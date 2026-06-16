Chikankari kurtas under ₹1500 that bring everyday elegance to your wardrobe: 8 picks

There are some fashion pieces that never really leave the wardrobe conversation and Chikankari kurtas are proof. Every summer, when wardrobes start shifting towards lighter fabrics, softer colours, and outfits that can actually survive the heat, this centuries-old Lucknowi embroidery finds its way back into the spotlight. Chikankari kurtas for women (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less The reason is simple: Chikankari manages to look delicate without feeling overdone. The fine threadwork, floral motifs, and breezy silhouettes bring an old-world charm, but modern cuts and affordable styles have made it one of the easiest ethnic trends to wear every day. From celebrities styling pastel Chikankari sets to fashion lovers pairing embroidered kurtas with jeans, trousers, and contemporary accessories, this craft has moved far beyond being just “occasion wear.” It is now the kind of wardrobe staple that works for office mornings, coffee plans, festive lunches, travel days, and those last-minute family gatherings where you still want to look effortlessly put together. And while premium hand-embroidered pieces can cost a fortune, the good news is that you don’t have to spend thousands to add this timeless style to your closet. There are plenty of beautiful Chikankari kurtas under ₹1500 that bring the same elegant vibe without making your wallet cry. Whether you love classic whites, soft pastels, flowy rayon styles, or complete kurta sets that require zero styling stress, these picks prove that traditional fashion can be affordable, comfortable, and very much in trend.

Chikankari kurtas for women

If you love outfits that are basically ready-to-wear solutions, this Chikankari kurta set is a winner. The straight kurta, matching pants, and dupatta come together to create a complete ethnic look without the usual “what bottom should I pair this with?” confusion. The cotton fabric keeps it light and breathable, while the embroidered details add that graceful traditional touch. It feels festive enough for small celebrations but comfortable enough for regular wear. Style it with: Silver jhumkas, embroidered juttis, and a tote bag for that effortless “I woke up like this” ethnic look.

2 . Ada Cotton Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari Kurti Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This one is for the minimalists who believe less is more. The beauty of this Ada kurti lies in its subtle embroidery and classic Lucknowi craftsmanship. The cotton fabric makes it a summer-friendly pick, while the regular fit keeps the silhouette easy and flattering. It is the kind of kurta that quietly does the work—you don’t need loud prints or heavy embellishments when the detailing speaks for itself. Perfect for office days, casual outings, or those “I want to look put together but not overdressed” moments. Style it with: White pants, delicate earrings, and kolhapuris for a clean summer look.

A good Chikankari kurta is basically a wardrobe safety net, and this one fits right in. The traditional embroidery gives it a handcrafted feel, while the simple silhouette keeps it modern and wearable. Made in cotton, this kurta is designed for days when the temperature is high but your outfit standards are higher. The relaxed design makes it easy to style, repeat, and love. Think of it as your “I have nothing to wear” emergency outfit. Style it with: Straight pants, oxidised jewellery, and comfortable flats.

If you prefer a kurta with a softer, flowier fall, this rayon Chikankari style brings exactly that. The fabric drapes beautifully, giving the straight silhouette a more fluid and elegant appearance. The three-quarter sleeves and ethnic detailing make it versatile enough for workwear, festive lunches, and casual evenings. It has that perfect balance of traditional charm and modern simplicity. Style it with: Cigarette pants, a structured handbag, and minimal jewellery for a polished look.

Another beautiful pick from Bharvita, this set is for anyone who likes their ethnic wear coordinated and fuss-free. The straight kurta silhouette keeps the look sleek, while the matching pieces create a balanced outfit. The embroidery adds texture without making it feel too heavy, which means you can comfortably wear it beyond just special occasions. It is the kind of set that works for office hours, festive gatherings, and everything in between. Style it with: Pearl earrings, nude sandals, and a sleek hairstyle.

Move over basic whites; soft pastel Chikankari deserves its moment too. This apricot-toned kurta brings a fresh, feminine twist to traditional Lucknowi embroidery. The warm shade makes it perfect for daytime wear, while the delicate detailing keeps it elegant. It is light, pretty, and very much the outfit equivalent of a summer breeze. Style it with: Gold hoops, woven bags, and soft makeup for a dreamy daytime look.

For everyday ethnic dressing, this rayon kurta is the kind of piece you will keep reaching for. The straight silhouette gives it a clean structure, while the Chikankari detailing prevents it from feeling too basic. The soft drape makes it comfortable for long days, whether you are heading to work, running errands, or meeting friends. It is simple, elegant, and exactly the kind of wardrobe staple that earns repeat wears. Style it with: Printed dupatta, simple jewellery, and comfortable sandals. Trends come and go, but Chikankari stays because it understands the assignment: looking elegant without trying too hard. The embroidery adds personality, the fabrics make it wearable, and the silhouettes fit into everyday life. Whether you like minimal fashion or love adding accessories, a Chikankari kurta always gives you room to play. Similar stories for you: Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style

Chikankari kurtas for women: FAQs What makes Chikankari kurtas special? Chikankari is a traditional Lucknow embroidery style known for delicate handcrafted threadwork and floral-inspired patterns. How can I make a simple Chikankari kurta look stylish? Add statement earrings, a structured handbag, stylish footwear, and a well-draped dupatta to elevate it instantly. Can Chikankari kurtas be styled for office? Absolutely. Simple straight-fit kurtas paired with trousers or pants create an elegant workwear look. Are Chikankari kurtas suitable for summer? Yes. Cotton Chikankari kurtas are especially popular in summer because they are breathable and lightweight.