Rubina Dilaik finds a supporter in Bipasha Basu: 'One hell of a strong girl, should surely win'
- Rubina Dilaik is picking up more and more supporters every day. Among the latest celebrities who want her to win Bigg Boss 14 is actor Bipasha Basu.
Actor Bipasha Basu has been watching Bigg Boss 14 and is a big supporter of Rubina Dilaik. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share her sentiments.
Sharing a picture of Rubina, she wrote: "Watched #biggboss14! This girl @rubinadilaik16 is one hell of a strong girl! Should surely win. Best of luck to her."
Rubina is one of the favourites on Bigg Boss 14. Another actor who has consistently supported Rubina is former Bigg Boss contestant and television actor Kamya Panjabi. She often tweets to express her sentiments and follows Bigg Boss regularly.
Earlier this month, she had thrown her weight behind Rubina in her fight against fellow contestant Rakhi Sawant. This was after Rubina had thrown a bucket full of soap water on Rakhi when the latter had used the word 'pervert' for Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla in an argument with him.
Tweeting about it, Kamya had written: "Well i would do the same what #Rubina did... #RakhiSawant u need to know when n where to stop! #BB14 @ColorsTV." At another time in October last year, she had remarked how Rubina was strong enough to fight her own battles. She had written: "So proud of you rubina the way u handled it. P.S Yeh ladki apne dum par aage jayegi (This girl will go ahead in the game on her own merit) @RubiDilaik @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BigBoss14."
On Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina won the 'ticket to finale' task but decided to gift it to Nikki Tamboli. Rahul Vaidya had emerged as the runner up. This task ensures that the winner enters the final week.
Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirms relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See adorable photos
Abhinav, who got evicted recently, had also supported 'sherni' Rubina. In a video shared online, after his exit from the show, he said: “Thankyou for all the support and adulation you people have showered on me ! To all my fans , friends and family who spent days and night supporting me on social media ! Now lets come together and shower support and blessings for our #sherni @rubinadilaik."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Reddy shares video with wife Anita, shot right after son's birth
- Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Instagram, showing moments immediately after the birth of their son. Watch video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina finds a supporter in Bipasha: 'One hell of a strong girl'
- Rubina Dilaik is picking up more and more supporters every day. Among the latest celebrities who want her to win Bigg Boss 14 is actor Bipasha Basu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepshikha Nagpal: 'It is a male-dominating society, cannot blame the industry'
- Set to be seen in the upcoming TV show Ranjo Ki Betiyan, Deepshikha Nagpal opens up on gender pay gap, her favourite Bigg Boss contestants and more in an interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Nikki Tamboli enters finale week
- Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik the ticket to finale task, she gifted Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direction was always on my mind, says actor Aniruddh Dave who directed Ronit Roy for a show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video
- One of Rahul Vaidya's fan clubs dug out an unseen video of him and Disha Parmar dancing together at a wedding. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BB 14: Abhinav shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for Rubina
- Abhinav Shukla shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for his supporters and urged them to show the same love to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still a part of Bigg Boss 14. He was evicted earlier this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make relationship Instagram official, see mushy pic
- Eijaz Khan made his relationship with Pavitra Punia Instagram official by sharing a mushy photo with her. The couple found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul says he was sad to see Aly betray him
- Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Wagle Ki Duniya is nostalgic journey down the memory lane: Usha Laxman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra, says he can only pray for Eijaz
- Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant asked him about it, Paras Chhabra tried his best to avoid the conversation, but eventually said he can only pray for Eijaz Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's husband shares first glimpse of their baby boy
- Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this week and here's the newborn's first glimpse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister on her bond with Disha Parmar
- Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti talks about her bond with his fiancee Disha Parmar, and how she fits well within the family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin calls Rubina 'ugly woman top to toe'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 127: Paras talks about Pavitra, Rahul fights with Aly
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 127: Paras Chhabra enters to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, talks about Pavitra Punia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox