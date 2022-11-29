Deepika Padukone brings her A-game with comfy airport fashion in a chic oversized shirt and pants. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai last night, and the paparazzi clicked her arrival at the airport. They also shared pictures and videos of Deepika on Instagram. The snippets show the star dressed in a chic monotone-hued oversized shirt and pants set. The Fighter actor proved she is the queen of comfy airport dressing with her stylish ensemble, and we are taking notes to upgrade our jet set and everyday wardrobe. Her outfit could easily take one from an office meeting/running errands on the weekends to an evening outing with friends with just a few styling additions. Check out more details below.

Deepika Padukone's brings her A-game with comfy airport look

Airport fashion is all about mixing comfy and chic elements to create a killer look. For most of your favourite celebrities, airport spottings have become an occasion to flaunt voguish sartorial statements. Even Deepika Padukone always manages to give us incredible looks with each outing. This latest ensemble is perfect for several events (apart from catching flights) - everyday dressing, casual night outs or dinner dates with your friends or partner. Watch Deepika's arrival at the airport below and steal some styling notes from her. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone looks effortlessly gorgeous in a simple cotton suit and no-makeup look at airport: See pics)

Regarding the outfit details, Deepika chose an oversized light blue cotton shirt featuring a collared neckline, button closures on the front, high and low curved hemline, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, drop shoulders, a front patch pocket, and a baggy fitting.

Deepika teamed it with matching light blue cotton pants with a straight-leg fitting and ankle-length hem. She accessorised the comfy outfit with a sleek metallic watch, a bracelet, white chunky lace-up sneakers, black tinted sunglasses, and a black mini-shoulder bag.

Lastly, Deepika chose a centre-parted sleek bun, nude lip shade, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Proiect-K with Prabhas, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.