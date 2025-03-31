Black kajal for the effortless yet iconic look: Top 8 picks that are perfect for your makeup bag
For eyes that speak your heart out, here are our top 8 picks of black kajals that will let them stand out.
Suggestions included in this article
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
Just a single stroke of kajal can amplify your entire eye makeup. In fact, a single stroke of kohl glides like silk, leaving behind an inky trail of allure—bold, dramatic, or delicately soft. Be it a single line on your eye's waterline or a smudged look with a sultry charm, a black kajal can do wonders.
From your daily office commute to a wedding function, black kajals is all that you need to ace that perfectly glam look. So, here are our top 8 picks of black kajals for you.
Define your eyes with the legendary M.A.C Eye Kohl Pencil in Smoulder! This soft-textured eye pencil glides effortlessly, delivering a deep, rich black colour that enhances any look. Be it a bold and dramatic look or soft and smudged look, this kajal is perfect for blending, creating a sultry, smokey effect with ease. The long-lasting formula of this kajal ensures your look stays fresh all day. Ideal for waterline application, this kohl pencil is a must-have for any makeup lover!
Specifications
A must-have for makeup lovers who need high-impact eye definition that lasts! Unleash the power of dramatic, long-lasting eyes with the Huda Beauty Creamy Kohl Eye Pencil! This waterproof, ultra-creamy formula glides on like a dream, delivering intense colour in just one stroke. Be it a bold, defined look or a beautifully blended smokey eye, this kajal pencil does it all. The best part is it stays put all day, it resists smudging and fading, even in humid conditions.
Specifications
Take your eye makeup to the next level with Clinique High Impact Custom Black Kajal! This ultra-rich black kajal is designed for all-day wear, offering intense definition with a smooth, tug-free application. This kajal is best for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, it glides on effortlessly, delivering a deep, smudge-proof finish. This blackened black shade provides ultimate drama, it applies precisely or blended for a smokey effect. Long-wearing, bold, and ophthalmologist-tested, this kajal is your go-to for high-impact eyes!
Specifications
Experience high definition eyes with the Bobbi Brown 24-Hour Waterproof Kajal Liner! Designed for all-day wear, the intensely pigmented formula of this kajal delivers rich colour payoff with just one stroke. This kajal's waterproof, humidity-resistant formula keeps it stay put without smudging. It's creamy texture ensures smooth application, perfect for precise lining or effortless blending for a smokey effect. So, be it a bold definition or soft drama, this kajal liner has you covered for up to 24 hours!
Specifications
This kajal is perfect for creating statement eyes with ease! Go bold with M.A.C In Extreme Dimension 24hr Kajal Eye Liner! This intensely pigmented kajal gives you a deep, dramatic definition with a creamy formula. Go for a sharp precision or a smudged-out smokey effect, this kajal offers ultimate versatility. Being waterproof and smudge-proof, this kajal lasts for up to 24 hours, while staying flawless no matter where the day takes you.
Specifications
Crafted with natural pigments for an intensely rich colour, indulge in the purity of Forest Essentials Gulaab Khaas Natural Kajal. Infused with the goodness of ghee and rose extracts, this Ayurvedic kajal not only beautifies but also nourishes your eyes. The smooth, glide-on texture of this kajal ensures effortless application, while the deep black hue enhances your gaze with timeless elegance. This kajal is safe for daily use, and is a must-have for traditional beauty lovers!
Specifications
Get intense, long-lasting eye definition with Deborah Milano Black Matita Occhi Waterproof Kajal! This ultra-pigmented kajal delivers rich, deep black colour that stays put all day. Its waterproof formula reduces smudging and fading, making it perfect for long wear. Try precise lines or a smudgy, blended effect, this kajal glides on effortlessly, making it perfect for everyday glam or bold statement looks!
Specifications
Discover the magic of KIRO All-Day Comfort Kajal Liner, a richly pigmented, ultra-smooth kajal liner, designed for effortless wear. This kajal comes with a creamy texture that glides like silk and delivers bold definition without tugging. The long-wearing, waterproof formula of this kajal ensures a flawless look that lasts all day. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this kajal keeps your eyes comfortable while enhancing your natural beauty.
Specifications
More kajals for you:
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
Top Three features of kajal
|Best Kajal
|Formula
|Texture
|Wear Time
|M.A.C Eye Kohl Pencil - Smolder
|Soft Kohl-based
|Smooth & Blendable
|Up to 12 hours
|Huda Beauty Creamy Kohl Longwear & Waterproof Eye Pencil
|Waterproof, Creamy Kohl
|Ultra-Creamy & Pigmented
|Up to 24 hours
|Clinique High Impact Custom Black Kajal - Blackened Black
|Ophthalmologist-Tested, Safe for Waterline
|Silky & Intense
|12 Hours Smudge-proof
|Bobbi Brown 24-Hour Waterproof Kajal Liner
|Waterproof, Sweat & Humidity Resistant
|Soft & Gel-like
|24 Hours
|M.A.C In Extreme Dimension 24hr Kajal Eye Liner
|Waterproof, Intense Carbon Black
|Ultra-Smooth Glide
|24 Hours
|Forest Essentials Gulaab Khaas Natural Kajal
|Ayurvedic, Enriched with Rose & Ghee
|Soft & Nourishing
|8-10 Hours
|Deborah Milano Black Matita Occhi Waterproof Kajal
|Waterproof, Dermatologically Tested
|Creamy Matte
|16 Hours
|KIRO All-Day Comfort Kajal Liner
|Vegan, Enriched with Chamomile & Vitamin E
|Lightweight & Smooth
|10-12 Hours
Similar articles for you:
Foundation for everyday use: Top options to get radiant, smooth, and flawless skin every day
Waterproof eyeliners: From pool side to evening parties, 8 picks that stay put from dawn to dusk
Waterproof mascara: Keep your makeup look smudge-proof and flawless with these top 8 picks
Best concealers for a spotless, blemish free skin; Get even toned skin with these 8 picks
FAQ for black kajal
- Is kajal safe for daily use?
Yes, most dermatologically tested and ophthalmologically approved kajals are safe for daily use. However, always check the ingredients to ensure they do not contain harmful chemicals.
- Can kajal be used on the waterline?
Yes, kajal is specifically designed to be used on the waterline, but if you have sensitive eyes, choose a kajal that is hypoallergenic and free from irritants.
- How do I remove kajal properly?
Use a gentle makeup remover, micellar water, or coconut oil on a cotton pad and wipe it off without rubbing too harshly.
- Does kajal make eyes look bigger?
Yes, applying kajal to the lower lash line can make eyes appear more defined, while applying it only to the upper lash line can create the illusion of bigger eyes.
- Can kajal cause eye infections?
If not removed properly or if expired kajal is used, it can lead to eye infections. Always use a clean kajal stick and avoid sharing it with others.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.