Getting a tattoo? Study dissects how it can cause skin cancer and lymphoma; know the dangers of getting inked

Tattoos are a significant way of self-expression, that has become more popular in the recent times. But tattoos may not be all good news for health. According to a recent study led by Signe Bedsted Clemmensen, University of Southern Denmark, the exposure of tattoo ink on skin can increase the risk of skin cancer and lymphoma. The study states that exposure of tattoo ink on skin can increase the risk of skin cancer and lymphoma.

According to the study, one in four adults sport a tattoo on their bodies, the numbers being twice in comparison with the last generation. However, most of the people are unaware of the long-term health consequences that tattoo ink can have.

Findings of the study

The study was conducted by analysing data from two complementary studies - a case-control study of 316 twins and a cohort study of 2,367 randomly selected twins born between 1960 and 1996. The study also analysed the genetic and environmental factors that can affect the health outcomes of tattoos.

While studying twins where one had cancer and the other didn’t, the researchers observed the prevalence of tattoos in cancer patients. They also observed 62% higher risk of skin cancer among tattooed individuals than people without tattoos.

Size of tattoo and cancer risk:

The study also observed that the size of tattoo has a significant role to play in cancer risk. Larger the tattoo, more is the risk of cancer. "This suggests that the bigger the tattoo and the longer it has been there, the more ink accumulates in the lymph nodes. The extent of the impact on the immune system should be further investigated so that we can better understand the mechanisms at play," said study lead Signe Bedsted Clemmensen, University of Southern Denmark.

Why are tattoos harmful?

The tattoo ink does not just stay on the skin, they migrate to the bloodstream and accumulate in lymph nodes. The pigments from the tattoo ink trigger inflammation at the sites that they deposit on, causing chronic inflammation and increased risk of abnormal cell growth. Black ink, one of the most common inks used in tattoos, contain soot particles that is cancer-causing in nature.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.