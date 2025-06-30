Bikerwear style decoded: Beginner's guide to rocking streetwear fashion that's grit, glam and full-on rebelcore

Bikerwear has taken a U-turn from the highway and hit the high street, rolling straight into wardrobes. Yes, it's still built for long rides and rugged terrain, designed to endure the grit of bike trips. But now, biker style is incorporated into everyday streetwear for everyday edgy glam, from coffee runs to evening concerts. Biker girl aesthetic is taking over wardrobes.(Reference pics: Pinterest)

There’s no denying bikerwear has an innate rogue and rugged edge, but it’s also earned serious style cred and won hearts as it gearshifted straight onto mood boards and OOTD posts. Bikerwear is still rooted in utility, made for the road and the dust, but today, it’s also uber-cool, fashion-forward, exuding the right amount of nonchalant, runway attitude.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sangeet Kishore, Business Head at Royal Enfield Apparel, shared his expertise, explaining how biker gear has grown from pure utility to a fashion-forward style.

He said, “For decades, biker gear was purely functional, built to withstand road rash and weather the miles. But somewhere between the rise of streetwear and the fall of fast fashion, biker gear did what it was destined to do: it became undeniably cool. Part of this trend comes from nostalgia and Gen Z’s love for retro grunge and practical, rugged style. But it’s also a reflection of where we are culturally."

"Moto-fashion, with its protective fabrics and aggressive silhouettes, is rising. It is quietly tough, endlessly adaptable, and built for movement. After years of fashion leaning into the performative, there’s a shift towards substance. And this is where moto-wear lands, just the right amount of edge, wrapped in gear that was made to handle impact,” explained Sangeet.

Biker aesthetic is cool and mysterious among the youth. (PC: Royal Enfield Apparel and Pinterest)

Sangeet Kishore from Royal Enfield Apparel shared a detailed guide with us, covering how classic biker gear is reimagined for modern wardrobes:

The iconic jacket, reinvented

The motorcycle jacket has always been a symbol of rebellion, from Brando and Beckham to Bollywood stars. But the 2025 version is all about smart design.

It’s lighter, has zip vents, waterproof fabric, and handy velcro patches. Some come in bold colours, others stay classic with vintage touches. No matter the style, it adds shape and instantly upgrades a simple tee and jeans.

Pro tip: Wear it open over a loose shirt or a neat polo.

Cargo pants upgrade

Skinny jeans had a good run. But when you’ve experienced trousers designed with superflow mesh, four-way stretch, and abrasion-resistant fabric, it’s hard to go back to anything that isn’t engineered.

These aren’t just for rides, they’re ideal for quick city trips, airport runs, or even just relaxing at home. You can pair them with boxy knits or cropped bombers for a cool, modern look.

Boots

The boots coming out of motorcycle stables now are thick-soled, water-repellent, and unapologetically bold.

Some still have details from their off-road roots, like padded ankles and grippy soles, but now people wear them with skirts, cargo shorts, or even suits. They make your feet feel strong, safe, and ready for any puddle or rough road, which is a win for both style and comfort.

Accessories