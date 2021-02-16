Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one

The Internet is brimming with love and congratulatory messages for Bollywood actor Dia Mirza as she recently flooded social media with her wedding pictures. Looking like a match made in heaven, Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on Monday and her first official wedding pictures have left fans swooning.

However, Dia’s bridal look in a red Banarasi saree has set the fashion police on their toes as it reminded fans of Deepika Padukone’s Diwali 2020 look. Remember when Deepika shared a hilarious meme comparing her Diwali 2020 saree to a box of sweets as she posed with hubby Ranveer Singh?

Though she had not revealed her full look back then, the Raw Mango saree became a rage after Dia recently opted for the same Banarasi one as her bridal look when she tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Called the Chokadi, the bright red saree comes with checkered designs in golden colour and sports zari floral motifs.

Both Dia and Deepika carried off the six yards of elegance with a sleek hairstyle of pulling back their tresses into a low bun.Interestingly, the glam quotient of filled in-eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, kohl-lined eyes and highlighted cheeks was similar too.

Only the lipstick shade and accessories differed. While Deepika had opted for a luscious red lipstick and accessorised her look with a pair of silver flower-shaped earrings, the new bride went for a bright pink lip tint and accessorised her look with a maroon bindi, a heavy statement kundan choker accented with drop-down pearls, a pair of golden jhumkis accented with green beads, a set of gold bangles and flowers wrapped around her bun.

Both Dia and Deepika carried off the red saree with a low bun and similar makeup with only the lipstick shade and accessories different (Instagram/diamirzaofficial/ranveersingh)

The saree is credited to 'Moomal' festive 2020 collection of Indian fashion label, Raw Mango, that boasts of creating new conversations in textile, culture and politics through a range of saris, garments and objects. On the other hand, Dia’s jewellery is from Tyaani Fine Jewellery who pride in contemporary Polki Jewellery, handcrafted hallmarked gold and certified natural uncut diamonds.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter