Don't love your tattoo? 4 creative ways of covering it up and starting fresh

Call it a bad decision or simply ageing badly (both meaning or design-wise), there are some tattoos which are a reminder of impulsive decisions. Maybe it was a brash dare, a tacky design of ex's name, lyrics from the teenage song you have grown to hate in your adulthood or a trend that fizzled out. Whatever the reason, you can choose to opt out of these outdated tattoo designs. If you didn't like your tattoo, you can cover it up with different techniques. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Usually tattoos are to honour someone or something special, or even to make a fashion statement. But certain tattoos, over time, just don't feel like you anymore, and instead stick out like a sore thumb. In that case, what should you do?

HT Lifestyle reached out to tattoo artist and visual storyteller Bhakti Thakkar, who shared that a cover-up tattoo is one of the options to fix an old tattoo that has lost its appeal.

“Cover-up tattoos are one of the most popular solutions when someone wants to fix or transform an old tattoo. Instead of removing the tattoo completely, you get to upgrade it into something new and meaningful. Think of it as giving your tattoo a stylish makeover," she explained the process of a quick upgrade. This way, you turn your old, unwanted (maybe even cringe-inducing) designs into something fresh and creative.

4 ways to cover up

You can hide your tattoo creatively with the help of cover up tattoo. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini AI)

As the tattoo artist explained, a cover-up tattoo is a creative way to hide your old tattoo. It turns your old tattoo into beautiful designs that you will actually adore. The process of covering a tattoo goes about four ways.

Bhakti listed out these four cover-up techniques:

Blending or hiding: The new design is created in a way that either blends with the old tattoo or completely hides it. The artist uses clever placement and lines to make sure the old ink doesn’t show through. Darker shades and bold designs: Cover-ups usually rely on darker colours like black, blue or deep red because they hide better. Bolder designs also help in masking the old tattoo. Creative shading and detailing: A skilled artist uses shadows, textures, and details to camouflage the older design. This gives depth and makes the new tattoo look seamless. Slightly larger size: In most cases, the new tattoo will be bigger than the old one. This allows full coverage and gives the artist more space to work creatively.

What should you keep in mind before you go for tattoo cover-ups

Now you have to introspect a bit and figure out if you want to remove the tattoo or just revamp it? When you go for a cover-up, you are getting inked all over again. You are not just hiding the old tattoo but making a new one over it. Do you want your skin to be ink-free or just dislike that one particular tattoo? This is why you need to take a moment before you take the plunge.

The tattoo artist revealed these 3 key essentials you need to know if you are opting for a cover-up:

Not every tattoo is easy to cover- If your old tattoo is very dark, large or extremely detailed, design options may be limited. In such cases, partial fading with laser treatment before the cover-up can make the results much better. The artist’s skill matters a lot- Cover-ups aren’t just about ‘drawing over’ the old tattoo. They require advanced skills in design, colour theory and shading. Picking the right artist is the most important decision you will make. Expect a bigger tattoo- Since most cover-ups need to be larger than the original tattoo, be prepared for a design that takes up more space.

How to remove entirely?

If you have decided that you don't want the tattoo at all, you can also choose to have it removed entirely. Laser removal is one of the common options to achieve this.

“Laser removal is a popular choice for those who want a completely clean slate. The process involves using high-intensity laser beams to break down the ink particles under the skin. Over time, the body’s immune system gradually cleans these particles over the following weeks. Multiple sessions might be needed, usually spaced 6-8 weeks apart," Bhakti elaborated on the process of laser removal.

Before you consider going for laser and completely removing the tattoo, weigh out the advantages and other considerations. Here's how you can decide if you need a laser or not, as shared by Bhakti: