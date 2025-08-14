The Summer I Turned Pretty is practically a full-blown Pinterest board. The show's season 3 along with serving drama, love triangles, and swoony stares across the boardwalk, is also serving outfits. From flowy dresses to laid-back linen shirts, each character’s style feels like it could be its own beachside boutique. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Outfits you’ll want to wear all year long(Pinterest)

And you don’t need a Cousins Beach zip code (or a messy love triangle) to dress like them. If you’re Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah, or just Team “Give me Belly’s entire wardrobe,” here’s how to recreate the looks that make The Summer I Turned Pretty the unofficial fashion bible of the season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Decoding the look of the cast:

1. Belly Conklin: The effortless summer-chic girl

Belly’s style is sunshine in fabric form such as floral sundresses, pastel crop tops, and breezy skirts. She’s all about comfort but never sacrifices that "main character" energy.

Recreate the look: Pair a daisy-print mini dress with white sneakers, toss on a woven straw bag, and add gold hoops. Keep your hair loose and beachy for that “I just threw this on" effect.

2. Conrad Fisher: The brooding beach boy

Conrad’s wardrobe says, “I surf, I brood, and I own at least five white linen shirts.” His style is laid-back but with a quiet confidence; neutral tones, easy layers, and a well-loved hoodie for late-night walks.

Recreate the look: Throw on a white linen shirt over a grey tee, add khaki shorts, and wear leather sandals. And it's a plus if you look like you’ve been lost in thought since June.

3. Jeremiah Fisher: The golden retriever boyfriend

Jeremiah is bright colours, playful patterns, and a little more skin than his brother would dare. He’s the guy who can rock an open Hawaiian shirt without irony.

Recreate the look: Go for a brightly printed short-sleeve shirt, unbuttoned over a white tank, with denim shorts. Add sporty sliders and sunglasses that say “perpetually on vacation.”

4. Steven Conklin: The preppy-casual pro

Steven’s style is part frat-boy-on-summer-break, part “my mom still irons my shirts.” He loves polos, chinos, and the occasional varsity jacket because why not?

Recreate the look: Pair a navy polo with beige chinos and boat shoes. Throw on a baseball cap for that “headed to play tennis but might just grab a smoothie” energy.

5. Taylor Jewel: The glam bestie

Taylor doesn’t just go to Cousins Beach, she arrives like she’s stepping onto a red carpet made of sand. Think bodycon dresses, sparkly tops, and co-ords that demand attention.

Recreate the look: Try a satin slip dress with strappy heels (yes, even on the boardwalk). Add oversized sunglasses and a glossy lip. Own the moment because Taylor would.

So if you’re lounging in a hammock or dodging emotional beach drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty proves summer style is all about confidence, colour, and a little chaos. Now, go forth and Cousins Beach your wardrobe.

