Day 5: Gender fluidity and nonconformist minimalism rule

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week came to a thrilling end as it unified Indian fashion

FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut

Pearl Academy students from fashion design, fashion styling, and makeup showcased their collection at the first ever phygital edition of Fashion Design Council of India x Lakme Fashion Week. Titled ‘Gender Me Good’, the show explored gender fluidity and the art of self-expression with young design turks letting their creative freak flags fly high. The theme was inspired by Judith Butler’s Essay titled ‘Gender Trouble’ and it attempted to break constructs built by society, taking elements from what most consider masculine or feminine.

A model at FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut show which attempted to break the rigid and dated social constructs at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Pawan Sachdeva

Designer Pawan Sachdeva’s collection, Neoteric, synonymous with new or modern, was a versatile and comfortable offering with of-the-moment separates and athleisure essentials. The array of garments ranged from casual and quilted to long jackets made using PU fabric scored high on mix and match appeal. Leather and suede uppers align seamlessly with pop and chic inners, along with detailed bottoms, while the refreshing colour palette comprised a splash of blues, reds and oranges.

A model in a Pawan Sachdeva creation (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva Lakme Absolute Grand Finale designer Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva’s collection turned out to be a sophisticate’s compendium. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva

Lakme Absolute Grand Finale designer Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva’s collection turned out to be a sophisticate’s compendium. What draws women to her relatable-yet-distinctive aesthetic is her subtly nonconformist taste level. Spare yet striking, clean yet eye catching. In this live physical drive-in show, there was a sense that a Bodice woman could go anywhere she needed to in these impossibly modern creations - from a lunch meeting to a gallery opening or an appointment with her tailor - without feeling overdressed or underdressed. The label which completes 10 years this season is built on an intuitive and razor-sharp understanding of what a modern day dresser wants. Relaxed, roomy shapes, breathable fabrics and a design element which hits the right notes of elegance. Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper for the label as she looked chic in a crop top with poet sleeves teamed with a colour blocked pleated skirt. With this outing, Ruchika reflected on all her years in the fashion business and the craft she developed and evolved.