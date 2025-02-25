Sugar Cosmetics is known for its high-quality, long-lasting lipsticks that provide a matte finish and vibrant colors. In this article, we will explore the top 10 sugar lipsticks available on Myntra, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect lipstick for your needs. Whether you prefer a liquid matte lipstick, a lip crayon, or a lightweight lip cream, we've got you covered. Sugar lipsticks are a range of affordable and trendy picks which are great for every day wear!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Sugar Smudge Me Not Mini Liquid Matte Lipstick offers a lightweight and long-lasting formula with Vitamin E. It provides a vibrant color and a non-drying matte finish.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sugar Nothing Else Matter Longwear Lipstick offers a budge-proof formula with a comfortable, non-drying finish. It provides a highly pigmented color that lasts all day.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sugar Matte As Hell Lip Crayon offers a creamy texture with a matte finish. It is enriched with moisturizing ingredients and provides intense color payoff.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sugar Mousse Muse Maskproof Matte Lip Cream offers a lightweight and comfortable formula that is smudge-proof and transfer-proof. It provides a soft matte finish with intense color.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sugar Play Vibe Check Liquid Lipstick offers a lightweight and long-lasting formula with a vibrant color payoff. It provides a comfortable matte finish that lasts for hours.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sugar Play Smooth Operator Lip Crayon is enriched with jojoba oil to provide a smooth and comfortable application. It offers a matte finish and intense color.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sugar Glide Peptide Serum Lipstick offers a luxurious formula enriched with peptides and serums. It provides a smooth and creamy texture with vibrant color payoff.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sugar Glide Peptide Serum Lipstick offers a luxurious formula enriched with peptides and serums. It provides a smooth and creamy texture with vibrant color payoff.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sugar Mousse Muse Maskproof Matte Lip Cream offers a lightweight and comfortable formula that is smudge-proof and transfer-proof. It provides a soft matte finish with intense color.

Sugar lipsticks top features and comparison:

Best Sugar Lipsticks Finish Longevity Color Options Sugar Smudge Me Not Mini Liquid Matte Lipstick Matte Long-lasting Multiple Sugar Nothing Else Matter Longwear Lipstick Non-drying Long-lasting Multiple Sugar Matte As Hell Lightweight & Long Lasting Lip Crayon Matte Long-lasting Multiple Sugar Mousse Muse Maskproof Matte Lip Cream Matte Long-lasting Multiple Sugar Play Vibe Check Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick Matte Long-lasting Multiple Sugar Play Smooth Operator Lip Crayon with Jojoba Oil Matte Long-lasting Multiple Sugar Glide Peptide Serum Lipstick Creamy Long-lasting Multiple Sugar Glide Peptide Serum Lipstick Creamy Long-lasting Multiple Sugar Mousse Muse Maskproof Matte Lip Cream Matte Long-lasting Multiple

Similar stories for you

Long-lasting lipsticks for every occasion: Top 10 vibrant picks make you pout ready

Best Colorbar lipsticks: Top shades for women to suit every occasion; One swipe for that glam look

Best red lipstick: Choose from these top 10 shades on Myntra for a classy and bold look

MyGlamm lipsticks for those soft, supple, and perfectly glamorous lips; Here are our top 10 options for you

FAQs on sugar lipstick What are the color options available for Sugar lipsticks? Sugar lipsticks are available in a wide range of color options, from bold reds to subtle nudes, catering to various skin tones and preferences.

Are Sugar lipsticks long-lasting? Yes, Sugar lipsticks are known for their long-lasting formula that provides hours of wear without the need for frequent touch-ups.

Do Sugar lipsticks feel drying on the lips? While some Sugar lipsticks may feel slightly drying, others offer a comfortable, non-drying finish that keeps the lips hydrated.

What makes Sugar lipsticks stand out from other brands? Sugar lipsticks stand out for their vibrant color payoff, long-lasting formula, and a wide range of options to suit different preferences and styles.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.