Best shoes for the monsoon season that will bring style and battle the rains with ease

The monsoon brings welcome relief from the heat, but it also creates one of the biggest footwear challenges of the year. Shoes get soaked during a quick dash across a parking lot, damp socks become unavoidable, and some pairs take days to dry properly. Before long, your favourite sneakers are carrying the unmistakable smell of the season.

From city streets to weekend getaways, these monsoon-ready shoes keep your feet happy through every rainy day. (canva.com)

Thankfully, footwear brands have started paying attention. From water-friendly clogs and quick-drying slides to specially designed monsoon collections, there are now plenty of options that look good while handling wet conditions far better than traditional shoes. If you are planning to update your rainy season wardrobe, these are some of the best picks worth considering before the clouds roll in.

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What to look for when picking the right shoes for the monsoon

• Quick-drying materials that do not stay damp for long periods.

• Slip-resistant soles that provide better grip on wet surfaces.

• Easy-to-clean designs that can be washed without much effort.

• Lightweight construction that remains comfortable even after getting wet.

• Ventilation or drainage features that help water escape quickly.

Monsoon Shoes for Women

A good monsoon shoe should make life simpler, not create extra laundry. After years of testing different styles during rainy months, I have realised that water-friendly footwear is one category where practicality matters just as much as appearance. These brands offer options that handle sudden downpours while still looking great with everyday outfits. Because let's face it, we will never buy gummy boots and wear them to the office!

Crocs

Crocs remain one of my personal favourites during the monsoon season. They dry quickly, clean up in minutes and are incredibly comfortable for long days out. As someone who has relied on them through countless rainy days, I can confidently say they remove much of the stress that comes with wet-weather footwear.

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{{^usCountry}} Ludic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ludic {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} I have been using Ludic slides for the past couple of weeks, and they feel perfectly suited for rainy weather. They work just as well for beach holidays as they do for daily errands. Lightweight, comfortable and easy to maintain, they offer a relaxed style that fits seamlessly into monsoon dressing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I have been using Ludic slides for the past couple of weeks, and they feel perfectly suited for rainy weather. They work just as well for beach holidays as they do for daily errands. Lightweight, comfortable and easy to maintain, they offer a relaxed style that fits seamlessly into monsoon dressing. {{/usCountry}}

CAI

CAI has put together a dedicated monsoon collection that deserves attention. The brand focuses on practical materials and easy-wearing silhouettes designed for wet conditions. Their styles feel modern without trying too hard and offer a refreshing alternative to traditional rainy season footwear.

Monsoon Shoes for Men

For men, monsoon footwear often comes down to finding something that can handle puddles, muddy roads and sudden showers without sacrificing comfort. The best options combine durability, grip and easy maintenance, making them suitable for everything from daily commutes to weekend outings with the family.

Crocs Clogs

In our household, the men always reach for Crocs clogs when the rains arrive. My husband prefers them, and the kids practically live in them through the season. They dry quickly, offer great comfort and can handle wet conditions without needing constant care or attention.

Birkenstock

Birkenstock's newer water-friendly offerings bring the brand's famous comfort into monsoon territory. The lightweight designs are easy to wear all day and offer a cleaner, more refined look than many traditional rainy-season options. They are particularly useful for those wanting comfort without compromising on style.

Campus

Campus has quietly built a strong range of clogs, slides and lightweight footwear that works remarkably well during the monsoon. They are easy to clean, comfortable for everyday wear and far more affordable than many premium alternatives. For men looking for practical rainy season footwear without spending a fortune, Campus is well worth a look.

As the monsoon settles in, the right footwear can make a surprising difference to your daily routine. Quick-drying materials, better grip and easy maintenance help keep things simple when the weather turns unpredictable. Invest in pairs designed for wet conditions, and you will spend far less time drying shoes and far more time enjoying the season.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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