Don't want two different hair tools? These 7 multitasking options straighten and curl your hair like a pro

Imagine you step out from the shower, getting all dressed for your office or that brunch you promised with your besties, only to find your hair in a mess. That simply puts off the entire mood, isn't it? That is why keeping the right hair styling tool in your closet is a wise idea that can completely transform your beauty routine. Straightener with curlers (AI-Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less From poker straight hair you would want to pair with your little black dress or wavy bouncy curls you would like to flaunt with your saree, hair straighteners with curlers can always come to your rescue. This multi-styling tool not only makes styling faster, easier, and less damaging, but also amplify your entire look. In 2026, several standout options are winning attention for their performance, technology, and hair-friendly features. Among the top picks are ceramic straighteners that distribute heat evenly to reduce frizz and prevent breakage. Cordless styling tools have become increasingly popular for travel and quick touch-ups on the go. So, for all your fashion-freak ladies, here are the 7 viral straighteners with curlers you would want to buy right now. We have made sure only the top products to make to our list. Therefore, we have included these 7 on the basis of higher customer ratings and reviews. Alongside, 2 of them are personally reviewed by me. Tips to choose the right hair straightener with curler Plate Material Ceramic: Best for most hair types; distributes heat evenly and reduces frizz.

Best for most hair types; distributes heat evenly and reduces frizz. Titanium : Heats quickly and works well for thick, coarse, or curly hair.

: Heats quickly and works well for thick, coarse, or curly hair. Tourmaline: Good for reducing static and adding shine. Plate Width Narrow plates (0.5–1 inch) : Better for short hair, bangs, and curls/waves.

: Better for short hair, bangs, and curls/waves. Wide plates (1.5–2 inches): Faster for long, thick, or dense hair. Temperature Control Adjustable heat settings are important: Fine/damaged hair: 120–170°C

120–170°C Normal hair: 170–200°C

170–200°C Thick/coarse hair: 200–230°C Hair Type Match Fine or chemically treated hair: Lower heat + ceramic plates.

Lower heat + ceramic plates. Thick or textured hair: Titanium + higher heat capability.

Titanium + higher heat capability. Frizzy hair: Ionic technology can help smoothness. Barrel Size Matters 13–19 mm: Tight curls/ringlets.

Tight curls/ringlets. 25 mm (1 inch): Classic curls for most hair lengths.

Classic curls for most hair lengths. 32–38 mm: Loose curls or beach waves. Material Ceramic: Even heat, beginner-friendly.

Even heat, beginner-friendly. Titanium: Best for long-lasting curls on resistant hair.

Best for long-lasting curls on resistant hair. Tourmaline: For smoother finish, less frizz. Temperature Settings Adjustable heat is essential.

Fine hair curls better at lower temperatures.

Excessive heat can damage hair and weaken curl retention. 7 hair straighteners and curlers

The Remington S6077 One 2-In-1 Hair Straightener & Curler makes everyday styling quick, smooth, and hassle-free. Designed with ceramic-coated plates, it glides easily through hair while reducing frizz and adding shine. Customers love how effortlessly it switches between sleek straight styles and soft curls without snagging hair. Many Amazon reviewers appreciate its fast heat-up time and beginner-friendly design. Lightweight and travel-friendly, this styler is a favorite for users who want salon-like results at home without spending hours styling.

2 . 2-IN-1 Hair Straightener and Curling Iron: LANDOT Twist Flat Iron Curler for Curl Wave Straighten - Ceramic Straightening Iron Dual Voltage 12 Temp 250-450F for Smooth Curls & Sleek Straight Results Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Landot 2-IN-1 Hair Straightener and Curling Iron is loved for creating silky straight hair and bouncy curls with minimal effort. Its floating ceramic plates distribute heat evenly, helping reduce heat damage while leaving hair smooth and shiny. Amazon customers often praise its comfortable grip and easy styling experience, especially for medium to long hair. Users also mention that curls last longer compared to regular straighteners. Stylish, efficient, and versatile, this tool is ideal for anyone wanting multiple hairstyles using a single device.

The Vega Ionic 3 in 1 Hair Styler is a versatile styling companion designed for straightening, curling, and crimping with ease. Powered with ionic technology, it helps tame frizz while adding natural shine to hair. Amazon buyers frequently mention its affordable price, beginner-friendly controls, and quick styling performance. Customers especially love the ability to switch styles without needing separate tools. Compact and easy to handle, the Vega styler is perfect for daily styling and creating trendy looks right from the comfort of home.

The AGARO 3in1 Hair Styler offers the convenience of straightening, crimping, and curling in one stylish device. Built with ceramic-coated plates, it ensures smooth heat distribution for gentle styling and less hair damage. Amazon reviewers often appreciate its quick heating feature and salon-style performance at an affordable price. Many users love experimenting with different hairstyles using a single tool. Whether you want sleek hair, textured crimps, or soft curls, the AGARO styler delivers versatile styling with ease and comfort.

The ELLE 2-in-1 Ceramic Hair Straightener & Curler combines elegant design with practical everyday styling. Its ceramic plates help provide even heating for smoother straightening and defined curls without excessive pulling. Amazon customers frequently mention its lightweight feel, ease of use, and sleek finish on hair. Many users also appreciate how quickly it heats up, making it ideal for busy mornings. Compact yet effective, this 2-in-1 styler is a great choice for anyone looking for effortless styling versatility at home.

The GUBB 2 in 1 Hair Straightener and Curler is designed for easy everyday styling with professional-looking results. Featuring smooth ceramic plates, it helps create sleek straight hair or soft curls while minimizing frizz. Amazon users often praise its compact design and comfortable handling, especially for quick touch-ups and travel use. Customers also appreciate its affordable pricing and beginner-friendly performance. Whether you're heading to work or getting ready for a special occasion, the GUBB styler makes hairstyling simple and convenient.

FAQ – 2 in 1 Straightener and Curling Iron What is a 2 in 1 straightener and curling iron? A 2 in 1 straightener and curling iron is a versatile hair styling tool designed to both straighten and curl hair using the same device. It helps save space, time, and money by replacing multiple styling tools. Can a 2 in 1 hair styler damage hair? Like any heated styling tool, excessive use at high temperatures may cause damage. Using heat protectant sprays and selecting the right temperature for your hair type can help minimize heat damage. Is a 2 in 1 straightener suitable for all hair types? Yes, most 2 in 1 stylers work well for straight, wavy, curly, thick, and fine hair. Adjustable heat settings make it easier to style different hair textures safely. How do I curl hair using a straightener? Simply clamp a section of hair, twist the straightener slightly, and glide it downward slowly. This technique helps create soft curls or beachy waves. Which plate material is best for hair styling tools? Ceramic plates are popular because they distribute heat evenly and reduce frizz. Titanium plates heat up faster and are often preferred for thick or coarse hair.