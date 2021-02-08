Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia

All 214 sites in the UK store network of Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis will close following the brands' sale by the administrators of Philip Green's fallen Arcadia group, administrators Deloitte said on Monday.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has purchased the three brands for 25.2 million pounds ($34.6 million) but not its stores, concessions and franchises.

Deloitte said just 260 employees across the three brands, including in design, buying, merchandising and digital, would transfer to Boohoo. ($1 = 0.7280 pounds)

