Cannes 2022: Bollywood divas who walked the red carpet

Cannes 2022: the 75th annual Cannes film Festival is almost here. The film festival, beside the film screening, is also known for the gorgeous outfits and fashion statements that are portrayed in the red carpet. Every year, Bollywood celebrities ensure to slay red carpet fashion goals with their sartorial style at the Cannes. As we kickstart the festival from May 17, here is a look at the Bollywood divas who slayed the red carpet at the Cannes in the past years:

ALSO READ: When Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan made grand debuts on the Cannes red carpet

Deepika Padukone: Deepika will be chairing as one of the juries for this year at the Cannes Film Festival. However, she has always made headlines at Cannes with her looks. One of her first looks at the red carpet featured a midriff-baring shoulder gown with a black bow adorning the shoulder. Her next look at the red carpet was a green gown with blush details and a pink head gear.

Priyanka Chopra: The Bollywood diva walked the red carpet in a black and maroon sequined off-shoulder gown. Jer next look for the red carpet was a ruffled off-shoulder white gown with a dramatic train.

Hina Khan: Hina Khan first walked the red carpet at Cannes in a sparkling sequined silver gown with dramatic sleeves. Her next look was a dark silver metallic gown with a train.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The actor walked the red carpet in a gold metallic gown which received a lot of flak on the Internet. Her next look was however a pristine white feather gown with off-shoulder details.

Huma Qureshi: The actor decked up in a grey detailed gown with dramatic sleeves and frills at the red carpet at Cannes.

Sonam Kapoor: This Bollywood diva is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. She braced the red carpet in a white tuxedo with midriff-baring details and a train. She accessorised her look with a statement white and emerald pearl necklace.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON