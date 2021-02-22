Bipasha Basu soaks in Maldives sun, flaunts sultry look in pastel hued swimsuit
- Bipasha Basu paints the Internet multicolour with love as she enjoys an exotic getaway in the Maldives with Karan Singh Grover, shares pictures in bright pastel print swimsuit and matching shrug
To refuel their energies amid white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and breathtaking reefs of the Maldives, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover joined the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities who keep jetting off to the island nation. Painting the Internet multicolour with love, the couple was seen enjoying an exotic getaway in the Maldives but it was Bipasha’s pictures in a bright pastel print swimsuit and matching shrug that set social media platforms on fire.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures from the beach, featuring her soaking in the Maldives sun as she flaunted her well-toned summer body. Donning a halter-neck swimsuit in pastel pink, yellow, grey, blue and cream shades, Bipasha layered it with a sheer chiffon shrug that came with the same prints.
Looking like a hot mess, Bipasha accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a delicate gold chain with a pendant and a finger ring. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a half clutch hairstyle, the actor wore a dab of bright red lipstick to amp up the hotness quotient and flaunted neon yellow nail paint for the glam vibe.
Posing for candids by the ocean, Bipasha captioned the pictures, “Love is in the air #loveyourself (sic).”
Bipasha’s sultry ensemble is credited to Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s eponymous label, House of Masaba, which boasts of blending two varied cultures and thoughts to transform everyday mundane items into unconventional motifs and prints. The signature styles of the brand exude quirky and experimental style sensibilities breaking stereotypes with unique and fuss-free silhouettes for modern Indian women.
Bipasha Basu was styled by celebrity stylist and costume designer Eshaa Amiin.
