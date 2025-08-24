About to get inked? Dermatologist shares skin allergies to consider before getting a tattoo

Tattoos, once linked to tribal traditions and underground subcultures, have evolved into a powerful mainstream form of self-expression. Today, they’re celebrated as a fashion statement and a symbol of individuality. But with their rising popularity, one question remains, how safe is it to get inked? Also read | Are tattoos actually safe? Professional tattoo artist reveals how to prepare for a tattoo, minimise the risk and heal Tattoo inks can trigger allergic reactions or long-term skin issues.(Representative image/Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Dimple Kothari, consultant, dermatology, Narayana Hospital, Jaipur said, “A large portion of tattoo inks used in India are imported from abroad, with limited regulation on their safety and quality. Many of these inks contain synthetic pigments or metals such as nickel, chromium, and cobalt, which can easily trigger allergic reactions or long-term skin issues. With the rising popularity of tattoos, it becomes crucial to raise awareness that these inks are not always risk-free and may carry potential health hazards.”

How to decide if the skin is ready for a tattoo?

"Medical experts strongly recommend patch testing before getting a tattoo, especially for individuals with sensitive skin or pre-existing conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Given the diversity of skin types across India, reactions to the same ink can vary greatly. A small pre-test with tattoo ink is a simple but effective precaution to avoid complications later," the dermatologist explained.

Know the precautionary measures to follow after getting inked.(Pexels)

Know hygiene and studio standards:

“Customers should actively check whether single-use sterile needles, disposable gloves, and high-quality hypoallergenic inks are being used. Ensuring hygiene standards is as important as artistic skill in preventing infections,” Dr Dimple Kothari warned.

Precautionary measures to know:

The dermatologist highlighted the need of aftercare and taking proper precautions to avoid allergic reactions and infections. "Proper aftercare is vital to ensure safe healing, especially during India's hot and humid summers when the risk of infection is higher. Avoiding swimming pools, protecting tattoos from direct sunlight, and using fragrance-free moisturisers are essential steps. Report to a healthcare professional if redness, itching, or swelling occurs after the procedure," she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.