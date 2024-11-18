Draped saree to chic kaftans: 5 trendy bridesmaid looks that’ll make you the best-dressed at any wedding party

Weddings are a celebration of love, and while the focus is often on the bride’s look, bridesmaids deserve their moment in the spotlight too. If you're a bridesmaid looking to stand out and feel fabulous, here are some top trends in ethnic fashion. From light and breezy kaftans to elegantly draped sarees, there are plenty of stylish options to make you shine. Check out some trendy ethnic clothing ideas for bridesmaids.(Instagram)

Preetam Kumar, fashion expert and co-founder of Silchic, shares with HT Lifestyle some great ideas for bridal party looks to consider for the wedding season.

1. Kaftans: Effortless elegance

Kaftans are trending in the bridal wear and can be considered stylish yet comfortable for bridesmaids as well. These easy wear full length outfits are all about elegance without any restrictions and are made from luxurious fabrics like silk and satin. Heavy enhancement and embroidery can make it look royal while a defined waist can provide a little bit more shape. Kaftans are especially great for destination weddings or all-day events when comfort and glamour come together. Pair it with statement earrings or a subtle bracelet to keep the look fresh and stylish.

2. Jacket sets: Bold and contemporary

If you’re a bridesmaid looking for something more modern, a jacket set is the perfect choice. These outfits combine a fitted top or blouse with a matching jacket, creating a layered, stylish look that’s ideal for evening or festive weddings. From sleek, minimalist designs to heavily embroidered styles, the jacket set can add an element of drama while still feeling sophisticated. This look is versatile enough to work for both formal and semi-formal weddings and is a great way to make a statement while staying chic.

3. Draped sarees: Timeless sophistication

Nothing says elegance like a saree, but if you want to have a more contemporary version, just go for draped sarees. They are less stiff compared to the traditional version; they give you this soft, flowing figure with very minimal pleats. Chiffon, georgette, or silk draped sarees look elegantly effortless and can be paired with a contemporary blouse or a stylish crop top. Whether you go for a brighter colour or pastel pastel, this style is ideal for a night ceremony, wedding party or a small gathering. You can keep it really light and fresh with delicate jewellery.

4. Organza sarees: Light and airy glamour

Organza sarees are perfect for a breezy yet elegant option. Since it is sheer with a light-luxurious fabric, an organza saree creates the grace of an ethereal vibe and is thus great for bridesmaids. Organza sarees come in an array of colours, from soft pastels to bold shades, and can be adorned with merely minimal embellishments like sequins or embroidery. These are quite elegant and not too heavy to wear; the transparent quality of organza allows layering without making the saree bulk up. These sarees are ideal for bridesmaids who want to feel glamorous yet comfortable, especially with outdoor or daytime events.

5. Anarkalis: Classic charm

The anarkali is a classic choice that never goes out of fashion. It is perfect for bridesmaids looking to combine tradition with that little bit of modernistic touch. Anarkalis can be designed with complex embroidery, beadwork, or dramatic sleeves to add a bit of glamour. No matter how simple the design or how elaborate it gets, the perfect advantage of this attire is in having a romantic evening wedding or even on more formal occasions. Pair it with sleek hair and bold pieces of jewellery to make a statement without drawing away attention from the bride.