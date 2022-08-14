Loved Deepika Padukone's dapper powersuit for attending Laal Singh Chaddha screening with Ranveer Singh? It costs 58k

The screening of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was a starry affair. Many Bollywood stars attended the event, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who came with their family members. The couple posed for the paparazzi while smiling brightly for the cameras and holding each other. While Deepika chose a dapper pastel green powersuit for the occasion, Ranveer complemented her in an all-black avatar. If you loved Deepika's boss-babe attire, you are not alone. Keep scrolling to know where you can get the exact outfit for your collection.

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the Laal Singh Chaddha screening. Pictures and videos from the occasion made it to social media and delighted netizens. For the event, Deepika chose an outfit from the shelves of the clothing label Gauge 81. It is a perfect pick for attending fancy office parties or late-night drink dates with your girlfriends. You could either style it with a bralette like Deepika or choose a contrasting pink crop top for a head-turning sartorial moment. Check out the pictures here. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone takes over California with Ranveer Singh in an elegant suit)

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika's blazer and pants combination are available on the Gauge 81 website. It is called the Ratari oversized blazer and Desa wide-legged trousers. The blazer is worth ₹33,506 (410 Euros), and the pants will cost you ₹25,333 (310 Euros). The set costs ₹58,839.

The blazer Deepika Padukone wore with Ranveer Singh to Laal Singh Chaddha screening. (gauge81.com)

The pants Deepika Padukone wore with Ranveer Singh to Laal Singh Chaddha screening. (gauge81.com)

Meanwhile, Deepika's oversized blazer has notch lapel collars, shoulder pads, front button closures, patch pockets, folded full-length sleeves, and a back slit. She teamed it with matching low waist wide-legged trousers that feature a single pleat in the front and back, belt loops and a hidden button.

Deepika elevated her look with a white plunging neck lace-embroidered bralette, matching pointed high heel pumps, a metallic strap watch, a sleek bracelet, rings, a Louis Vuitton shoulder mini bag, and open tresses. Bold red lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and dewy base completed her glam.

What did you think of Deepika's outfit?