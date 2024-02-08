Kareena Kapoor stuns in blue dress as she kicks off Doha event. See pics and videos

Kareena Kapoor reached Doha for the jewellery and watches exhibition. Several photos and videos of her, rocking a formal look have surfaced online. Reacting to them, fans are in awe of her beauty. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are ready for takeoff in style: The Crew release date announced Kareena Kapoor at an exhibition in Doha, Qatar.

Kareena Kapoor in Doha

For the event, Kareena opted for a pastel blue fitted dress. She topped it off with a matching blue blazer with a huge rose detailing. She opted for her signature rosy makeup style and left her hair untied for an effortless look. She further elevated it with a chic diamond necklace and a bracelet as her only accessories.

In photos and videos, Kareena was seen interacting with people during the exhibition as she checked out jewellery and watches. Security personnel were also seen walking behind her at the international event.

Reacting to her look, a fan commented on an Instagram post, “Simple and elegant style. Love her outfit so beautiful.” “Uff Bebo,” added another. One more called her, “Pretty.”

Kareena at Mumbai airport

In the early hours of Thursday, Kareena returned to Mumbai from Qatar after wrapping up the event. She was snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport in a casual look which included a navy blue sweatshirt with denim pants.

Upcoming work

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Her next release will be The Buckingham Murders, by Hansal Mehta. Starring Kareena in the lead as a detective, the film is also produced by the actor alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Last year, the film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. Makers are yet to announce its official release date in India.

Besides this, Kareena also has The Crew in the pipeline. So-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu, the film also has Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, Kareena, Kriti and Tabu will be seen as flight attendants. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and will be released on March 29, 2024.

Kareena is also a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham Again. Joining Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, she will be seen as Avni Kamat in Singham Returns. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff will also appear in cameo roles.

