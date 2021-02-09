Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner
‘If you’re sad, add more lipstick and attack. Men hate women who weep,’ said Coco Chanel - who was a strong proponent for crimson. Her rouge pout pretty much defined her personal style as did her signature pearls. In fashion, designers have often expressed their feelings through different hues of red evoking whimsy, temptation and desire. The powerful tone offers a blank canvas for any artist to paint their own artwork as it denotes rebellion, revolution, monastic chic and often macabre imagery of horror films.
From Valentino’s romantic red to Alexander McQueen’s subversive take on it to Amit Aggarwal’s metallic treatment of it to Falguni Shane Peacock’s dramatic interpretation of the colour - red has lent itself to play out a range of emotions, ideas and interpretations. While red may signify different emotions to different people but on Valentine’s Eve, it conjures the feelings of love, seduction, mystery and intrigue. It’s hard to picture a Valentine’s day minus the sheen of the red satin bow pumps, a come-hither LRD (Little Red Dress) or a pair of suede wine loafers.
Designer Monica Shah of Jade shares that red to her symbolises romance, passion, and exuberance. “It’s a truly timeless and versatile colour, that works on western as well as traditional attires. It’s always interesting to see how Indian brides interpret red in their own way – whether it’s a red lace saree or a deep red cocktail gown,” says Monica.
A synonym for love, Valentine’s Day is a great occasion to celebrate this hue with fine silhouettes. Designer Ridhi Mehra recommends a fiery red jumpsuit with exaggerated sleeves, accentuated with mirror embroidery paired with a striking jewel belt to make a statement. “If one wishes to give their outfit a little contemporary ethnic twist, a chic chiffon saree in red with organza ruffles paired with a fully embellished multicoloured jewel belt is another statement that looks fit for the occasion,” says Ridhi.
Menswear designer Kunal Anil Tanna recommends a deep red textured mock layer achkan for V Day festivities. “Opt for something textured which has minor shade variation of the enigmatic red,’’ quips Kunal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani
- Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt
- Nora Fatehi’s ‘bewitching’ look in a turtleneck crop top and black-and-white print long skirt with ghera stuns fashion police and we are totally digging this ravishing style from her new song Chhor Denge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smile and slay in pink
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat
- For a recent photoshoot, Hina Khan dressed in a gorgeous green well-fitted jacket elevated with a traditional print. She added a little pizzazz to her outfit by teaming the jacket with a sequined shimmery lower in black colour. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol adds a little edge to basic all-black look with quirky asymmetric jacket
- For the promotions of her recently released film, Tribhanga, Kajol wore a gorgeous asymmetric jacket that featured a unique print. The actor taught us how to dress like a boss babe with her attire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in ₹60k kurti and skirt set
- For a friend's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful cream and gold coloured kurti and skirt set that was adorned with intricate embroidery. The actor's attire is the perfect bridesmaid dress and we are bookmarking it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses
- Yami Gautam takes the Internet by storm with sizzling pictures from latest photoshoot as she goes bold in shirt and blazer dresses by Indian fashion designers or slays the chic look in Boho jumpsuits, corset-skirt set and we are in awe as we take fashion cues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh
- Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous island girl in ₹17k rainbow striped bikini
- Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her friends and she took to her social media to post images of herself in a stunning rainbow striped bandeau bikini.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood embraces thigh-high slit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox