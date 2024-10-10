Kajol playfully smacks pandal co-organiser Rani Mukerji in cute video from Durga Puja. Watch her hilarious antics

Kajol is known for celebrating Durga Puja every year with utmost enthusiasm with her family members and friends. The actor was recently seen busy with the festivities at the Durga Puja pandal (a temporary structure made of bamboo and cloth, often used for hosting events or festivities) along with her cousin sister Rani Mukerji. She was caught in a candid moment with Rani during their interaction in a video shared by Lehren on its Instagram handle. (Also read: Jaya Bachchan is the happiest with Kajol, showers her with 'pucchis' at Durga Puja pandal. Watch cute moment) Kajol recently engaged in a playful banter with Rani Mukerji at Durga Puja pandal.

Kajol smacks Rani Mukerji during Durga Puja

In the video, Rani and Kajol are seen praying in front of the idol, the latter is seen looking somewhere else. At that moment, Kajol playfully smacks her cousin-sister. The duo later are seen discussing something amid festivities. It seems Rani reminds Kajol about something as she is seen with a shocked expression. Rani then helps her cousin as something is stuck in her forehead.

For the unversed, Kajol and Rani are hosting the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University in Juhu this year. Jaya Bachchan had also visited the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

About Mukerji family's Durga Puja

Every year on the occasion of Durga Puja the Mukherjee family puts up a pandal in Mumbai. Kajol's mother Tanuja and younger sister Tanisha Mukerji are also seen during the festivities. Kajol and Rani's younger cousin Ayan Mukerji is also among the regular attendees at the yearly Navratri celebrations. Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth and Sharvari also visited the Durga Puja pandal.

Rani Mukerji's acting career

Rani made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat. She later shared screen space with Kajol in Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Rani also acted in popular Hindi films such as Nayak: The Real Hero, Saathiya, Chalte Chalte, Yuva, Hum-Tum, Veer-Zaara, Black, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Saawariya, No One Killed Jessica, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Mardaani, Mardaani 2 and Bunty Aur Babli 2. She was last seen in Ashima Chibber's 2023 legal-drama Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.