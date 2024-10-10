Jaya Bachchan is the happiest with Kajol, showers her with 'pucchis' at Durga Puja pandal. Watch cute moment

Happy reunion

Recently, Jaya made her way to a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai which Kajol and Rani Mukerji are managing this year. On Thursday morning, several videos from her spiritual outing surfaced on social media, and what caught everyone’s attention was her love for Kajol.

The visit came just a few hours before her husband and superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd birthday.

In the video, Jaya’s face radiates joy as she showers affectionate "pucchis" (kisses) on Kajol at the vibrant Durga Puja pandal. Their eyes are seen sparkling with warmth and candidness as they indulge in a conversation after exchanging hugs and kisses. Kajol, too, beamed with happiness, feeling cherished and grateful after meeting Jaya.

Amidst the sea of devotees, the duo stood out, exuding elegance and tradition. Jaya was seen in a yellow saree, while Kajol picked a saree of myriad hues.

The two actors are still remembered for their chemistry in popular film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and the meeting at the pandal was a reminder of the same to many.

More about the outing

Jaya is a regular at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal. This year, the pandal has shifted its base from the iconic Tulip Star Hotel to the grounds of the SNDT University in Juhu.

This year, Kajol and Rani are hosting the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University in Juhu. In addition to Jaya, several other stars were spotted in the pandal, including Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, Tanisha Mukerji, and Sharvari.

On the work front, Jaya was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Meanwhile, Kajol is awaiting the release of Do Patti, an intriguing thriller also starring Kriti Sanon.