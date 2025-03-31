Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Black kajal for the effortless yet iconic look: Top 8 picks that are perfect for your makeup bag

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 31, 2025 10:00 AM IST

For eyes that speak your heart out, here are our top 8 picks of black kajals that will let them stand out.

Suggestions included in this article

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Just a single stroke of kajal can amplify your entire eye makeup. In fact, a single stroke of kohl glides like silk, leaving behind an inky trail of allure—bold, dramatic, or delicately soft. Be it a single line on your eye's waterline or a smudged look with a sultry charm, a black kajal can do wonders.

Black kajal for iconic eyes
Black kajal for iconic eyes

From your daily office commute to a wedding function, black kajals is all that you need to ace that perfectly glam look. So, here are our top 8 picks of black kajals for you.

Loading Suggestions...

1.

M.A.C Eye Kohl Pencil - Smolder
Loading Suggestions...

Define your eyes with the legendary M.A.C Eye Kohl Pencil in Smoulder! This soft-textured eye pencil glides effortlessly, delivering a deep, rich black colour that enhances any look. Be it a bold and dramatic look or soft and smudged look, this kajal is perfect for blending, creating a sultry, smokey effect with ease. The long-lasting formula of this kajal ensures your look stays fresh all day. Ideal for waterline application, this kohl pencil is a must-have for any makeup lover!

Specifications

Texture:
Soft and smooth for effortless application
Finish:
Intense, rich colour payoff
Wear:
Long-lasting and smudge-able for smoky effects
Usage:
Suitable for the lash line and waterline
Click Here to Buy

2.

Huda Beauty Creamy Kohl Longwear & Waterproof Eye Pencil
Loading Suggestions...

A must-have for makeup lovers who need high-impact eye definition that lasts! Unleash the power of dramatic, long-lasting eyes with the Huda Beauty Creamy Kohl Eye Pencil! This waterproof, ultra-creamy formula glides on like a dream, delivering intense colour in just one stroke. Be it a bold, defined look or a beautifully blended smokey eye, this kajal pencil does it all. The best part is it stays put all day, it resists smudging and fading, even in humid conditions.

Specifications

Formula:
Waterproof and smudge-proof
Texture:
Creamy and easy to blend
Wear Time:
Long-lasting and sweat-resistant
Usage:
Suitable for tight lining, waterline, and lash line
Click Here to Buy

3.

Clinique High Impact Custom Black Kajal - Blackened Black
Loading Suggestions...

Take your eye makeup to the next level with Clinique High Impact Custom Black Kajal! This ultra-rich black kajal is designed for all-day wear, offering intense definition with a smooth, tug-free application. This kajal is best for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, it glides on effortlessly, delivering a deep, smudge-proof finish. This blackened black shade provides ultimate drama, it applies precisely or blended for a smokey effect. Long-wearing, bold, and ophthalmologist-tested, this kajal is your go-to for high-impact eyes!

Specifications

Formula:
Smudge-resistant and long-wearing
Texture:
Ultra-smooth and easy to apply
Wear Time:
Up to 12 hours
Safe For:
Sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers
Click Here to Buy

4.

Bobbi Brown 24-Hour Waterproof Kajal Liner
Loading Suggestions...

Experience high definition eyes with the Bobbi Brown 24-Hour Waterproof Kajal Liner! Designed for all-day wear, the intensely pigmented formula of this kajal delivers rich colour payoff with just one stroke. This kajal's waterproof, humidity-resistant formula keeps it stay put without smudging. It's creamy texture ensures smooth application, perfect for precise lining or effortless blending for a smokey effect. So, be it a bold definition or soft drama, this kajal liner has you covered for up to 24 hours!

Specifications

Formula:
Waterproof and humidity-resistant
Texture:
Creamy for seamless application
Wear Time:
Up to 24 hours
Usage:
Suitable for tightlining, lash line, and waterline
Click Here to Buy

5.

M.A.C In Extreme Dimension 24hr Kajal Eye Liner
Loading Suggestions...

This kajal is perfect for creating statement eyes with ease! Go bold with M.A.C In Extreme Dimension 24hr Kajal Eye Liner! This intensely pigmented kajal gives you a deep, dramatic definition with a creamy formula. Go for a sharp precision or a smudged-out smokey effect, this kajal offers ultimate versatility. Being waterproof and smudge-proof, this kajal lasts for up to 24 hours, while staying flawless no matter where the day takes you.

Specifications

Formula:
Waterproof, smudge-proof
Texture:
Soft, creamy, and blendable
Wear Time:
24 hours
Usage:
Lash line, waterline, and smoky looks
Click Here to Buy

6.

Forest Essentials Gulaab Khaas Natural Kajal with Intense Colour
Loading Suggestions...

