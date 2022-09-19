Bipasha Basu satisfies sugar cravings with jalebi amid first pregnancy

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. She recently satisfied her pregnancy cravings with jalebi. She shared a glimpse of her jalebi on Instagram as she keeps updating fans about her pregnancy journey. Also read: Bipasha Basu celebrates baby shower ceremony

Bipasha posted a small video clip of herself enjoying some jalebi. The video appeared to be taken at her house as she wore a casual outfit. “Finally some sugar craving,” wrote the actor while Jason Derulo and Tesher’s hit song Jalebi baby played in the background.

Check out these screenshots from the video:

Bipasha Basu's Instagram Stories.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2016. Last month, she announced that they are expecting their first child together after much speculations. She wrote on social media, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Bipasha also shared some photos from her maternity shoot with Karan. Earlier this month, she was treated to the traditional Bengali ceremony of baby shower, Shaad. Her and Karan shared several glimpses of the ritual during the ceremony where to-be-mothers are pampered with their favourite meals and cravings and gifts. The actor is reportedly due sometime around December 2022.

Bipasha was last seen in MX player’s Dangerous. The series marked her OTT debut, alongside Karan Singh Grover. She is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

