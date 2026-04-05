Couple flaunts honeymoon style in Maldives, but it’s the Indian bride's chooda and mangalsutra look that grabs attention
This newlywed’s Maldives honeymoon fashion video is a must-watch – here is how the internet is reacting to the mix of beachwear and traditional Indian touches.
A Maldives honeymoon video shows newlyweds blending modern style with tradition, sparking reactions across social media. Nidhi Kumar Malhotra and Mohak Malhotra, in their Instagram post dated November 18, 2025, shared the outfits they styled for their honeymoon in the Maldives. While the outfits served as an inspiration, it’s the bride's chooda and mangalsutra that caught attention and got the internet talking. Here’s a breakdown of the honeymoon looks the couple shared on Instagram.
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Look 1: Classic beachwear
For a perfect beach look, the couple was spotted twinning in light shade outfits. The bride wore white bralette paired with a pink long skirt and her husband wore a white shirt paired with blue shorts. She complemented the look with her bridal chooda and mangalsutra.
Look 2: Party perfect
For a beach party look, the two complemented each other in a combination of black and red. Nidhi wore a breezy net-patterned black co-ord set that featured a skirt and top, and Mohak wore a red shirt paired with white pants.
Look 3: Ready for cruise
The duo went on a cruise and opted for a chic look this time. Nidhi was spotted in a black dress that featured flares and a halter neck design, while Mohak wore a mustard-coloured shirt paired with white pants.
Look 4: Elegant night outing
They went all shimmery and chic for a night party look. Nidhi chose a golden shimmer top featuring a high neckline and sleeveless elements, paired with flared white pants. She complemented the look with matching earrings and nude footwear. Mohak went classic with a blue T-shirt paired with white pants.
Look 5: Easy, breezy beach style
The couple also opted for a breezy look where Nidhi was spotted in a short blue dress featuring stylish sleeveless and off-shoulder elements. She complemented the look with a stylish blue bag. Her husband wore a printed brown-beige shirt paired with brown pants and simple loafers.
How the internet reacted
Though the looks were simple, what caught the internet’s attention was the chooda and mangalsutra that added an Indian newlywed aesthetic to each of Nidhi's honeymoon looks.
One Instagram user wrote, “There’s such a different and special glow on your face after your wedding!!!" Another one commented, “I am sorry guys, but the choodas and the mangalsutra are the main characters here!!!!!.” A person also commented, “Hottest couple on the internet today.” Apart from these compliments, Nidhi and Mohak also received comments from people asking for outfit links.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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