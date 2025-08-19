Once upon a time, crochet lived in grandma’s closet in forms of colourful cardigans, table runners, maybe even a hat or two. Fast forward to 2025, and crochet has staged the most chic comeback, rebranded as boho-meets-Y2K-meets-runway. From breezy tops and summer co-ords to handbags and bucket hats, crochet is no longer “old-fashioned.” It’s It-girl approved. Crochet comeback: Here’s how Gen Z made grandma’s hobby the hottest trend this year(Pexels)

But why the sudden obsession? Simple: crochet is equal parts nostalgic, sustainable, and effortlessly stylish. It gives that handmade, artsy vibe like you thrifted it in Bali or made it yourself (no one needs to know you didn’t). Crochet works for both lazy-day dressing and statement-making fits. It’s versatile, comfortable, and practically screams cool without trying too hard.

1. Crochet tops = Instant boho vibes

Nothing says summer chic like a crochet crop top. Pair it with high-waisted denims, maxi skirts, or even linen shorts. Add chunky jewellery and messy beach waves for the ultimate Coachella but make it casual vibe.

Recreate the look: Throw on a crochet halter with wide-leg trousers and oversized sunnies.

2. Crochet dresses = One-and-done cool girl energy

Slipping into a crochet dress is like a style cheat code, you’ve put in zero effort but look like you walked out of a Pinterest board. Be it fitted minis or flowy maxis, crochet dresses nail that “effortlessly pretty” mood.

Recreate the look: Go for a pastel crochet midi, add a woven tote, and finish with platform sandals.

3. Crochet bags = Social media's favourite accessory

Crochet handbags and totes are everywhere. They add texture, colour, and a playful pop to any look. Plus, they’re functional (finally, a cute bag that can actually hold stuff).

Recreate the look: Pair a bright crochet tote with your simplest white tee and jeans.

4. Crochet bucket hats = Quirky yet cute

Bucket hats were already trending, but crochet bucket hats? That’s peak aesthetic. Perfect for beach trips, brunches, or just covering a bad hair day in style.

Recreate the look: Try a rainbow crochet bucket hat with a slip dress and suddenly you’re the main character.

5. Crochet swimwear – Poolside drama

Nothing screams summer like a crochet bikini or cover-up. Retro yet modern, it’s a daring but fashionable statement piece.

Recreate it: Stick to bright colours or metallic yarns for that Instagram-worthy poolside look.

6. Crochet co-ords – Match made in heaven

Two-piece crochet sets are the cool girl uniform. Be it a skirt and top or shorts and bralette, they’re perfect for music festivals or rooftop parties.

Recreate it: Go monochrome for a chic look, or mix funky patterns for a playful twist.

Similar stories for you:

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Outfits you’ll want to wear all year long

7 Must-have wardrobe staples for plus-size women in 2025: Styling tips and more

7 Handbag trends to follow in 2025: The arm candy upgrade your wardrobe deserves

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.