Cannes 2022: Looking back at the celebrity couples who made heads turn

Cannes 2022: The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is slated to start from May 17 and will go on till May 28. The film festival, every year, sees a plethora of films from all over the world. Beside the celebration of cinema, Cannes is also famous for the ground-breaking fashion statements put forward by actors and personalities from all over the world who come down to walk the infamous red carpet at the film festival. Whether as a couple or individually, every year, Cannes red carpet looks become the talk of the world.

This year, the festival is almost here and all geared up to be kickstarted. As we get into the rush of the Cannes Film Festival, here is a list of celebrity couples that walked the red carpet over the years and slayed couple fashion goals. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: The celebrity couple walked the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Since being married in 2018, they have been slaying fashion goals. For 2019, they chose to go together in all-white attires. Priyanka chose a flared and multi-tier off-shoulder white gown with blush details, while Nick complemented her in an all-white tuxedo.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Cannes. (Getty)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan: The Bollywood couple have walked the Cannes red carpet multiple times. They were last spotted in the 2014 Cannes Film Festival where Aishwarya wore an off-white gown with a plunging V-neckline and Abhishek decked up in an all-black long kurta and a pair of trousers.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at Cannes. (Pinterest)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney: The star couple walked the 2016 Cannes red carpet. George opted for a black tuxedo with a white shirt, while Amal looked stunning in a pastel yellow one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at Cannes. (Getty)

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz: The couple tied the knot in 2010 and has been together simce then. At the 2018 Cannes red carpet, Penelope opted for a vintage black Chanel dress with blush details and a dramatic pleated skirt, while Javier looked gorgeous in a Prussian blue and black tuxedo.

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz at Cannes. (Getty)

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault: At the 2015 Cannes red carpet, Salma looked every-stunning in a bright violet gown while Francois-Henri complemented her in a blue and black tuxedo.

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault at Cannes. (Getty)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: The couple married in 2012 and attended the 2014 Cannes Film Festival together. Blake opted for a monochrome off-shoulder gown and Ryan Ryan decked up in a monochrome tuxedo.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at Cannes. (Getty)

Whose attire do you love the most? let us know in the comments.

