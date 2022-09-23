Bipasha Basu slays maternity fashion for baby shower. All pics, video

Bipasha Basu is all smiles as she is stepping into a new phase of her life. The actor recently announced her pregnancy with a set of loved-up pictures with husband Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha, since then, has been doing it all – from attending the baby shower organised by her mother, called as shaad. Shaad is the traditional Bengali ritual where a pregnant woman is fed with all of her favourite dishes and showered with gifts by the older women of the family. Bipasha Basu, on Friday, slayed maternity fashion yet again, as she stepped out to attend her baby shower with husband Karan Singh Grover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu celebrates baby shower ceremony with mom, Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha and Karan posed for the paparazzi outside the baby shower venue in Mumbai as they looked colour-coordinated to drop major cues of couple fashion goals. Patents-to-be Bipasha and Karan walked hand-in-hand to the venue of their baby shower as they looked pretty as ever. Bipasha, for the special day, chose pastel shades as she picked a pastel pink long gown with a plunging neckline and a middle thigh slit. The silk gown featured pleat details below the waist. Bipasha added more drama to her look with a pastel pink silk cape across her shoulders. Karan, on the other hand, complemented her lady in a blue suit. Karan looked sharp as he picked a dark blue shirt and layered it with a blue blazer. He teamed it with a pair of blue formal trousers. In white sneakers, Karan completed his look for the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bipasha and Karan at their baby shower. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy in August this year with snippets from their pregnancy photoshoot. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be,” read an excerpt of their post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the 2015 horror film Alone and fell in love. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in 2016.