Conjuring celestial fantasy 

We’ve reached a point in fashion where designers are recontextualising their offerings to suit the post-pandemic paradox - when you are so used to the comfort of your trusty tracksuit, yet you want to shimmy in a sequinned dress. A curious cross between comfort clothing and revenge dressing. After the year we’ve all had, we could definitely use some heartwarming hues, blow-me-away dramatic shapes and a palate-cleansing aesthetic. And Gaurav Gupta’s Spring 21 couture titled, The Celestial Sunset comes just in time echoing the sentiment of hope, optimism and unabashed glamour. Come on, the quintessential GG glamazon wants to have fun and she shouldn’t be deprived of it. Reflecting on the last year, Gaurav shares, “It depends on how one sees it. It’s been a reflective year for everybody. A lot more people are looking at climate change as a reality. It’s been a positive year in many ways.”

Gupta underscores the fact that how designers and brands were on a marathon of churning out collections, expansion plans and hence needed a break to reflect, introspect and self-examine. He opines that designers’ creative processes have become more original and authentic over the last one year. “That’s when ‘Name is Love’ came,” he recalls his last outing at the FDCI-led India Couture Week, where he addressed inclusivity and acceptance with an emotional showcase.

Lip-bitingly glam and imperiously chic, GG’s latest outing once again celebrates his undying love for nature which has been so central to the design house’s DNA. “It was a fantasy shoot, I was driving from the Pune airport and noticed hares and leopards on the way while discovering new places.”

The stunningly shot film references the Hesperides—three daughters of the evening and the golden light of sunsets. Aegle (brightness), Hesperia (sunset glow) and Arethusa daughter of water emerge out of the sun, sporting delicious sunset hues. Toying with an interplay of dusk and dawn, where the sun rises and sets—an endless circle of life, the designer reinterpreted the lines in motion- like the rays of the sun cascading on the sheer fabrics. Ancient cultures, mythology and philosophy have always intrigued Gaurav and it’s not surprising to see that narrative reflecting in most of his work. “It’s amazing to note how there’s a deity for every element and every nuance of nature - like the sunset. I love the enchantment of it which takes me to a subconscious stream of thought. For me, they are quite real and are wearing infinite shapes which have come out of the clouds,” he shares.

There’s no cutting corners on the glam quotient at GG. His take-charge cocktail dress and own-the-room gossamer mermaid gowns realised in sunset yellow, twilight pink, dusk blue and dawn pink wreak a multi-sensory assault.

The Gaurav Gupta Man too isn’t a wallflower as he makes his presence felt in an array of aureate tuxedos,and of-the-moment bandhgalas. Gilt-edged escapism is the need of the hour and Mr Gupta knows that too well.

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com