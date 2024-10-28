Men’s shirt styling: Your guide to a polished casual aesthetic look only on Myntra

Crafting a casual yet polished look with men's shirts is all about striking the right balance between comfort and style. Whether you're aiming for a laid-back weekend vibe or a more refined appearance for a casual outing, the key lies in choosing the right shirts and pairing them with the perfect accessories and bottoms. In this guide, we’ve curated top shirt options that blend ease with elegance, along with styling tips to help you achieve that effortlessly sophisticated look. Men’s Shirt Styling

Top choices for men’s shirts:

The U.S. Polo Assn. White Cotton Classic Everyday Shirt is the lineal prerequisite to every man's wardrobe. Its pristine white shade gives it the versatility to match, without a fuss, almost any type of bottom, while the spread collar adds a touch of sophistication. This shirt creates the perfect look to get polished and fresh for wear during formal and casual events. The opaque fabric also lends a clean appearance.

Regular fit for comfort and ease of movement

100% cotton for breathability and comfort

Spread the collar for a classic look

Long sleeves make it suitable for various settings

A button placket for easy wear

The curved hem adds a polished touch

Sleeve Length Long sleeves Collar Spread Collar Occasion Casual Hemline Curved Length Regular

Van Heusen's Navy Blue Formal Shirt is an excellent choice for those who want to maintain a polished appearance without sacrificing comfort. The custom fit ensures that the shirt contours to your body, creating a sleek silhouette. Pair it with chinos for a casual day out or with dress pants for a more formal look.

Tailored to make a modern, sophisticated statement

100% cotton material for all-day comfort

The spread collar imparts a formal elegance

Long sleeves for any occasion

Button Placket for a Clean Finish

The flared hem greatly enhances the look

Sleeve Length Long sleeve Fit Regular fit Collar Spread Collar Length Regular Hemline Curved

For those who believe less is more, Levi's Slim Fit Floral Printed Shirt is perfect. The maroon and white floral print is striking but doesn't have a loud effect, so it's good for informal environments. A slimmer-fit style introduction brings it bang up-to-date to make you look sharp and fashionable.

100% cotton allows breathability and comfort

Cutaway collars offer a modern and stylish vibe

Short sleeves are perfect for balmy days

A rounded hem lends a little polish

Fit Slim Fit Occasion Casual Placket Button Placket Print Floral

Jack & Jones’ Cuban Collar Shirt epitomises a relaxed and polished style. Its Cuban collar introduces a retro flair, while the solid black hue ensures versatility. This shirt is ideal for leisurely weekends or casual evenings spent out and about. The relaxed fit promises comfort without sacrificing an ounce of style.

A relaxed fit provides a loose and free-willed feel

Viscose rayon is soft to the hand and smooth

The short sleeves make it very versatile

The button placket guarantees effortless wearability

Fit Relaxed Collar Cuban collar Hemline Curved Placket Button Placket

If you are looking for something comfortable then this one is a must have in your wardrobe. The Allen Solly Pure Cotton Sport Fit Opaque Casual Shirt is crafted from 100% cotton for comfort and breathability. It features a stylish blue solid design, a cutaway collar, and a button placket. The shirt includes one patch pocket and long regular sleeves, finished with a curved hem for a modern look. Machine washable for easy care.

100% cotton with sport fit

Cutaway collar for a stylish touch

Button placket and one patch pocket

Sleeve Length Long sleeve Fit Regular fit Brand Fit Name Sport Hemline Curved

The Roadster Men Maroon & Navy Blue Regular Fit Checked Casual Shirt is crafted from 100% cotton, ensuring comfort and breathability. Its sustainable design features a stylish checked pattern in maroon and navy blue, making it a versatile choice for casual outings. Easy to care for with machine wash convenience.

100% Cotton

Comes in different sizes

Machine wash

Sleeve Length Long sleeve Collar Spread Collar Length Regular Hemline Curved Placket Button Placket

The Louis Philippe Sport Men Pure Cotton Slim Fit Striped Casual Shirt features a striking red and white vertical striped design. Made from pure cotton, it offers comfort and breathability.

Shirt comes with a stylish spread collar

100% Cotton

Comfortable cum modern look

Sleeve Length Long Sleeve Fit Slim Fit Collar Spread Collar Length Regular

The Powerlook Tartan Checked Opaque India Slim Casual Shirt is a stylish blend of 80% cotton and 20% polyester, offering both comfort and durability. Its oversized fit provides a relaxed vibe, perfect for casual outings or layering. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy care. Embrace a laid-back yet fashionable look with this versatile shirt!

Made with 80% cotton and 20% polyester

Machine Washable

Comfortable and durable

Sleeve Length Full Sleeves Collar Spread Collar Hemline Curved Print Tartan Checks

If you're seeking a blend of elegance and comfort for all-day wear that helps you stand out at casual gatherings, the WROGN Men Blue Faded Cotton Casual Shirt is an excellent choice. This shirt features a spread collar, long sleeves, a button placket, and a stylish curved hem, making it perfect for a laid-back yet polished look.

100% Cotton

Machine Washable

Comfortable

Sleeve Length Long Sleeves Collar Spread Collar Placket Button Placket Hemline Curved

The HERE&NOW Slim Fit Vertical Striped Cotton Casual Shirt offers a stylish look with a slim fit and is made from 100% cotton for comfort. Available in various colour options, it’s perfect for casual wear.

Comes in various colour options

100% cotton

Machine Washable

Sleeve Length Full Sleeves Collar Spread Collar Print Vertical Stripes Length Regular

Ways to wear shirts to look casual but still sophisticated

Team up with the perfect bottoms

The key to looking casual yet put-together is teaming your shirt with the perfect pair of bottoms. For a more relaxed look, reach for chinos or jeans. If you aim for a somewhat dressier look, opt for some tailored trousers or dress pants.

Dress up smart

Layering can give the most ordinary clothing item an edge and pizzazz. A light jacket or a summer blazer over your shirt can improve your look. This is ideal for white, the perfect canvas for a layered appearance.

Accessorise wisely

Accessories can make or break your outfit. Opt for a sleek belt, a watch, or minimalistic jewellery to add a touch of sophistication without overpowering your ensemble.

Keep it simple

Often, less is best. It is worth sticking to solid colours or gentle patterns if in doubt. These are easier to style and are less likely to clash with other elements in your outfit.

The key to styling men's shirts for a casually polished look is balancing their use with versatile shirts such as those mentioned above, paying attention to fit, and pairing the right bottoms with the right accessories. Considering these tips, it will be a no-brainer affair to develop a look that epitomises laidback but refined. Which one of the listed shirts caught your attention? Let us know in the comments below!

Frequently Asked Questions About Men’s Shirt What size should I choose? It is always recommended to measure your neck and chest to find the right size. Ensure that you refer to the brand’s size chart for specific measurements.

How to choose fabric for different occasions? Cotton is versatile and breathable for casual wear, while linen is great for hot weather. Dress shirts often use cotton blends for a polished look.

How to check if the fit is right? The shirt that you are choosing should fit comfortably without being too tight or too loose. Do check for the shoulder seams, sleeve length, and body width.

What styles are available? Common styles include dress shirts, casual shirts, and polo shirts. Choose based on the occasion and your personal style.

How should I care for my shirt? Follow the washing and drying instructions on the label. Most cotton shirts can be machine washed, while some may require hand washing or dry cleaning.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.