Crafted with natural pigments for an intensely rich colour, indulge in the purity of Forest Essentials Gulaab Khaas Natural Kajal. Infused with the goodness of ghee and rose extracts, this Ayurvedic kajal not only beautifies but also nourishes your eyes. The smooth, glide-on texture of this kajal ensures effortless application, while the deep black hue enhances your gaze with timeless elegance. This kajal is safe for daily use, and is a must-have for traditional beauty lovers!

Specifications

Formula:
Ayurvedic, enriched with ghee and rose extracts
Texture:
Soft and smooth application
Safe For:
Daily use, sensitive eyes
Benefits:
Nourishes and soothes eyes while providing rich colour
Click Here to Buy

7.

Deborah Milano Black Matita Occhi Waterproof Kajal & Eye Pencil
Loading Suggestions...

Get intense, long-lasting eye definition with Deborah Milano Black Matita Occhi Waterproof Kajal! This ultra-pigmented kajal delivers rich, deep black colour that stays put all day. Its waterproof formula reduces smudging and fading, making it perfect for long wear. Try precise lines or a smudgy, blended effect, this kajal glides on effortlessly, making it perfect for everyday glam or bold statement looks!

Specifications

Formula:
Waterproof and smudge-resistant
Texture:
Smooth and creamy
Wear Time:
Long-lasting
Usage:
Ideal for lash line, waterline, and smoky eye effects
Click Here to Buy

8.

KIRO All-Day Comfort Kajal Liner
Loading Suggestions...

Discover the magic of KIRO All-Day Comfort Kajal Liner, a richly pigmented, ultra-smooth kajal liner, designed for effortless wear. This kajal comes with a creamy texture that glides like silk and delivers bold definition without tugging. The long-wearing, waterproof formula of this kajal ensures a flawless look that lasts all day. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this kajal keeps your eyes comfortable while enhancing your natural beauty.

Specifications

Formula:
Waterproof and long-wearing
Texture:
Creamy, glides effortlessly
Wear Time:
All-day wear
Benefits:
Enriched with skin-friendly ingredients for comfort
Click Here to Buy

More kajals for you:

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top Three features of kajal

 

Best KajalFormulaTextureWear Time
M.A.C Eye Kohl Pencil - SmolderSoft Kohl-basedSmooth & BlendableUp to 12 hours
Huda Beauty Creamy Kohl Longwear & Waterproof Eye PencilWaterproof, Creamy KohlUltra-Creamy & PigmentedUp to 24 hours
Clinique High Impact Custom Black Kajal - Blackened BlackOphthalmologist-Tested, Safe for WaterlineSilky & Intense12 Hours Smudge-proof
Bobbi Brown 24-Hour Waterproof Kajal LinerWaterproof, Sweat & Humidity ResistantSoft & Gel-like24 Hours
M.A.C In Extreme Dimension 24hr Kajal Eye LinerWaterproof, Intense Carbon BlackUltra-Smooth Glide24 Hours
Forest Essentials Gulaab Khaas Natural KajalAyurvedic, Enriched with Rose & GheeSoft & Nourishing8-10 Hours
Deborah Milano Black Matita Occhi Waterproof KajalWaterproof, Dermatologically TestedCreamy Matte16 Hours
KIRO All-Day Comfort Kajal LinerVegan, Enriched with Chamomile & Vitamin ELightweight & Smooth10-12 Hours

Similar articles for you:

Foundation for everyday use: Top options to get radiant, smooth, and flawless skin every day

Waterproof eyeliners: From pool side to evening parties, 8 picks that stay put from dawn to dusk

Waterproof mascara: Keep your makeup look smudge-proof and flawless with these top 8 picks

Best concealers for a spotless, blemish free skin; Get even toned skin with these 8 picks

FAQ for black kajal

  • Is kajal safe for daily use?

    Yes, most dermatologically tested and ophthalmologically approved kajals are safe for daily use. However, always check the ingredients to ensure they do not contain harmful chemicals.

  • Can kajal be used on the waterline?

    Yes, kajal is specifically designed to be used on the waterline, but if you have sensitive eyes, choose a kajal that is hypoallergenic and free from irritants.

  • How do I remove kajal properly?

    Use a gentle makeup remover, micellar water, or coconut oil on a cotton pad and wipe it off without rubbing too harshly.

  • Does kajal make eyes look bigger?

    Yes, applying kajal to the lower lash line can make eyes appear more defined, while applying it only to the upper lash line can create the illusion of bigger eyes.

  • Can kajal cause eye infections?

    If not removed properly or if expired kajal is used, it can lead to eye infections. Always use a clean kajal stick and avoid sharing it with others.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Black kajal for the effortless yet iconic look: Top 8 picks that are perfect for your makeup bag
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On