Deepika Padukone's dreamy organza saree and sleeveless blouse is season's hottest must-have
fashion

Deepika Padukone's dreamy organza saree and sleeveless blouse is season's hottest must-have

Deepika Padukone looks effortless in a multi-coloured pleated organza saree and sleeveless blouse for her appearance on the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The six yards is by Payal Khandwala. 
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Deepika Padukone's dreamy organza saree and sleeveless blouse is season's hottest must-have

Organza sarees are one of the biggest IT trends in Bollywood, and the most stylish divas from the industry are adding this ethereal piece to their wardrobe. It is lightweight, trendy and has a dreamy look to it. So, understandably, when one of the most elegant actor's makes a statement in this sartorial choice, we weren't surprised. We are talking about Deepika Padukone.

Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor wearing a gorgeous multi-coloured organza saree. She wore the six yards for her appearance on the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Deepika's six yards is from the shelves of the designer label, Payal Khandwala. The actor looked like a dream in the simple yet so elegant piece. Read on to know how she styled the ensemble and mixed modern elements to the traditional silhouette.

Deepika chose a silk organza saree adorned with uninterrupted signature pleats and a striking poppy graphic in brilliant and soothing yellow, green, blue, and blush pink shades.

This organza number is a natural extension of the timeless silhouette of a saree. It is a perfect addition to your wardrobe and a must-have, especially for those who love six yards.

Deepika teamed her drape with a bright yellow sleeveless blouse featuring pleated details and a turtleneck. Turquoise-blue drop earrings and sleek diamond rings rounded off her accessories.

A sleek middle-parted low bun completed the actor's hairdo. It is her signature and go-to hairstyle for any occasion or to pair with various ensembles. Smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, sharp contour, glowing skin, well-defined eyebrows and beaming highlighter glammed up the look.

What do you think of Deepika's outfit?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has many films lined up. She has 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan and K, which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film, lined up. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

