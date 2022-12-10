Deepika Padukone's smoking hot yellow bikini look from Pathaan is making the internet go crazy

As fans wait impatiently for the release of SRK's new Pathaan character in the coming year, they are also gripping their nails in anticipation of actress Deepika Padukone's appearance in the song "Besharam Rang"—especially after her provocative bikini photos have lit up the internet. Her fans are going crazy ever since Deepika Padukone's first image in a golden monokini was made public. Earlier Shah Rukh Khan shared Deepika Padukone’s first look in a metallic golden monokini pic from their upcoming song Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Deepika is a style icon, and everything can look elegant on her due to her toned body and exquisite curves. (Also read: Deepika Padukone drops jaws at Paris Fashion Week in Louis Vuitton couture )

Deepika Padukone dropped another still from the movie on Saturday morning on her Instagram page in a stunning yellow bikini and her fans are losing their clam as she looks most glamorous.

Looking intense and hot in a yellow bikini, Deepika Padukone’s recent poster from Pathaan is winning hearts. As she shared her pictures the actress captioned " #BesharamRang out on 12th December at 11 AM. Stay Tuned!"

The actress is living no stone unturned in promoting her new film and her sexy and glamorous avatars in bikinis are clearly working in her favour. In the latest pictures, Deepika was seen flaunting her curves in a yellow backless bikini. Her bikini top features barely-there halter straps, a plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage, and strings on the back and neck to tie it together. She teamed it with matching bottoms featuring a low-rise waist which is hugging her body perfectly.

Her back combed open hair and bold expressions is making her look more seductive. She kept her make-up look very minimal with a nude lip shade, mate foundation, contoured cheeks with a tint of blush, darkened brows, a hint of mascara on the lashes, a stroke of kajal and a little eyeliner. She painted her nails white. The actress is an absolute diva when it comes to rocking bikini wear as earlier the actress has been seen donning hot bikinis and monokinis in Gehraiyaan, Cocktail, Happy New Year, etc. But the maker of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand says it is going to be the most glamorous avatar of the actress.

Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh to the silver screen after four years. The film, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame.

