maroon & Navy Blue Regular Fit Checked Casual Shirt is crafted from 100% cotton, ensuring comfort and breathability. Its sustainable design features a stylish checked pattern in maroon and navy blue, making it a versatile choice for casual outings. Easy to care for with machine wash convenience.
- 100% Cotton
- Comes in different sizes
- Machine wash
|Sleeve Length
|Long sleeve
|Collar
|Spread Collar
|Length
|Regular
|Hemline
|Curved
|Placket
|Button Placket
The Louis Philippe Sport Men Pure Cotton Slim Fit Striped Casual Shirt features a striking red and white vertical striped design. Made from pure cotton, it offers comfort and breathability.
- Shirt comes with a stylish spread collar
- 100% Cotton
- Comfortable cum modern look
|Sleeve Length
|Long Sleeve
|Fit
|Slim Fit
|Collar
|Spread Collar
|Length
|Regular
The Powerlook Tartan Checked Opaque India Slim Casual Shirt is a stylish blend of 80% cotton and 20% polyester, offering both comfort and durability. Its oversized fit provides a relaxed vibe, perfect for casual outings or layering. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy care. Embrace a laid-back yet fashionable look with this versatile shirt!
- Made with 80% cotton and 20% polyester
- Machine Washable
- Comfortable and durable
|Sleeve Length
|Full Sleeves
|Collar
|Spread Collar
|Hemline
|Curved
|Tartan Checks
If you're seeking a blend of elegance and comfort for all-day wear that helps you stand out at casual gatherings, the WROGN Men Blue Faded Cotton Casual Shirt is an excellent choice. This shirt features a spread collar, long sleeves, a button placket, and a stylish curved hem, making it perfect for a laid-back yet polished look.
- 100% Cotton
- Machine Washable
- Comfortable
|Sleeve Length
|Long Sleeves
|Collar
|Spread Collar
|Placket
|Button Placket
|Hemline
|Curved
The HERE&NOW Slim Fit Vertical Striped Cotton Casual Shirt offers a stylish look with a slim fit and is made from 100% cotton for comfort. Available in various colour options, it’s perfect for casual wear.
- Comes in various colour options
- 100% cotton
- Machine Washable
|Sleeve Length
|Full Sleeves
|Collar
|Spread Collar
|Vertical Stripes
|Length
|Regular
Ways to wear shirts to look casual but still sophisticated
Team up with the perfect bottoms
The key to looking casual yet put-together is teaming your shirt with the perfect pair of bottoms. For a more relaxed look, reach for chinos or jeans. If you aim for a somewhat dressier look, opt for some tailored trousers or dress pants.
Dress up smart
Layering can give the most ordinary clothing item an edge and pizzazz. A light jacket or a summer blazer over your shirt can improve your look. This is ideal for white, the perfect canvas for a layered appearance.
Accessorise wisely
Accessories can make or break your outfit. Opt for a sleek belt, a watch, or minimalistic jewellery to add a touch of sophistication without overpowering your ensemble.
Keep it simple
Often, less is best. It is worth sticking to solid colours or gentle patterns if in doubt. These are easier to style and are less likely to clash with other elements in your outfit.
The key to styling men's shirts for a casually polished look is balancing their use with versatile shirts such as those mentioned above, paying attention to fit, and pairing the right bottoms with the right accessories. Considering these tips, it will be a no-brainer affair to develop a look that epitomises laidback but refined. Which one of the listed shirts caught your attention? Let us know in the comments below!
Similar articles for you:
Best Fossil watch: 10 stylish and affordable Fossil watches for men and women
Best Victoria's Secret fragrance: 10 long-lasting and top-rated perfumes to own
9 Best G Shock watches for men: Rugged, reliable, and ready for adventure
Frequently Asked Questions About Men’s Shirt
- What size should I choose?
It is always recommended to measure your neck and chest to find the right size. Ensure that you refer to the brand’s size chart for specific measurements.
- How to choose fabric for different occasions?
Cotton is versatile and breathable for casual wear, while linen is great for hot weather. Dress shirts often use cotton blends for a polished look.
- How to check if the fit is right?
The shirt that you are choosing should fit comfortably without being too tight or too loose. Do check for the shoulder seams, sleeve length, and body width.
- What styles are available?
Common styles include dress shirts, casual shirts, and polo shirts. Choose based on the occasion and your personal style.
- How should I care for my shirt?
Follow the washing and drying instructions on the label. Most cotton shirts can be machine washed, while some may require hand washing or dry cleaning.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.