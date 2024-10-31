Best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers: Shop solid pyjamas for comfort and style from See Designs, Jompers, & more

Solid pyjamas are timeless pieces that are the foundation of any traditional wardrobe, considering the range of kurtas they can go with. The best solid pyjamas come in neutral shades like black, beige, or white, which allows you to create different looks with ease. The simplicity of solid pyjamas makes them easy for both casual and formal gatherings. Buy Solid Pyjamas With The Best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers

If you like having your kurta custom-made by your trusted tailor, you'll need pyjamas to match. Brands like See Designs, Jompers, and Beyoung, make high-quality pyjamas from premium cotton and cotton blends. They look and fit great while also being highly durable. The best part of it all is their affordability. These are some of the coolest-looking pyjamas for a classy look within budget.

So, in this article, we'll take a look at some of our top picks for the best solid pyjamas online.

Top pyjamas from See Designs, Jompers, Beyoung, & more

Here is a list of our favourite best solid pyjamas.

The white solid pyjamas from See Designs are highly comfortable and give a subtle style with a range of kurtas. They're made from premium cotton, so they are soft, lightweight, and gentle on the skin. The material's comfort and feel make it ideal for both relaxed wearing and festive occasions. Come to think of it, this piece is one of the best solid pyjamas you can have in your collection. Its simple and elegant look makes it a must-have for your ethnic wardrobe.

Style Tip: You can pair them with a solid or patterned kurta and ethnic sandals for a great traditional look.

Soft, premium cotton fabric for a breathable and lightweight feel

Versatile design suitable for lounging, casual outings, and festive wear

Fabric Cotton Colour White Occasion Formal/semi-formal/Daily Waist-Rise Mid-rise Closure Slip-On

Embrace high comfort with See Designs' Mid-Rise Pure Cotton Pyjama. This piece comes in cream-coloured solid pyjamas that are comfortable for laid-back days and worn on casual outings. It has an elasticated waistband with a drawstring that gives you a secure fit, especially if you move around a lot. The pyjama also comes with two side pockets that are big enough to store your phone and wallet. It's made from pure cotton and is soft, breathable and gentle on your skin. So even on hot days, you feel comfortable.

Style Tip: You can pair it with a kurta or a simple T-shirt and still look stylish. Pyjamas are an excellent choice if you are seeking comfort without compromising on style.

Mid-rise design with an elasticated waistband and drawstring for a secure fit

Soft, breathable cotton fabric ideal for everyday comfort

Fabric Cotton Colour Cream Occasion Casual Waist-Rise Mid-rise Closure Elasticated drawstring

The black solid pyjamas from See Designs have comfort and style elements, and they can be worn for different occasions. The pyjama is made from premium cotton fabric, so it's lightweight and super soft. You can wear them comfortably all day and not feel restricted. For a secure fit, it comes with an elasticated waistband that also maintains good comfort without making it feel too restrictive. The slip-on closure adds to the ease of wearing it, and you can remove it quickly after a long day.

Style Tip: The pyjamas pair effortlessly with a solid kurta and ethnic sandals, so you get both style and comfort. They’re sure to become one of the best solid pyjamas in your wardrobe.

Premium cotton fabric that’s light, breathable, and soft on the skin

Mid-rise design with an elasticated waistband for all-day comfort

Fabric Cotton Colour Black Occasion Daily use Waist-Rise Mid-Rise Closure Slip-on with a waistband

Khaki pyjamas are definitely something you should have in your wardrobe to match the right kurta when you find one. This one by See Designs is meant for daily use; the mid-rise pyjamas feature an elasticated waistband with a drawstring that provides a snug fit on your waist. Moreover, the slip-on closure makes it a lot easier to wear and remove. The two handy pockets make it easy to store stuff. These pyjamas are a great choice for lounging at home or even wearing a kurta shirt on casual outings. The material is soft cotton, so it provides breathability in hot conditions.

Style tip: You can easily pair them with your favourite tees or kurtas. Get matching beige footwear to complete the look.

Comfortable mid-rise design with an elasticated waistband and drawstring for a secure fit

Soft cotton fabric perfect for everyday wear with added practicality from two

Fabric Cotton Colour Khaki Occasion Daily Waist-Rise Mid-rise Closure Pull on, waistband

Pyjamas are a staple for anyone who often wears traditional dresses like kurtas. They are so versatile that they go with practically most kurta designs. Jompers Men Mid-Rise Pure Cotton Pyjamas are one of the best solid pyjamas, and they are comfortable and versatile as well. They are made from high-quality soft cotton and are designed for daily wear. The breathable fabric ensures you stay comfortable in these pyjamas all day. Putting it on is simple as it features a secure drawstring closure for an adjustable fit. These pyjamas are easy to care for and can be safely machine-washed without worrying about shrinking.

Style Tip: White pyjamas go universally with most kurta and matching footwear.

Soft, pure cotton fabric for ultimate comfort and daily use

Versatile white colour that pairs easily with different kurtas

Fabric Cotton Colour White Occasion Daily Waist-Rise Mid-rise Closure Elastic waistband

Black solid pyjamas add a solid base to your traditional wear wardrobe. This one by Jompers is made from premium cotton to offer the highest comfort and add style to the kurta you choose to wear it with. The fabric is soft and breathable, so it feels comfortable to wear all day, especially when you’re wearing it for long traditional events. It has a classic churidar design featuring a snug mid-rise fit and a drawstring closure, which gives a conventional silhouette to kurtas. They’re great for all kinds of events, from dressing up for weddings to casual gatherings.

