Diwali 2021: Shamita Shetty’s yellow co-ord set is for festive morning outings

Shamita Shetty is gearing up for Diwali, just like us. The fashionista, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted posing pretty in fashion photoshoots. The actor keeps setting the fashion game higher for us, with every picture she posts on her Instagram profile.

Shamita’s festive wardrobe is droolworthy as well as envy-inducing. The actor, who celebrated Navaratri in style, a few weeks back, shared a slew of pictures of herself, featuring her look for the festive days and they managed to make her Instagram family drool like anything.

With Diwali around the corner, Shamita seems to be gearing up for another festive fashion venture. The actor’s sense of sartorial fashion has our heart. Her ethnic looks made fashion lovers scurry to take notes to refer to, for the upcoming festivals.

On Tuesday, Shamita shared a snippet of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots where she dropped major cues on how to deck up for the festive mornings. Diwali, the festival of colours and lights, will be celebrated on November 4. Diwali night is for all the bright and shimmery fashion, but the mornings are for mellow and pastels. Shamita kickstarted Tuesday with a stunning co-ord set and we are swooning, all over again. Shamita picked a mango sorbet midriff-baring jumpsuit and teamed it with a striped cape. Take a look:

Shamita accessorised her look for the day with statement silver earrings from the house of Sony Sapphire. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Shamita left her coloured tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders.

For this photoshoot, Shamita adorned a jumpsuit and jacket co-ord set from the collection of House of Fett. The designer house is famously known for their contemporary designs of womenswear. The co-ord set sported by Shamita in the picture, is priced at ₹4398 in the designer house’s official website.

Shamita opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Shamita was ready to slay Diwali fashion goals.

