Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi gives her tough competition in red lehenga as they visit Durga puja pandal in ethnic best

As the country is immersed in the celebration of Navratri and Durga puja, celebs from Bollywood are also embracing the festive spirit. Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also joined in the festivities as they took their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, who was born in November 2022, to a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai on Friday. Also read | Alia Bhatt's sindoori red saree for Durga Puja with sister Shaheen is the festive-ready look for brides Bipasha Basu with little Devi at a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai.

Clad in traditional attire, the mother and daughter both looked beautiful as they arrived at the pandal. But little Devi was a whole vibe in her adorable red lehenga choli set and stole the show. She moved around the stage as her parents posed for pictures and met others at the pandal. Devi was also captured doing namaste at the pandal.

Bipasha Basu's Durga puja look

The actor wore a turquoise blue saree with golden threadwork. She added heavy kundan and pearl earrings and a necklace and matching bangles to her festive look and completed it with a neat bun. Her makeup was minimal with a big red bindi taking centerstage. Meanwhile, Karan wore a white kurta pyjama set with black sleeveless jacket.

Devi's Durga puja look

The star kid sported a red lehenga with broad golden border and a matching red choli. She also carried a red net dupatta with her adorable ethnic outfit. Her hair was done up in a cute braided hairstyle with pearl and metallic accessories.

Other celebs at the pandal

Actor Alia Bhatt offered prayers at the same Durga puja pandal as Bipasha and family in Mumbai on Friday where she met Kajol, who is a regular at the pandal. Alia looked ethereal in a red saree. She was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday also joined wife Kajol for the festivities. The actor arrived with son Yug at the pandal. The father-son duo was twinning in blue kurtas. Ajay posed for pictures with Kajol and Yug.