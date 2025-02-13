Deepika Padukone takes over Dubai in black gown for Cartier; we can't take eyes off her massive 63.76-carat necklace

Deepika Padukone attended Cartier's 25th anniversary celebration in Dubai. The actor shared pictures from the event on social media with the caption, “An exquisite evening with my friends at @cartier! 💫.” The post shows her dressed in a floor-length, simply elegant black gown. However, it was the massive necklace she wore with her ensemble that stole the show. Deepika Padukone wears a gorgeous Cartier necklace for their anniversary celebration.

Deepika Padukone takes over Dubai

Deepika's black gown is by the designer label JADE by Monica and Karishma. It features a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating the actor's decolletage, an off-the-shoulder design with full-length billowy sleeves, cinched cuffs, a flowy silhouette, ruffles attached on the hem, and a floor-grazing hem length. The pleated designs add character to the actor's ensemble.

The massive Cartier necklace

Deepika, who is the brand ambassador for Cartier, wore one of their most exquisite jewellery pieces for the anniversary event. The neckpiece is from their Nature Sauvage collection. Deepika wore the Chryseis necklace. Per the Cartier website, the necklace is inspired by the black-and-white patterns on the wings of a butterfly, a favourite insect of the brand.

The Cartier necklace Deepika Padukone wore.

The chalcedony beads add a vibrant pop of colour to the black and white diamonds. Meanwhile, the show stealer is the 63.76-carat rubellite pendant attached in the centre. Lastly, the emblematic red-green-black trio of shades is symbolic of the Maison.

More details about Deepika's look

Apart from the necklace, Deepika chose dazzling diamond ear studs to accessorise her look. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose feathered brows, shimmering gold eye shadow, smudged kohl, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glossy mauve lips, glowing highlighter, and light contouring. She tied her hair in a side-parted twisted bun and topped it with a silk black bow.