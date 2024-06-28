Channel your inner Lady Whistledown: 4 Bridgerton-inspired makeup looks to embrace Regencycore

Popular series Bridgerton has captured the hearts of beauty enthusiasts and film aficionados alike. Set in the Regency era, the show not only features compelling characters but also serves as a rich source of beauty inspiration. The term #RegencyCore has emerged to encapsulate the show's royal aesthetic, from delicate curls and elegant arches to rosy cheeks adorned with ribbons and more. Over its three seasons, the series has kindled widespread interest in Regency-era fashion. Bridgerton has become a definitive muse for those looking to incorporate elements of vintage glamour and feminine allure into their contemporary style. (Also read: Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan looks breath-taking in new campaign for Kim Kardashian's Skims: Pics, video ) Step into the world of Bridgerton-inspired beauty with these expert makeup tips.(Pinterest)

Think flawless, dewy skin, a touch of rosy blush, and captivating eyes - perfect for a night out or a casual day. Ready to channel your inner Bridgerton beauty? Let's break down some achievable looks inspired by the show's characters, whether you are attending a themed event or just want to add a touch of regency flair to your everyday routine.

Tips to recreate Bridgerton-inspired makeup looks

Hitesh Dewett, Senior Training Manager – International Brands, House of Beauty- Kylie Cosmetics, shared with HT Lifestyle some easy tips to recreate Bridgerton-inspired makeup looks.

1. Daphne Bridgerton's Natural Radiance

Daphne Bridgerton's inspired beauty look are all about effortless radiance.(Pinterest)

Daphne Bridgerton's makeup is all about achieving a natural, radiant glow that enhances her features without looking overdone. To achieve Daphne-like natural radiance, focus on a flawless base with a lightweight foundation and a dewy finish. Enhance your eyes with soft brown eyeshadow for depth and voluminous mascara for definition. A touch of rosy blush and a hint of highlighter on your cheekbones and browbone complete the natural glow. Keep lips soft and pink with a sheer wash of colour. Remember, a light hand and good blending are key. Don't forget well-groomed, feathered brows to frame your face!

2. Eloise Bridgerton's Effortlessly Chic Style

Eloise Bridgerton's makeup embraces natural beauty with a subtle and effortless charm.(Pinterest)

Eloise Bridgerton's effortless chic with a touch of rebellion translates perfectly to her makeup. It's all about natural beauty with a hint of sophistication. To achieve this look, start with a lightweight foundation that matches your skin tone, opting for a dewy finish instead of heavy coverage. Brush your brows and lengthen your lashes with mascara for a more lifted look. Add a touch of creamy pink or peach blush to your cheeks for a natural flush. Keep lips simple with a light lipstick shade. Everything should come together for a natural, effortless look that lets your confidence shine through – that's the ultimate Eloise touch.

3. Lady Whistledown's Bold Lip Statement

Lady Whistledown's makeup exudes sophistication with a classic and polished look, featuring bold lips and defined eyes.(Pinterest)

Penelope Featherington's signature bold lip in Bridgerton is a deep berry hue that complements her porcelain skin and dark hair. It's a statement lip that pops against her usual Regency-era attire. To achieve this look, line your lips with a matching or slightly darker lip liner to define the shape and prevent bleeding.

Then, apply a pink-hued matte lipstick with a brush for precision, and choose ones enriched with Hyaluronic Acid for long-lasting moisture. Blot your lips with a tissue for a finished look. If you have fair skin, go for a lighter berry; for deeper skin tones, choose a richer shade. Keep the rest of your makeup simple with neutral eyeshadow and minimal blush. Finally, wear the bold lip with confidence!

4. Marina Thompson's Ethereal Glow

Marina Thompson's beauty is characterised by her soft, ethereal glow and natural elegance.(Pinterest)

Ditch the heavy makeup! Bridgertons take on Marina's look is all about natural beauty with a modern twist. Imagine a flawless, dewy complexion with a hint of blush. For the eyes, keep it subtle with neutral eyeshadows and eyeliner. Don't forget natural-looking brows and soft, nude, or pink lips. To achieve this, use a lightweight foundation, creamy concealer, and a touch of highlighter for a radiant glow. Finally, complete the look with a sheer lip gloss or light pink lipstick for a touch of softness. This dreamy and feminine look is perfect for anyone who wants to channel Marina's elegance.

Final Tips

To fully embrace the elegance of Bridgerton-inspired makeup, consider incorporating vintage-inspired accessories such as pearl hairpins or delicate lace to complement your chosen look. Pay attention to hairstyles that complement the makeup, whether it's soft curls or an elegant updo adorned with accessories.