Day 5: Gender fluidity and nonconformist minimalism rule
FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week came to a thrilling end as it unified Indian fashion
FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut
Pearl Academy students from fashion design, fashion styling, and makeup showcased their collection at the first ever phygital edition of Fashion Design Council of India x Lakme Fashion Week. Titled ‘Gender Me Good’, the show explored gender fluidity and the art of self-expression with young design turks letting their creative freak flags fly high. The theme was inspired by Judith Butler’s Essay titled ‘Gender Trouble’ and it attempted to break constructs built by society, taking elements from what most consider masculine or feminine.
Pawan Sachdeva
Designer Pawan Sachdeva’s collection, Neoteric, synonymous with new or modern, was a versatile and comfortable offering with of-the-moment separates and athleisure essentials. The array of garments ranged from casual and quilted to long jackets made using PU fabric scored high on mix and match appeal. Leather and suede uppers align seamlessly with pop and chic inners, along with detailed bottoms, while the refreshing colour palette comprised a splash of blues, reds and oranges.
Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva
Lakme Absolute Grand Finale designer Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva’s collection turned out to be a sophisticate’s compendium. What draws women to her relatable-yet-distinctive aesthetic is her subtly nonconformist taste level. Spare yet striking, clean yet eye catching. In this live physical drive-in show, there was a sense that a Bodice woman could go anywhere she needed to in these impossibly modern creations - from a lunch meeting to a gallery opening or an appointment with her tailor - without feeling overdressed or underdressed. The label which completes 10 years this season is built on an intuitive and razor-sharp understanding of what a modern day dresser wants. Relaxed, roomy shapes, breathable fabrics and a design element which hits the right notes of elegance. Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper for the label as she looked chic in a crop top with poet sleeves teamed with a colour blocked pleated skirt. With this outing, Ruchika reflected on all her years in the fashion business and the craft she developed and evolved.
Day 5: Gender fluidity and nonconformist minimalism rule
Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with 'ripped jeans' sarcasm
- Tahira Kashyap takes a jibe at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s 'ripped jeans' remark with her sizzling ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look and the Internet is on fire
Blurring gender identities
LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga
- Hina Khan adds to the dazzling sartorial affair at Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in a bling pastel lehenga from 'dream designer' Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection and we can’t take our eyes off her | Check pictures inside
Malaika Arora pairs jeans with ₹47k crop top, shows how to elevate casual look
- For a recent night out with son, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora opted to wear a pair of casual jeans and make it evening appropriate by teaming it with a delicate crop top and statement jewellery.
Maximalism’s rip roaring redux
LFW 2021: All about celebrating life, Samant Chauhan about his latest collection
Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear
- The designer most recently shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan actor dressed as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga.
LFW 2021: Suneet Varma's new range symbolises importance of staying mentally fit
Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet show how to style summer dresses, see pics
- Summers are here and it is time to get those easy-breezy dresses out. Take cues from Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh to get on trend with the summer outfits.
Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in ₹2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics
- Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy recently shared snippets from a photo shoot with her fans. The stunner wore a velvet co-ord monochrome set that was the perfect mix of boardroom aesthetic with a touch of chic vibe.
Shilpa Shetty in breezy yellow dress channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast
- Belle from Beauty And The Beast or Shilpa Shetty? The actor twirling in chic yellow summer dress reminds us of the Disney character. What do you think?
Kiara Advani looks like magic as she flaunts two new looks by Manish Malhotra
- Manish Malhotra recently shared a glimpse from Kiara Advani's fitting session in which the actor can be seen flaunting two stunning looks. We are speechless.
Neena Gupta keeps her holiday look casual in hoodie and classic denim shorts
- Neena Gupta is currently holidaying in Mussoorie and rocking a comfy-casual look. The fashionista is enjoying her time in the hill station and making us want to pack and go for a holiday as well.
Elsa Peretti, famous Tiffany jewellery designer, dies at 80
- Elsa Peretti, who became famous for her jewellery designs, breathed her last on Thursday night. She died in her sleep at home in a small village outside Barcelona, Spain.