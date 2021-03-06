IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Coronavirus pandemic: Can the death of skinny jeans save retail?
Representational Image(Pexels)
Representational Image(Pexels)
fashion

Coronavirus pandemic: Can the death of skinny jeans save retail?

Shoppers are embracing looser styles of denim. This overdue fashion shift could be a bright spot for an industry reeling from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:58 PM IST

If you’re dreading cramming yourself into your skinny jeans after a year in the soothing swaddle of sweatpants, I’ve got great news: You don’t have to, because skinny jeans are over.  Several big names in denim have recently noted a migration away from this era-defining silhouette. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Chief Executive Officer Fran Horowitz told investors on Tuesday that “the skinny jean is becoming less important.” At American Eagle Outfitters Inc., chief creative officer Jennifer Foyle spoke the next day on an earnings call of a “shift into looser denim” for women.

It’s no surprise these Gen Z-focused chains would be on the front lines of the change, given their target demographic has been on TikTok mocking millennials for steadfast adherence to the gospel of skinnies and side-parted hair. But Levi Strauss & Co., which courts a wider array of shoppers, also notes the difference. CEO Chip Bergh told investors in late January, “There's definitely a trend towards more casual, looser-fitting clothes,” including jeans, adding that the brand’s roomy, straight-fit varieties were “performing really well” in recent months.

When I say skinny jeans are over, I don’t mean no one’s buying them. They still account for 35% of women’s denim sales in the U.S., according to NPD Group, a larger share than any other style. Rather, I mean they have lost their place as the gravitational center of women’s wardrobes. They are no longer the default. Indeed, NPD apparel analyst Maria Rugolo says wider styles are gaining market share, including one known as the “mom jean” – the ultimate sign that even the most scorned garments can be reborn as cool.

Clothing retailers, whether luxe or low-priced, should be cheering the new look because it is likely to stoke some demand in an industry that badly needs it after a year of being pummeled by the pandemic.

The loose pants shoppers are snapping up now tend to have high waistlines and leg openings that are spacious, but not to the point of being swishy or flowy. American Eagle Chief Operating Officer Michael Rempell told investors that “a change of trend in bottoms is great for the AE business.” He’s right, and not just because the chain gets a significant share of its sales from denim: A major change in pants silhouette can be the centerpiece of a much broader turnover in fashion that gives people incentive to refresh their whole wardrobes. The proportions of tops, the toe-shape of boots, the lengths of coats – all of these things are pulled in new directions by an updated pants shape. That can leave a shopper feeling as if everything in her closet is passe – and that, in turn, is an opportunity for retailers. 

New trends in denim cannot fully offset the significant challenges clothing stores will face in 2021. Many women will see little reason to spring for the latest looks as long as they don’t have any parties or vacations at which to sport them. But even without a return to normal social calendars, relaxed jeans have utility and appeal. They make sense for a perma-casual lifestyle. And they shouldn’t feel like a huge fashion risk because they have the same looser look and feel as the joggers and loungewear pants women have been living in during the last year. 

Some readers will see my proclamation about the expiration of skinny jeans and scoff that this trend hasn’t felt fresh in several years now. A number of non-skinny denim types have gained traction recently, including cropped flares, step hems and so-called rigid jeans, which don’t have stretch. Those items certainly have been easy to spot in the feeds of Instagram influencers and on the digital shelves of trend-forward shopping sites. What I believe is starting to happen now, though, is more far-reaching. It’s a new baseline aesthetic that even women who aren’t obsessed by style will notice and adopt. This new look will be what bell-bottoms were to the 70’s, what acid-wash was to the 80’s, what bootcut was to the 90’s – a trend so ubiquitous you almost can’t help but participate in it.

I wrote in 2016 that the 'twilight' of the skinny age was imminent, if not already in progress. It’s been a strikingly slow deceleration, though, and I’m not exactly sure why. It could be because athleisure outfits have been so hot and were able to provide a dose of apparel excitement without dethroning the skinny. It can’t have helped that so many mid-priced clothing stores – the places that set the fashion goalposts for the masses – have been in distress and not firing on all sartorial cylinders.

There is occasional chatter in retail about whether, in the fragmented, warp-speed world of social media, mass apparel trends will even happen anymore. Certainly the shelf life of fads has been abbreviated, and niches such as normcore and cottagecore have emerged and reached only limited awareness. But the unexpectedly long run of the skinny jean serves as evidence that certain ideas in fashion can still become truly world-saturating. This is true in other creative businesses, too, where, for all the splintering of watching and listening habits, we still see some industry-eating forces, such as superhero movies and Drake. 

I, for one, am pleased about the retirement of my skinny jeans. Dressing differently feels like a fresh start – something I find myself welcoming enthusiastically after an incredibly dark year. 



This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image(Pexels)
Representational Image(Pexels)
fashion

Coronavirus pandemic: Can the death of skinny jeans save retail?

