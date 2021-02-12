IND USA
Bipasha Basu was full of praise for Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik finds a supporter in Bipasha Basu: 'One hell of a strong girl, should surely win'

  • Rubina Dilaik is picking up more and more supporters every day. Among the latest celebrities who want her to win Bigg Boss 14 is actor Bipasha Basu.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:17 AM IST

Actor Bipasha Basu has been watching Bigg Boss 14 and is a big supporter of Rubina Dilaik. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share her sentiments.

Sharing a picture of Rubina, she wrote: "Watched #biggboss14! This girl @rubinadilaik16 is one hell of a strong girl! Should surely win. Best of luck to her."

Rubina is one of the favourites on Bigg Boss 14. Another actor who has consistently supported Rubina is former Bigg Boss contestant and television actor Kamya Panjabi. She often tweets to express her sentiments and follows Bigg Boss regularly.

Earlier this month, she had thrown her weight behind Rubina in her fight against fellow contestant Rakhi Sawant. This was after Rubina had thrown a bucket full of soap water on Rakhi when the latter had used the word 'pervert' for Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla in an argument with him.


Tweeting about it, Kamya had written: "Well i would do the same what #Rubina did... #RakhiSawant u need to know when n where to stop! #BB14 @ColorsTV." At another time in October last year, she had remarked how Rubina was strong enough to fight her own battles. She had written: "So proud of you rubina the way u handled it. P.S Yeh ladki apne dum par aage jayegi (This girl will go ahead in the game on her own merit) @RubiDilaik @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BigBoss14."

On Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina won the 'ticket to finale' task but decided to gift it to Nikki Tamboli. Rahul Vaidya had emerged as the runner up. This task ensures that the winner enters the final week.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirms relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See adorable photos

Abhinav, who got evicted recently, had also supported 'sherni' Rubina. In a video shared online, after his exit from the show, he said: “Thankyou for all the support and adulation you people have showered on me ! To all my fans , friends and family who spent days and night supporting me on social media ! Now lets come together and shower support and blessings for our #sherni @rubinadilaik."

