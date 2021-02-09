Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner 

‘If you’re sad, add more lipstick and attack. Men hate women who weep,’ said Coco Chanel - who was a strong proponent for crimson. Her rouge pout pretty much defined her personal style as did her signature pearls. In fashion, designers have often expressed their feelings through different hues of red evoking whimsy, temptation and desire. The powerful tone offers a blank canvas for any artist to paint their own artwork as it denotes rebellion, revolution, monastic chic and often macabre imagery of horror films.

A structured and draped Amit Aggarwal creation (Photo: Instagram/AmitAggarwal)

From Valentino’s romantic red to Alexander McQueen’s subversive take on it to Amit Aggarwal’s metallic treatment of it to Falguni Shane Peacock’s dramatic interpretation of the colour - red has lent itself to play out a range of emotions, ideas and interpretations. While red may signify different emotions to different people but on Valentine’s Eve, it conjures the feelings of love, seduction, mystery and intrigue. It’s hard to picture a Valentine’s day minus the sheen of the red satin bow pumps, a come-hither LRD (Little Red Dress) or a pair of suede wine loafers.

A model in a strappy, ruffled creation in romantic hue of red. (Photo: Instagram/FalguniShanePeacock)

Designer Monica Shah of Jade shares that red to her symbolises romance, passion, and exuberance. “It’s a truly timeless and versatile colour, that works on western as well as traditional attires. It’s always interesting to see how Indian brides interpret red in their own way – whether it’s a red lace saree or a deep red cocktail gown,” says Monica.

Diana Penty in a ruffled creation (Photo: Instagram/RidhiMehra)

A synonym for love, Valentine’s Day is a great occasion to celebrate this hue with fine silhouettes. Designer Ridhi Mehra recommends a fiery red jumpsuit with exaggerated sleeves, accentuated with mirror embroidery paired with a striking jewel belt to make a statement. “If one wishes to give their outfit a little contemporary ethnic twist, a chic chiffon saree in red with organza ruffles paired with a fully embellished multicoloured jewel belt is another statement that looks fit for the occasion,” says Ridhi.

Siddhant Chaturvedi in a wine toned ensemble (Photo: Instagram/KunalAnilTanna)

Menswear designer Kunal Anil Tanna recommends a deep red textured mock layer achkan for V Day festivities. “Opt for something textured which has minor shade variation of the enigmatic red,’’ quips Kunal.