Camila Cabello shows her fashion range with two looks at iHeartRadio Music Festival, going from demure to daring

Camila Cabello attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas and served two head-turning looks, that went from demure to daring. The popstar with poise and aplomb embraced both the look, channeling both red carpet chic elegance and on-stage adrenaline-surging energy. The change reflected her fashion range as she effortlessly pulled off two very distinct looks in one night. The popstar returned from her blonde hair to the iconic brunette hair with bangs, reminiscent of her Havana-era. Her hair complemented both outfits that featured black accents in one way or the other. Camila Cabello delivered two stunning 'dark' looks – one in a sheer ombre dress and the other in a pop-rock outfit.(Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Look 1: Red Carpet Ombre dress

The black dress had a minimalistic elegance, with a unique play between sheer and solid panels in the dress.(Instagram/@justjared & Instagram/@iheartradio)

Her sheer, red carpet dress exuded a minimalistic chic aesthetic. Her dress had a form-fitting silhouette, evoking a quintessential red carpet glam. It was an ombre dress, with the black transitioning to beige toward the hemline, creating a subtle gradient effect from a solid dark color to a lighter colour. The beige areas of her dress had a sheer fabric. She paired black heels to match her dress. The entire vibe of the outfit was classy, feminine, and demure, perfect for that understated evening glam.

Look 2: On-Stage Punk Outfit

This on-stage dress had a rebellious vibe.(Instagram/@camila_cabello)

Later, she changed into a much darker outfit for her stage performance. Camila Cabello's on-stage look was a dark monochrome ensemble with a bold and edgy style. The top was a high-neck, punk-style leather jacket, with a central zipper and buckles. The jacket had light blue accents on the underside of the arms. The skirt was a micro-miniskirt adorned with metal chains and dangling crosses, draped around a distressed hemline, embodying a rebellious, grunge vibe. The statement piece of her ensemble was her footwear, knee-high boots with faux fur, perfectly channeling her energetic stage presence into her outfit.

