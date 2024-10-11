Kajol pinches Ajay Devgn for a perfect family picture at Durga Puja; fans call it a ‘biwi thing’

Pinching moment

Ajay and his son Yug visited the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal on Friday. For the outing, Ajay and Yug were twinning in blue kurtas, while Kajol, opted for a saree wrapped in vibrant hues of pink and purple. He even posed with his family for the paparazzi present at the pandal.

In one of the videos, Kajol, Ajay, and their son Yug are seen striking a pose for the camera. Suddenly, Kajol playfully pinches Ajay, subtly signalling him to wrap his arm around her shoulders. Ajay, instinctively understanding the cue, obliges with a smile. The gesture has caught everyone’s attention on social media.

This year, Kajol and Rani Mukerji are hosting the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University in Juhu. In addition to Jaya Bachchan, several other stars were spotted in the pandal, including Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, Tanisha Mukerji, and Sharvari.

Fans react

Kajol and Ajay's lighthearted interaction has sent fans into a frenzy, who took to the comment section to gush about the couple. “Typical biwi things,” wrote one, with another sharing, “Husband and wife's thing, it's common in relationships, after a fight seen”.

One comment read, “All men are the same with wife”, with one reading, “Hahahha too cute”. One fan wrote, “I love her”, while another mentioned, “Kitna cute yaar (How cute)”.

“She is asking him to put his hand around her, like the way he is holding his son,” wondered one fan. Meanwhile, one shared, “It's a Biwi thing”.

“Wife being wife and husband being husband,” read another comment.

About the couple

Kajol and Ajay started dating in 1994 and the two married in 1999. The actors also have a daughter named Nysa Devgan, who was born on April 20, 2003. Yug was born in 2010. Kajol and Ajay have starred together in movies such as Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, You Me aur Hum, Tanhaji and others.

When it comes to her film slate, Kajol has diverse projects lined up from horror, action, and drama to mystery. She will be exploring the horror genre for the first time in her career with Maa. She will also be seen in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s action-packed Maharagni – Queen of Queens. It marks her reunion with Prabhu Deva after 27 years. She will also be seen in Netflix’s Do Patti, in which she will be seen in the role of a police officer.

Meanwhile, Ajay is looking forward to the release of Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty film stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni, and Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty.

Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari round up the cast of the film. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were box office hits. The film is slated to be released on Diwali. It will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.