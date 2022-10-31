Deepika Padukone flashes her infectious smile during outing in a striped shirt dress with front slit: All pics, video

Actor Deepika Padukone is a global fashion force to be reckoned with, and there's no denying this statement. The star has made a name for herself with her voguish style choices, whether on the red carpet, at international fashion shows or star-studded Bollywood parties. The actor's off-duty wardrobe also scores full marks and is full of comfy clothing items like baggy denim jeans, oversized shirts, cotton suits, and more. Even her latest look in a striped shirt dress won her fans' hearts and will motivate you to steal from her style book.

Deepika Padukone flashes her infectious smile during an outing

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone went for an outing in Mumbai and was clicked by the paparazzi exiting a building with her friends. Soon, pictures and videos of Deepika started flooding social media and garnered several compliments from her fans. The snippets showed the Pathan actor dressed in a striped maxi shirt dress and flashing her infectious smile for the cameras. She aced the effortless style statement with her uber-cool off-duty ensemble. If you want to upgrade your casual wear wardrobe, don't forget to take notes from Deepika, and you won't regret it. Check out the pictures and video below. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone rules the front row at Louis Vuitton Paris show in unique dress)

Coming to Deepika Padukone's shirt dress, it features vertical stripes in green and white shades. The dress has a maxi-length hemline, collared neck, button closures on the front, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, drop shoulders, side and front knee-high slits, and a figure-skimming loose silhouette. It makes for a perfect outfit to run daily errands, catch a flight or go on a brunch date with your girlfriends.

Deepika Padukone during an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika styled the shirt dress with gold rings, a dainty chain featuring a crescent moon pendant, matching sandals, and tinted broad-frame sunglasses. Lastly, a messy top bun, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Deepika has several projects lined up in the future. She is gearing up for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, releasing in theatres on January 25, 2023. She is currently working on Project K alongside Prabhas and also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.