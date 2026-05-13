Demi Moore’s Cannes 2026 appearance at 63 leaves fans worried over her ‘extremely thin’ arms: ‘Look after yourself’

The actor later gave fans a closer glimpse of her Cannes outfit through a joint Instagram post with her stylist, Brad Goreski. The behind-the-scenes video quickly garnered reactions from fans and celebrities alike. “Maybe one of my most favorites dresses on you,” actor Rita Wilson commented on the post.

She paired the look with luxurious diamond jewellery from Chopard, including a statement necklace and delicate floral-shaped earrings that elevated the glamour quotient even further.

Walking the red carpet in France on May 12, Demi exuded old-Hollywood sophistication in the silver sequin ensemble that hugged her figure perfectly. The strapless silhouette added a sleek, minimal touch, allowing the intricate sparkle of the gown to take centre stage.

Demi Moore stole the spotlight at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival with a glamorous red carpet appearance. The 63-year-old actor looked striking in a shimmering strapless Jacquemus gown that accentuated her statuesque silhouette and toned arms. While fans admired her timeless elegance, some social media users also voiced concern over her noticeably slim frame. (Also read: Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in peach gown with chiffon dupatta, rare coral necklace )

“I still think she looks great,” another fan wrote. “She’s always been beautiful.” “Insane! I am so set for your Cannes moments!” shared another user, while one comment read, “So stunning and it fits like a glove.”

Fans express concern over Demi’s slim frame However, alongside the admiration, some social media users also expressed concern over Demi’s noticeably slim frame, particularly focusing on her arms.

“Yes she’s gorgeous but the extreme thinness is not something we should glamorize. I don’t think it’s a healthy example for an idol and role model,” one person commented online.

Another Instagram user wrote, “I’ve been a big fan of yours for years, Demi, and I say with the utmost compassion that I hope you take care of your health. A lot of people care about you.”

“Always been beautiful but please look after yourself, getting far too thin and it’s not healthy,” one Instagram user commented. “Pretty, but this is not healthy,” another wrote.

“Beautiful gown. But Demi needs a few more pounds,” read another reaction. “She’s stunning as always, but I genuinely hope she’s doing okay and taking care of herself,” another concerned fan shared.

Earlier in the day, Demi was also spotted attending a Cannes photocall with fellow jury members, once again stepping out in a chic look from Jacquemus. This time, she chose a playful polka-dot party dress that she paired with a matching handbag, white pumps and cream-toned sunglasses, effortlessly blending vintage charm with French Riviera elegance.