Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best sunscreen sticks for ultimate sun protection; Keep your skin safe and healthy

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 24, 2025 10:45 AM IST

Discover the top sunscreen sticks that provide ultimate sun protection, offering a convenient and mess-free application for all skin types.

Suggestions included in this article

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Sunscreen is a crucial part of any skincare routine, especially during the summer months or for those living in sunny climates. Sunscreen sticks are a convenient and mess-free way to apply sunscreen, making them perfect for on-the-go use. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 sunscreen sticks available in the market, analyzing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which one to choose for your specific needs.

Sunscreen is the summer elixir your skin absolutely needs. Top picks listed just for you.(Pexels)
Sunscreen is the summer elixir your skin absolutely needs. Top picks listed just for you.(Pexels)

Loading Suggestions...

1.

Dot & Key On-The-Go Strawberry Dew SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick
Loading Suggestions...

The Dot & Key On-The-Go Strawberry Dew SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for everyday use. The stick format makes it easy to apply and carry around for reapplication throughout the day.

2.

Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA Invisible Sunstick
Loading Suggestions...

The Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA Invisible Sunstick provides powerful protection against sun damage while remaining invisible on the skin. Its non-sticky formula is suitable for all skin types and can be easily carried in a purse or pocket for on-the-go application.

3.

Earth Rhythm Aqua Surge Clear Sunstick SPF 60
Loading Suggestions...

The Earth Rhythm Aqua Surge Clear Sunstick SPF 60 offers high protection with its SPF 60 formula. It is water-resistant and provides a clear, non-greasy finish, making it ideal for outdoor activities and sports.

4.

Earth Rhythm SPF 60 PA Non-Sticky Invisible Sunstick
Loading Suggestions...

The Earth Rhythm SPF 60 PA Non-Sticky Invisible Sunstick is a non-sticky formula that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is enriched with almond oil for added nourishment and hydration.

5.

Aqualogica Glow Dewy SPF50 Sunstick with Papaya & Vitamin C
Loading Suggestions...

The Aqualogica Glow Dewy SPF50 Sunstick with Papaya & Vitamin C provides SPF 50 protection with added papaya and vitamin C for a radiant, dewy finish. It is perfect for those looking for sun protection with added skincare benefits.

6.

Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Airy Sun Stick SPF 50
Loading Suggestions...

The Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Airy Sun Stick SPF 50 offers lightweight sun protection with the added benefits of hyaluronic acid for hydration. Its non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types and provides a matte finish.

7.

The Face Shop The Therapy Vegan Sunscreen Stick SPF50
Loading Suggestions...

The Face Shop The Therapy Vegan Sunscreen Stick SPF50 is a vegan formula that provides high SPF 50 protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is enriched with natural ingredients for gentle, skin-loving sun protection.

8.

Sotrue SPF 50 Lightweight Daily Face & Body Sunscreen Stick
Loading Suggestions...

The Sotrue SPF 50 Lightweight Daily Face & Body Sunscreen Stick offers broad-spectrum protection for both the face and body. Its lightweight formula is perfect for daily wear and reapplication throughout the day.

9.

Tuco Intelligent Kids SPF Sunscreen Stick SPF 50
Loading Suggestions...

The Tuco Intelligent Kids SPF Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 is specially designed for children's delicate skin. It offers high SPF protection with a gentle, non-irritating formula that is perfect for kids' outdoor activities.

10.

Caudalie Vinosun Invisible High Protection SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick
Loading Suggestions...

The Caudalie Vinosun Invisible High Protection SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick offers broad-spectrum protection with a lightweight, non-greasy formula. It is enriched with antioxidants for added skincare benefits and is perfect for all skin types.

Sunscreen sticks; top features and comparison:

 

Best sunscreen stickSPFSizeSkin TypeWater Resistant
Dot & Key On-The-Go Strawberry Dew SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick5020gAllYes
Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA Invisible Sunstick5018gAllYes
Earth Rhythm Aqua Surge Clear Sunstick SPF 606020gAllYes
Earth Rhythm SPF 60 PA Non-Sticky Invisible Sunstick6040gAllYes
Aqualogica Glow Dewy SPF50 Sunstick with Papaya & Vitamin C5020gAllYes
Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Airy Sun Stick SPF 505022gAllNo
The Face Shop The Therapy Vegan Sunscreen Stick SPF505018gAllYes
Sotrue SPF 50 Lightweight Daily Face & Body Sunscreen Stick5015gAllYes
Tuco Intelligent Kids SPF Sunscreen Stick SPF 505014gKidsYes
Caudalie Vinosun Invisible High Protection SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick5015gAllYes

Similar stories for you

Best body lotions for dry skin in 2025: Top picks to keep your skin looking hydrated and fresh

Best body lotions for summer: The perfect formula with sunscreen for happy summer skin

Trust these eyeshadow palettes for bold and seductive look; From glam to subtle, top 10 picks for you

Top 10 lipstick shades that will perfectly complement dusky skin tones: Shop the best deals on Myntra

FAQs on sunscreen stick

  • What is the average price range for sunscreen sticks?

    The average price range for sunscreen sticks varies, with most products falling between Rs. 300 to Rs. 800, depending on the brand, SPF, and additional skincare benefits.

  • Are sunscreen sticks suitable for all skin types?

    Yes, most sunscreen sticks are suitable for all skin types, but individuals with specific skin concerns should look for products that address their needs, such as oil-free formulas for oily skin or added hydration for dry skin.

  • How often should sunscreen sticks be reapplied?

    Sunscreen sticks should be reapplied every 2 hours, especially during extended sun exposure or after swimming or sweating. Follow the product's specific instructions for reapplication.

  • Do sunscreen sticks leave a white cast on the skin?

    While some sunscreen sticks may leave a slight white cast on the skin, many brands offer invisible or clear formulas that blend seamlessly into all skin tones.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On