Style tip: The solid black colour adds versatility, making it one of the best solid pyjamas for bold kurtas and even subtle neutrals.

Stylish churidar design for a sleek, traditional fit that complements any kurta

Made from soft, premium cotton fabric for comfort and ease of movement

Fabric Cotton Colour Black Occasion Daily, formal Waist-Rise Mid-rise Closure Drawstring

Beige-coloured pieces are one of the best solid pyjamas in your collection, as the subtle, neutral colour goes with kurtas of many colours and designs. It works well where white or cream might create too much contrast. This pair by Jompers is crafted from 100% premium cotton and offers exceptional comfort and a lightweight feel. So, even if you wear a heavily embroidered kurta on top, it brings good balance and comfort below the waist. Moreover, the mid-rise fit and drawstring waistband make it easy to wear and provide a secure fit that’s also comfortable.

Style tip: The neutral beige tone pairs effortlessly with contrasting kurtas that are solid or with any pattern. It’s a perfect choice for any traditional occasion.

Soft, lightweight cotton fabric for all-day comfort

Versatile beige colour that pairs easily with bold or neutral kurtas

Fabric Cotton Colour Beige Occasion Formal Waist-Rise Mid-rise Closure Drawstring

Cotton pyjamas like these from Beyoung are an excellent addition to your wardrobe and are best reserved for occasions that call for a relaxed fashion statement. The smooth and soft fabric makes them ideal for casual events, intimate gatherings, or even in between traditional celebrations where you need to relax for a bit. Cotton is naturally light and smooth, making it perfect for everyday wear, whether outside or at home.

Style tip: This grey pyjama offers a versatile base that can be paired beautifully with rich, embroidered kurtas or even simple, solid-coloured T-shirts.

Soft cotton fabric perfect for casual occasions, offering a sleek and chic look

Mid-rise design with an elasticated waistband and drawstring for a secure, comfortable fit

Fabric Cotton Colour Grey Occasion Casual Waist-Rise Mid-Rise Closure Drawstring

These mid-rise pyjamas from Manthan have a luxurious feel of silk and give a great look with their brown colour. The smooth texture drapes elegantly, which makes them an excellent choice for both festive occasions and a kurta for casual occasions. The art silk of this pyjama can retain its refined look for a long time if you maintain the fabric by opting for dry cleaning. Avoid washing with warm or hot water and it’ll be with you for years. The drawstring gives an easy fit and a great silhouette for any kurta you choose on top. This one is easily one of the best solid pyjamas to have in your wardrobe.

Style tip: You can pair them effortlessly with a range of kurtas from embroidered pieces for weddings to simple, classic styles for everyday wear.

Luxurious art silk fabric provides a refined look for special occasions

The mid-rise design offers comfort and versatility, easily pairing with various kurtas

Fabric Art silk Colour Brown Occasion Daily, formal Waist-Rise Mid-rise Closure Drawstring

Introduce a classic touch to your ethnic wardrobe with pure white pyjamas from Manthan. These pyjamas have a mid-rise fit and feature a convenient drawstring for fastening and a comfortable, adjustable fit. Made from soft cotton, they offer breathability and comfort, making them perfect for festive occasions and casual gatherings. These pyjamas are also machine washable, so they’re easy to care for and maintain your look sharp without the fuss.

Style tip: The versatile white colour serves as a great bottom with which you can pair a variety of kurtas, be it vibrant prints for weddings or subdued shades for casual events.

Soft cotton fabric for breathable comfort and easy maintenance

Versatile white colour that pairs well with a range of kurtas for various occasions

Fabric Cotton Colour White Occasion Daily and formal Waist-Rise Mid-rise Closure Drawstring

Now that you know about some of the best solid pyjamas you can buy, you can easily make your choice. Wearing the right pyjama can make all the difference in creating a put-together look. White, cream, and beige are colours that go with most kurtas; black and brown require a more cautious selection process.

Frequently Asked Questions While Buying Men's Pyjamas How do I choose the right colour of pyjamas to match my kurta? When pairing pyjamas with your kurta, consider whether the occasion is formal or casual. For a harmonious look, opt for complementary colours. For example, if your kurta is deep blue, you can choose tan or beige pyjamas to create a balanced contrast. If your kurta features intricate patterns, neutral solid pyjamas in beige, tan, and cream can help highlight the design.

What is the best way to wash and maintain cotton pyjamas? Cotton pyjamas are typically washable in a machine. All you have to do is use a mild detergent and wash them in cold water to preserve their colour and fitting.

How should I care for silk pyjamas to ensure they last? Silk pyjamas require special care as they can’t be cleaned like other fabrics. It’s ideal to dry clean them to maintain their sheen and structure. If you need to wash them at home, use cold water and a gentle detergent made especially for silk. Always air dry the silk pyjamas, and do not wring out the fabric after a wash.

What should I do if my kurta doesn't fit appropriately below the knees? If your kurta doesn’t fit as expected, Myntra offers a hassle-free 7-day return policy. Ensure the kurta is in its original condition with tags attached. Use the brand’s size chart guide to select the next one properly.

How do I change the waist string on my pyjama? You can pull the existing string out of the pyjama. Attach the new drawstring to a large safety pin and push it through the eyelet of the pyjama. Guide the safety pin through the loop to reach the other end and pull it out. Cut the drawstring to the appropriate length to keep it comfortable.