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Shoppers are embracing looser styles of denim. This overdue fashion shift could be a bright spot for an industry reeling from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut(Varinder Chawla)
Kangana Ranaut(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kangana Ranaut perfects Indian wear for Mumbai summers in pink-white cotton suit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut looked radiant in a pink anarkali kurta with full, churidar sleeves, a white churidar and a self printed white dupatta. The Queen actor's look is perfect for the blazing heat of Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A selection of black outfits followed before Versace presented trouser suits, tops, dresses, skirts, jackets and handbags adorned in the Greca motif, in shades of brown, red and blue.(Reuters)
A selection of black outfits followed before Versace presented trouser suits, tops, dresses, skirts, jackets and handbags adorned in the Greca motif, in shades of brown, red and blue.(Reuters)
fashion

Graphic prints at Versace in off-calendar fashion presentation

Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Italian fashion house Versace splashed graphic prints all over its designs for its fall line on Friday, unveiling the collection on its own time days after Milan Fashion Week wrapped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 (Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor turns 24 (Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
fashion

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today and in order to celebrate the day, we are taking a trip down memory lane and checking out the times she looked marvellous in ethnic attires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardi B and the doll designed by her(Instagram)
Cardi B and the doll designed by her(Instagram)
fashion

Cardi B faces backlash over doll likened after her, deactivates Twitter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account after facing intense backlash following the launch of her new doll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The dapper looking actor is known for his outfits and that is why we thought of taking a look at some of his most stunning moments.(Instagram/ alluarjunonline)
Superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The dapper looking actor is known for his outfits and that is why we thought of taking a look at some of his most stunning moments.(Instagram/ alluarjunonline)
fashion

Style king Allu Arjun looks dapper in every outfit, proof in pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year wedding anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The fashion icon can carry every style with the utmost comfort and these pictures are proof.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rap is emerging as a trend on campus with students wishing for colleges to have their own rap societies as part of the extra curricular activities in Delhi University.
Rap is emerging as a trend on campus with students wishing for colleges to have their own rap societies as part of the extra curricular activities in Delhi University.
fashion

Delhi University's emerging rap culture grips campus

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Delhi University students are enjoying creating rap music amid the pandemic and wish for the university to have a rap society soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
Gigi Hadid(Instagram)
fashion

Gigi Hadid marks return to runway post baby Khai with red hair, blue lids

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Supermodel and Victoria's Secret angel Gigi Hadid and musician partner Zayn Malik welcomed daughter Khai around six months ago and now the 25-year-old model made her first major public appearance on the Versace runway. See pics and videos....
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wears Salman's jacket(Varinder Chawla and Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wears Salman's jacket(Varinder Chawla and Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
fashion

Did Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wear Salman's jacket to Ibrahim's birthday bash?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:28 AM IST
  • Sohail Khan's son, Nirvan Khan attended Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash wearing Salman Khan's denim jacket. The piece or art jacket is worth 1.2 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hermes is seen on a store in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hermes is seen on a store in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. (REUTERS)
fashion

Why go to Paris when you can buy Hermes in Hangzhou?

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Buying luxury at home is the new normal for Chinese shoppers. All the big fashion houses will need to adapt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nidhi Sunil is first Indian model to be appointed as the global spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris. (Photo: Instagram/NidhiSunil)
Nidhi Sunil is first Indian model to be appointed as the global spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris. (Photo: Instagram/NidhiSunil)
fashion

Felt free after stopping hyper involved relationship with my mirror: Nidhi Sunil

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:42 PM IST
India born New York based lawyer-turned-model, who is the first Indian global spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris, talks about her foray into modelling and inclusivity in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
fashion

Japanese author Haruki Murakami designs T-shirt collection inspired by his works

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Japanese author Haruki Murakami, who has written global bestsellers including Kafka by the Shore and Norwegian Wood, recently collaborated with high street fashion brand Uniqlo and designed eight graphic T-shirts that are inspired by his love of music as well as his literary works.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59k dress(Instagram/balanvidya)
Vidya Balan in 59k dress(Instagram/balanvidya)
fashion

Vidya Balan makes a style statement in 58k purple pinstripe dress

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • For a photo shoot, Vidya Balan wore a purple pinstripe dress with a mauve jacket and opted to go sans-accessories. The Kahaani actor taught us how to channel a fierce vibe with our glam in new pics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor turns stylist for Shanaya Kapoor (Instagram/ shanayakapoor02 and arjunkapoor)
Arjun Kapoor turns stylist for Shanaya Kapoor (Instagram/ shanayakapoor02 and arjunkapoor)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor shared images from her impromptu at-home photo shoot with fans on Instagram. The photo shoot was a family affair, as Arjun Kapoor turned stylist and Khushi Kapoor edited the images and delivered the final product.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan is a boss babe in co-ord set(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
Hina Khan is a boss babe in co-ord set(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan in 12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:28 AM IST
  • Say goodbye to your winter clothes cause it's time to slay in some gorgeous floral print mini skirts and tops like Hina Khan. The actor recently shared images of herself wearing a summery co-ord set and we love it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP